U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.19
    -0.34 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.09
    -0.02 (-0.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1471
    -0.0144 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.7200
    +1.3000 (+0.88%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,477.38
    -93.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 Bn, Aerospace and Defense to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size is expected to grow by USD 2.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from developing countries is driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may challenge the market growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Scope

Our aramid fiber reinforcement materials market report covers the following areas:

Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Geography

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market, including BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Kolon Industries Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Plascore Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during 2022-2026

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth during the next five years

  • Approximation of the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the global aramid fiber reinforcement materials market

  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aramid fiber reinforcement materials market vendors

Related Reports

Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (wind, electronics, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The non-woven glass fiber prepreg market share growth in the wind segment will be significant.

Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), product (solid and hollow), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 82% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The PSF market share growth in the apparel segment will be significant.

Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.09 billion

Market structure

Concentrated

YoY growth (%)

8.42

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

Europe at 36%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kolon Industries Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Plascore Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Materials Market Reports

Table Of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 BASF SE

  • 10.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.

  • 10.5 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.6 Huvis

  • 10.7 Hyosung Advanced Materials

  • 10.8 Kolon Industries Inc.

  • 10.9 Teijin Ltd.

  • 10.10 Toray Industries Inc.

  • 10.11 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.

  • 10.12 YF International BV

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
(PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aramid-fiber-reinforcement-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-09-bn-aerospace-and-defense-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment---technavio-301662342.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • China Southern scrubs plans for first MAX flights since grounding

    China Southern Airlines scrapped plans for what would’ve been the first flights of a Boeing Co. 737 MAX by a Chinese airline since early 2019. Both the airline’s website and flight tracking site FlightRadar 24 indicate two flights using the MAX within China planned for Sunday were canceled amid broader cancellations across the country for the carrier. China Southern did not respond to a request for comment in a report from Reuters.

  • Forget the $22,500 limit, some workers can supersize their tax-deferred retirement savings up to $265,000 in 2023

    If you really want to rev up your retirement savings and minimize income taxes, the best thing to be is a late-career professional in private practice. When you’re making a lot of money and are close to retirement age, you have savings options that go way beyond the levels of the typical workplace 401(k) plan. As long as you can handle a little extra paperwork and some fees, you can set up a solo retirement plan and enjoy higher limits than most employees.

  • CVS Health Is Looking Rather Pale Ahead of Earnings

    CVS Health Corp. is due to report their latest quarterly figures on Tuesday so this is a good time to check on the health of the charts and indicators. Bottom line strategy: I have no special information about what CVS is going to tell the marketplace on Tuesday about their earnings and prospects, but the charts are weak and I would avoid the long side.

  • Qualcomm Presents a Wishy-Washy Picture Ahead of Earnings

    The tech giant's shares have improved a bit of late but don't offer a compelling reason to be a buyer going into its fiscal fourth-quarter results.

  • Why Altria's Earnings Miss Won't Burn Investors

    Tobacco stocks are often considered recession-resistant because people tend to still smoke when the economy sours. The highest inflation rate in 40 years coupled with rising interest rates, still-elevated gas prices, and an uneven economy is proving even too much for smokers as Altria missed analyst expectations for revenue and profits for the period.

  • My Prescription Is to Stand Aside on Pfizer Going Into Earnings

    Pfizer Inc. have rallied in the past two weeks leading up to the big drugmaker's third-quarter earnings release on Tuesday. In this daily bar chart of PFE, below, we can see a downward trend from December. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has mostly been weak since December but there is the start of some improvement in early October.

  • Exxon, Shell CEOs weigh in on windfall profit taxes for energy companies

    As oil and gas companies in the U.S. and Europe rake in huge profits this year, governments are mulling ways to lower costs for consumers — including through windfall profit taxes. Here's what CEOs from Shell, Exxon had to say on the subject.

  • 10 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 10 best natural gas dividend stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Natural Gas Dividend Stocks To Buy. As per the The Business Research Company, the natural gas market size is expected to increase from $0.84 trillion in 2021 to […]

  • ExxonMobil Posts Record Profits. Time to Buy the Dividend Aristocrat?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) delivered one of the best quarters in its history. The oil giant's profits soared to a record in the third quarter, even though oil prices cooled off in the period. ExxonMobil's earnings rose to $19.7 billion in the third quarter of 2022.

  • OPEC raises long-term oil demand view, calls for investment

    OPEC raised its forecasts for world oil demand in the medium-and longer-term in an annual outlook released on Monday and said $12.1 trillion of investment is needed to meet this demand despite the energy transition. The view from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, in its 2022 World Oil Outlook, contrasts with that of other forecasters which see oil demand reaching a plateau before 2030 due to the rise of renewable energy and electric cars. Another decade of oil demand growth would be a boost for OPEC, whose 13 members depend on oil income.

  • Amazon says India's Appario to stop selling on platform

    One of Amazon India's biggest sellers, Appario, will cease to list products on the shopping website, the U.S. firm said on Monday, after it faced years of allegations from brick-and-mortar retailers of giving preferential treatment to the seller. A Reuters investigation last year, based on Amazon documents, showed the U.S. company gave preferential treatment for years to a small group of sellers including Appario and another one named Cloudtail, and used them to bypass Indian laws. Amazon, which has maintained it does not give preferential treatment to any seller and complies with all laws, agreed to end its relationship with Cloudtail in August last year.

  • What’s Happening With the U.S. Semiconductor Market

    Intel Chief Executive Patrick Gelsinger is guiding the chip giant through a period of industry upheaval. On the one hand, U.S. semiconductor makers are grappling with softening demand for chips amid inflation and recession fears, and facing new government restrictions on certain exports to China. On the other hand, the industry is about to get more than $50 billion in subsidies to help it shift more production to the U.S. from Asia, thanks to the bipartisan Chips and Science Act that President Biden signed into law over the summer.

  • GE Stock Could Make Investors Rich Thanks to 1 Huge Catalyst

    General Electric (NYSE: GE) has disappointed investors in 2022. Supply chain logjams, inflationary headwinds, and other operational problems have forced the company to reduce its guidance multiple times this year.

  • Alliance Resource Partners (ARLP) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript

    It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Brian Cantrell, senior vice president and chief financial officer. Earlier this morning, Alliance Resource Partners released its third quarter 2022 financial and operating results.

  • California's gas-car phaseout brings turmoil to mom-and-pop gas stations

    A ban on sales of new gas-powered cars and light trucks is years off, but mom-and-pop gas station owners are already facing a dilemma: evolve for the EV era or sell out and move on?

  • When retirement is a month away, here’s what you need to do

    When retirement is coming up close—and you have that exciting date in mind—make sure you have everything organized to make it a seamless, enjoyable transition. Retirement Tip of the Week: Before you pack your bags for a vacation or throw away the alarm clock, make sure you have everything in order for your retirement in the weeks leading up to the big day. The first thing every person should have—months, if not a year, before retirement—is a plan, which incorporates the financial aspects of this next chapter.

  • OPEC’s Vision for Oil Looks Bullish for Energy, Bleak for the Climate

    The cartel of oil producing nations expects global oil demand to stay strong well into the 2040s as the global population grows to 9.5 billion people.

  • Biden Calls for Penalties on Oil-and-Gas Companies’ ‘Windfall’ Profits

    The president said the energy companies should be punished if they don’t use their profits to help lower energy costs for consumers.

  • Ford is dropping production of its most popular car to focus on EVs

    The birth and death of the Ford Fiesta were bookended by global energy crises.

  • Coinbase Is Struggling to Build a Technical Base

    The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line declined into May/June and then improved into early August before weakening again. The weekly OBV line is bearish with some improvement from the middle of September. The MACD oscillator has been improving but still remains well below the zero line.