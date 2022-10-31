Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Size to Grow by USD 2.09 Bn, Aerospace and Defense to be Largest Revenue-generating End-user Segment - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size is expected to grow by USD 2.09 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The increasing demand from developing countries is driving the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth. However, factors such as the high cost of development and quality maintenance may challenge the market growth.
View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology. The FREE sample report is available in PDF format
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Scope
Our aramid fiber reinforcement materials market report covers the following areas:
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market industry analysis
Subscribe to our "Basic Plan" billed annually at USD 5000 that enables you to download 5 reports and view 100 reports per month
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
End-user
Geography
Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a FREE PDF Sample Report
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market, including BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Kolon Industries Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Plascore Inc., Toray Industries Inc., Teijin Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.
This report provides a full list of key vendors, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed vendor information
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during 2022-2026
Detailed information on factors that will assist aramid fiber reinforcement materials market growth during the next five years
Approximation of the aramid fiber reinforcement materials market size and its contribution to the parent market
Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the global aramid fiber reinforcement materials market
Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of aramid fiber reinforcement materials market vendors
Related Reports
Non-woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (wind, electronics, automotive, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The non-woven glass fiber prepreg market share growth in the wind segment will be significant.
Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF) Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: This report extensively covers segmentation by application (apparel, home furnishing, automotive, filtration, and others), product (solid and hollow), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). 82% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The PSF market share growth in the apparel segment will be significant.
Aramid Fiber Reinforcement Materials Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.77%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 2.09 billion
Market structure
Concentrated
YoY growth (%)
8.42
Regional analysis
Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
Europe at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BASF SE, CTech LLC, Hexcel Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Huvis, Hyosung Advanced Materials, Kolon Industries Inc., Mersen Corporate Services SAS, Plascore Inc., Prince Lund Engineering PLC, Teijin Ltd., Toray Industries Inc., X FIPER New Material Co. Ltd., Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd., YF International BV, and DuPont de Nemours Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Browse Materials Market Reports
Table Of Contents
1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2021
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five forces summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Aerospace and defense - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
5.7 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Customer Landscape
6.1 Customer landscape overview
7 Geographic Landscape
7.1 Geographic segmentation
7.2 Geographic comparison
7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.12 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.13 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
7.14 Market opportunity by geography
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
8.1 Market drivers
8.2 Market challenges
8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
9.1 Overview
9.2 Vendor landscape
9.3 Landscape disruption
9.4 Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
10.1 Vendors covered
10.2 Market positioning of vendors
10.3 BASF SE
10.4 DuPont de Nemours Inc.
10.5 Honeywell International Inc.
10.6 Huvis
10.7 Hyosung Advanced Materials
10.8 Kolon Industries Inc.
10.9 Teijin Ltd.
10.10 Toray Industries Inc.
10.11 Yantai Tayho Advanced Materials Co. Ltd.
10.12 YF International BV
11 Appendix
11.1 Scope of the report
11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
11.4 Research methodology
11.5 List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aramid-fiber-reinforcement-materials-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-2-09-bn-aerospace-and-defense-to-be-largest-revenue-generating-end-user-segment---technavio-301662342.html
SOURCE Technavio