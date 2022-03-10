U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

Aramid Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·5 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in aramid fiber market to 2026 by application (safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, electrical transmission (optical fiber), and others), type (para aramid fiber and meta aramid fiber), end use industry (aerospace, automotive, electronics and telecommunication, protective clothing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aramid Fiber Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244239/?utm_source=GNW

The future of the aramid fiber market looks promising with opportunities in safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, and electrical transmission (optical fiber) application. The global aramid fiber market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $4.3 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers of growth for this market are increasing usage of aramid fiber in brake pads, clutches, gaskets, linings, and tires in automotive and the growing demand for protective clothing from defense and industrial sectors.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aramid fiber industry, includes increasing penetration of aramid fiber advances in head protection application and aramid fiber wrapping for reinforced concrete columns.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global aramid fiber market by application, type, end use industry, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Safety and Protection
• Frictional Material
• Rubber Reinforcement
• Electrical Transmission (Optical Fiber)
• Others

By Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Para Aramid Fiber
• Meta Aramid Fiber

By End Use Industry l [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Aerospace
• Automotive
• Electronics and Telecommunication
• Protective Clothing
• Others

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the world
In this market para aramid fiber and meta aramid fiber are the various types of aramid fiber. Para aramid fiber is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume, mainly driven by its increasing use in automotive, defense, and industrial sector.

Within the global aramid fiber market, safety and protection will remain the largest application by value and volume due to increasing in government initiatives for the safety of the employees and public. Frictional material is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market and due to the increasing demand for personal armor and protective clothing in European countries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the global aramid fiber manufacturers profiled in this report include Kolon Industries, DuPont, Teijin Aramid, Yantai Tayho, and Hyosung.

Features of the Global Aramid Fiber Market
• Market Size Estimates: Global aramid fiber market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).
• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global aramid fiber market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis:Global aramid fiber market size by various segments, such as application, type, end use industry, and regions in terms of value and volume.
• Regional Analysis: Global aramid fiber market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, type, end use industry, and regions for the global aramid fiber market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global aramid fiber market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aramid fiber market by application (safety and protection, frictional material, rubber reinforcement, electrical transmission and others), type (para aramid fiber and meta aramid fiber), end use industry (aerospace, automotive, electronics and telecommunication, protective clothing, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global aramid fiber market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global aramid fiber market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global aramid fiber market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global aramid fiber market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the global aramid fiber market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the global aramid fiber market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global aramid fiber market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global aramid fiber market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244239/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


