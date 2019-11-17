Saudi Aramco Seeks Up to $1.71 Trillion in IPO Valuation

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia put a preliminary valuation on its state-owned oil giant Aramco of between $1.6 trillion and $1.71 trillion, short of the $2 trillion target set by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in 2016.

Aramco is seeking as much as $25.6 billion by selling a 1.5% stake. The company would raise $24 billion if the deal prices at the lower end -- just shy of the $25 billion raised by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. -- currently the world’s largest IPO. With one third of the deal reserved for Saudi retail investors, Aramco will rely heavily on the local market.

Price range: 30 riyals ($8) to 32 riyals per shareAramco will publish the final price and valuation on Dec. 5Listing date for Aramco shares still to be announcedWon’t make offer in the U.S., Australia, Canada, Japan

Saudi Arabia has been pulling out all the stops to ensure the IPO -- key to the crown prince’s plans to diversify the economy -- is a success. It’s cut the tax rate for Aramco and is promising a hefty dividend. The kingdom has also negotiated commitments from its wealthiest families to invest in the offering as many international money managers seem ready to pass.

“We expect a decent cover in the range of 2x-3x over-subscription for this size,” said Aarthi Chandrasekaran, a portfolio manager in Abu Dhabi at Shuaa Capital. “From a retail perspective, assured bonus shares and fixed dividend will support the stock price in the secondary market, not to forget the passive funds flow that follows in few weeks after the listing.”

Still, valuation has been a sticking point ever since the crown prince first floated the idea in 2016. Aramco has faced a delicate balance by pushing the valuation as close as possible to $2 trillion -- a figure that’s been met with skepticism from many investors -- while making sure it’s attractive to potential Saudi buyers.

Among those considering sizable purchases are the Olayan family and Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, the billionaire investor who was held for several weeks in Riyadh’s Ritz-Carlton Hotel during the 2017 crackdown on corruption.

Proceeds will be transferred to the sovereign wealth fund, which has been making a number of a bold investments, plowing $45 billion into SoftBank Corp.’s Vision Fund, taking a $3.5 billion stake in Uber Technologies Inc. and planning a $500 billion futuristic city.

Key details:

Institutional book-building period: Nov. 17-Dec. 4Retail subscription period: Nov. 17-Nov. 28Targeted percentage of shares allocated to individual investors will be up to 0.5% of sharesRefund of excess subscription amount to individual investors: Dec. 12

Aramco earned net income of $68.2 billion in the first nine months compared with $83.1 billion a year ago. Revenue slipped to $217 billion from $233 billion.

--With assistance from Abbas Al Lawati and Filipe Pacheco.

To contact the reporters on this story: Matthew Martin in Dubai at mmartin128@bloomberg.net;Javier Blas in London at jblas3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Stefania Bianchi at sbianchi10@bloomberg.net, Claudia Maedler, Shaji Mathew

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.