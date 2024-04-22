Aramco to Buy $1.5 Billion Stake in Hengli Petrochemical
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is in talks to acquire a 10% stake in Chinese refiner Hengli Petrochemical, according to a statement Monday.
The companies signed an agreement on the proposed transaction, which “aligns with Aramco’s strategy to expand its downstream presence in key high-value markets,” the companies said in the statement. The stake is valued at about $1.5 billion.
This is one of several similar deals Aramco has announced where the company is taking a stake in a Chinese oil refiner while providing long-term supplies for their facilities.
Last year the company announced a plan to buy a stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. in its largest ever foreign acquisition. It also signed similar agreements with Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., as well as Shenghong Petrochemical.
