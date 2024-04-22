Aramco to Buy $1.5 Billion Stake in Hengli Petrochemical

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco is in talks to acquire a 10% stake in Chinese refiner Hengli Petrochemical, according to a statement Monday.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The companies signed an agreement on the proposed transaction, which “aligns with Aramco’s strategy to expand its downstream presence in key high-value markets,” the companies said in the statement. The stake is valued at about $1.5 billion.

Read More: Aramco’s China Deals Show Oil Demand’s Future: Energy Daily

This is one of several similar deals Aramco has announced where the company is taking a stake in a Chinese oil refiner while providing long-term supplies for their facilities.

Last year the company announced a plan to buy a stake in Rongsheng Petrochemical Co. in its largest ever foreign acquisition. It also signed similar agreements with Shandong Yulong Petrochemical Co., as well as Shenghong Petrochemical.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.