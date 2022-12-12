U.S. markets open in 1 hour

  • S&P Futures

    3,948.25
    +12.00 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,576.00
    +78.00 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,602.75
    +33.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    +5.60 (+0.31%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.57
    +0.55 (+0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.90
    -9.80 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    23.67
    -0.05 (-0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0572
    +0.0027 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5670
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.22
    +1.93 (+8.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2288
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1630
    +0.6130 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,970.58
    -198.03 (-1.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    397.75
    -8.50 (-2.09%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,461.00
    -15.63 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,842.33
    -58.68 (-0.21%)
     

Aramco in Talks With Investors on $110 Billion Gas Project

Dinesh Nair and Matthew Martin
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco has started talks with potential backers for its $110 billion Jafurah gas development, according to people familiar with the matter, as the oil producer plans to exploit one of the world’s largest unconventional gas fields.

The state-controlled company is seeking equity investors that could help fund the development of midstream and downstream projects at Jafurah in the east of the kingdom, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private.

Aramco has reached out to private equity firms and other large funds that invest in infrastructure as part of the plans, which could offer stakes in assets such as carbon capture and storage projects, pipelines and hydrogen plants, the people said.

Investment bank Evercore Inc. is advising Aramco on the plans, the people said. Talks are still at an early stage and details of the funding could change, the people said. A representative for Aramco declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Evercore didn’t have an immediate comment.

The war in Ukraine has led to a frantic surge in demand for natural gas, led by European nations that traditionally got their supplies from Russia. This has led to Gulf states embarking on ambitious plans to expand their gas output. Some companies have also look to boost their exposure, with Eni SpA considering a takeover of explorer Neptune Energy Group Ltd., Bloomberg News has reported.

Jafurah is a key part of Saudi Arabia’s strategy to diversify its energy exports beyond oil. The field is estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of raw gas, and Aramco expects to begin production there in 2025, reaching about 2 billion standard cubic feet per day of sales by 2030.

A large portion of the gas produced there will be used to create so-called blue hydrogen, Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman said last year. The process is where emissions associated with hydrogen production are captured and stored in the kingdom, allowing the fuel to then be exported as a clean energy source.

The opening up of the Jafurah development to external investors would follow years of efforts to attract foreign capital into Aramco and some of its key assets. After a $30 billion initial public offering in 2019, the oil giant sold stakes in units that operate its network of oil and gas pipelines around the kingdom. The deals have raised about $28 billion for the company.

--With assistance from Verity Ratcliffe.

  • EU could face gas shortage next year, IEA warns

    BRUSSELS (Reuters) -The European Union has enough gas for the winter but could face a shortage next year if Russia cuts supplies further, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Monday, urging governments to act faster to save energy and expand renewables. Despite Russia slashing gas deliveries this year, Europe has averted a severe shortage and started the winter with brimming gas storage tanks - thanks in part to emergency EU measures to fill storage, plus a lucky spell of mild weather and high gas prices that dampened demand for the fuel. If Russia was to cut the small share of gas it still delivers to Europe, and Chinese gas demand rebounded from COVID-19 lockdown-induced lows, the EU could face a gas shortfall of 27 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2023, the IEA said.

  • EU regulators tweak state aid rules to boost broadband rollout

    EU competition regulators have revised state aid rules to make it easier for European Union countries to finance the rollout of fast-speed broadband, key to achieving the bloc's ambitious digital and green goals. The European Commission wants all European households to be covered by a gigabit network and all populated areas covered by 5G by 2030. The EU executive said governments will be allowed to provide state support to fixed broadband networks providing at least 1 gigabit per second and 150 megabit per second upload speeds.

  • EU Commission demands Uniper dispose of Dutch business - Handelsblatt

    BERLIN/FRANKFURT (Reuters) -The European Commission has demanded that German gas importer Uniper divest its Dutch business to obtain regulatory approval for a rescue deal, German daily Handelsblatt reported, citing several people familiar with the matter. The European Commission has set itself a Dec. 16 deadline to decide on whether to approve Germany's bailout of Uniper, its biggest gas trader which nearly collapsed after Russia stopped the supply of the fuel, under merger control rules. Uniper's activities in the Netherlands mainly consist of its Maasvlakte MPP 3 hard coal-fired power plant with a capacity of 1.07 gigawatt (GW).

  • EV Sector Needs More Clarity on Biden’s Energy Law, LG Chem CEO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluRussia Is Feeling the Pain of Europe’s Oil EmbargoA key supplier to the electric vehicle sector is urging the Biden administration to clarify details of a law aimed at drawing more battery manuf

  • Stock Futures Edge Up With Inflation, Rate Outlook in Focus

    U.S. stock futures edged higher as investors geared up for a pivotal week for markets that will include consumer-price data and a Federal Reserve policy update.

  • Bond investors expect smaller Fed rate hike but brace for inflation shocks

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's likely shift to a smaller interest rate increase this week could offer some respite to bond investors hit hard by a string of super-sized hikes, though questions remain on how much damage the Fed is ready to inflict on the economy. The central bank has embarked on the fastest tightening of monetary policy in 40 years to contain the biggest jump in inflation in decades, but Chair Jerome Powell said last month that after four consecutive 75 basis points increases the pace of rate hikes could slow in December. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields have declined to about 3.5% from over 4% in early November, and two-year Treasury yields - which tend to closely reflect monetary policy expectations - are down to 4.3% from a 15-year high of 4.8% early last month.

  • SNB to go for 50bp rate hike on Thursday, but larger move possible: Reuters Poll

    The Swiss National Bank will hike its policy rate by a smaller 50 basis points on Thursday, as is also expected by the European Central Bank, according a majority of economists in a Reuters poll, with a significant minority expecting an even bigger move. With inflation running well above the SNB's 2% target and a widening interest rate differential with the ECB putting pressure on the already-weakening Swiss franc, the chance of another 75 basis point move cannot be ruled out. Despite inflation easing from a near 30-year peak of 3.5% in the last few months, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan recently said there was a "high probability" more monetary policy tightening was needed as inflation was likely to remain elevated.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks Cautiously Higher As Fed Meeting Looms; Treasury Yields Slip

    Investors will navigate a full slate of data releases and central bank decisions over the final full trading week of the worst year for stocks since 2008.

  • China domestic searches for hotels surge after easing restrictions - KAYAK

    KAYAK on Friday said searches for hotels jumped more than 100% over the past two days compared to last year and over 50% compared to 2019, in a market where travel companies have struggled with Beijing's zero-COVID policy. "I anticipate the world's second biggest travel market will fully reopen soon after almost three years," said KAYAK Chief Executive Steve Hafner in a statement. Searches on other travel platforms such as Trip.com also surged last week as the public cheered China's easing travel curbs.

  • Bear of the Day: Delta Apparel, Inc. (DLA)

    The apparel designer has witnessed broadly negative earnings estimate revisions.

  • Cancom (ETR:COK) shareholders have endured a 50% loss from investing in the stock a year ago

    The nature of investing is that you win some, and you lose some. Unfortunately, shareholders of Cancom SE ( ETR:COK...

  • Futures rise ahead of CPI data, Fed rate decision in focus

    Wall Street's main indexes snapped a two-week winning streak last week, weighed down by fears of a potential recession next year due to extended central bank rate hikes. The Nasdaq shed 4%, and S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 3.4% and 2.8%, respectively. Consumer inflation data due on Tuesday is expected to show prices rose 7.3% in November on an annual basis, easing from the 7.7% rise in the previous month, while the core rate, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, is expected to have moderated to 6.1% from 6.3% in October.

  • Bull of the Day: Thermon Group Holdings, Inc. (THR)

    Shares have advanced more than 40% since July but remain relatively undervalued.

  • Star Southeast Asia Unicorns See $51 Billion Gone Since Listings

    (Bloomberg) -- Global investors who put their faith in three of Southeast Asia’s high-profile tech startups are facing a grim reality that’s seen the firms lose $51 billion in value in the past year-and-a-half since their equity debuts.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says

  • New Strong Buy Stocks for December 12th

    HLAN, SHBI, BCS, WTFC and NVT have been added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List on December 12, 2022.

  • Saudi Refiner Luberef Prices $1.3 Billion IPO at Top End

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co., a refining unit of the state-owned oil producer, priced its Riyadh initial public offering at the top of a marketed range to raise 4.95 billion riyals ($1.32 billion) for the private equity firm selling its stake.Most Read from BloombergFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top Medical Adviser Says Omicron’s Risks Same as FluChina’s Rapid

  • Inflation Was So Bad That It Even Crushed Inflation-Linked Bonds

    (Bloomberg) -- As the US economy veered toward the biggest inflation shock in four decades, investors flocked to the one corner of Wall Street that seemed a sure-fire refuge: Treasuries that provide extra compensation to keep up with rising consumer prices.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rapid Covid Reversal Sparks Whiplash as Cases SurgeFed’s Message That Rates Will Stay on Hold for ‘Some Time’ Clashes With 2023 Rate-Cut BetsElon Musk Steps Up Attacks on Twitter’s Former Safety HeadChina’s Top

  • 10 of Russia’s 15 suicide drones downed in the south overnight, says Ukraine’s Air Force

    Russia attacked southern Ukraine with Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones in the early hours of Dec. 10, the Ukrainian Air Force reported, adding that 10 out of 15 were destroyed.

  • Microsoft to acquire 4% stake in London Stock Exchange Group as part of 10-year cloud partnership

    Microsoft is to acquire a 4% stake in the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), the company that owns the London Stock Exchange as well as a several other businesses including financial market data company Refinitiv which LSEG acquired from a Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium last year for $27 billion. Microsoft's stake, which it bought from the same Blackstone/Thomson Reuters consortium, constitutes part of a bigger 10-year partnership, which includes a contractual commitment for LSEG to spend a minimum of $2.8 billion on cloud computing services. This will involve LSEG migrating its data platform and "other key technology infrastructure" over to Azure, while the Workspace data and analytics product it procured as part of its Refinitiv acquisition last year will be integrated with core Microsoft applications including Teams and the broader Microsoft 365 software suite.

  • Russia’s McDonald’s successor replacing Big Mac with ‘Big Hit’

    Starved of Big Macs since McDonald’s Corp closed its Russian restaurants in March, Russians will from next year be treated to an alternative from the burger chain’s successor - the "Big Hit". Vkusno & tochka, or "Tasty & that's it", on Monday said the Big Hit would be available from February and a similar product to the McDonald’s Happy Meal would be making a comeback as "Kids' Combo". McDonald's closed its Russian restaurants soon after Moscow sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in February, eventually selling to a local licensee, Alexander Govor, who unveiled the new brand in June.