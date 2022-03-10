U.S. markets open in 1 hour 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,238.75
    -36.50 (-0.85%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,972.00
    -293.00 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,566.00
    -168.75 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,989.40
    -24.90 (-1.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    113.15
    +4.45 (+4.09%)
     

  • Gold

    2,011.50
    +23.30 (+1.17%)
     

  • Silver

    26.24
    +0.42 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0034 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.57
    -1.56 (-4.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3171
    -0.0013 (-0.09%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.9310
    +0.0720 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,174.77
    -2,952.90 (-7.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    879.23
    -48.11 (-5.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,100.91
    -89.81 (-1.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,690.40
    +972.87 (+3.94%)
     
COMING UP:

February CPI preview: Consumer prices likely set fresh 40-year high

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Aramid Paper Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in aramid paper market to 2026 by application (electrical insulation, honeycomb, and others), product type (meta aramid paper and para aramid paper), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

New York, March 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aramid Paper Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244240/?utm_source=GNW

The future of the aramid paper market looks promising with opportunities in electrical insulation and honeycomb applications. The global aramid paper market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for aramid paper in dry transformers, generators, motors and honeycomb materials for the composites industry.

Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aramid paper industry, include development of cellulose nanofiber aramid paper.

The study includes trends and forecast for the global aramid paper market by application, product type, and region as follows:

By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Electrical Insulation
• Honeycomb
• Others

By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• Meta Aramid Paper
• Para Aramid Paper

By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Rest of the world
In this market para aramid paper and meta aramid paper are the types of aramid paper. Meta aramid paper is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its attractive properties of inherent dielectric strength, mechanical toughness, thermal stability, chemical compatibility, cryogenic capabilities, radiation, and flame resistance.

Within the global aramid paper market, electrical insulation will remain the largest application by value and volume consumption because of its unique combination of excellent electrical, dialectical, thermal, and mechanical properties than other substitutes such as fish, ceramic, and kraft paper. Honeycomb is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market and due to the increasing growth in the end use industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Some of the global aramid paper manufacturers profiled in this report include DuPont, Teijin, Yantai Tayho, Shenzhen LongPont, and X-FIPER.

Features of the Global Aramid Paper Market
• Market Size Estimates: Global aramid paper market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).
• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global aramid paper market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.
• Segmentation Analysis:Global aramid paper market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and regions in terms of value and volume.
• Regional Analysis: Global aramid paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.
• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, and regions for the global aramid paper market.
• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global aramid paper market.
• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.

This report answers following 11 key questions

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aramid paper market by application (electrical insulation, honeycomb, and others), product type (meta aramid paper and para aramid paper), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?
Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?
Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global aramid paper market?
Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global aramid paper market?
Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global aramid paper market and the reasons behind them?
Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global aramid paper market?
Q.8 What are the new developments in the global aramid paper market? Which companies are leading these developments?
Q.9 Who are the major players in the global aramid paper market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?
Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global aramid paper market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?
Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global aramid paper market?
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06244240/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Amazon announces 20-for-1 stock split, $10 billion share buyback

    Amazon announced a 20-for-1 stock split and up to $10 billion share buyback.

  • Fidelity Trading Boom Lifts Johnson Family Wealth to $48 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- The bet that Fidelity Investments made on retail investors who swarmed the stock market during the pandemic is paying off for Abigail Johnson and her family.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Firms Exit Russia,

  • Peabody Gets a $534 Million Margin Call on Coal, and Goldman Steps In With a 10% Loan

    (Bloomberg) -- Locking in a price to sell coal at $84 a metric ton must have seemed like a good bet for Peabody Energy Corp. a year ago. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarBack then, m

  • Rio first big miner to cut Russia ties; Sony, Nintendo halt console sales

    Rio Tinto became the first major mining company to cut ties with Russian businesses and Japan's Sony and Nintendo suspended deliveries of their gaming consoles, joining a global corporate exodus from Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. Japanese construction machinery supplier Hitachi said it would stop exports and cease most operations in Russia except for vital electrical power facilities, following similar exits by American industrial companies Caterpillar, 3M Co, Deere and Honeywell. The Nikkei newspaper reported Hitachi had suspended operations in Russia following a request from the Ukrainian government to do so.

  • Crowdstrike stock rises after beating earnings expectations

    Crowdstrike shares pop after the company beat Q4 earnings expectations.

  • Rivian to Report Earnings Thursday. Here’s What To Expect.

    Investors and analysts will be tuned into any guidance from Rivian on first-quarter and full-year deliveries.

  • How to Invest $5 Million for Income

    A $5 million nest egg can last you decades, especially if you make smart investments that prioritize income. Here's how to invest $5 million for income.

  • Amazon Jumps on Plan to Split Stock, Buy Back Up to $10 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is planning to split its stock for the first time in more than two decades in a move that will end an era of four-digit stock prices for the biggest U.S. technology companies.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From Seizure

  • JD.com Stock Falls After Earnings Top Estimates but Revenue Growth Slows

    The Chinese e-commerce giant reports fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that topped analysts' forecasts but slower sales growth.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • A death cross for the S&P 500 is nearing as inflation fears, Russia’s Ukraine offensive rattles stock-market investors

    The S&P 500 index is closing in a death cross, an ominous chart pattern that underscores the downtrend suffered in an asset.

  • Crowdstrike, Asana Cap a Wild Day on Wall Street

    Crowdstrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) rose sharply after a report that investors took favorably, but Asana (NYSE: ASAN) moved the other way on fears of a slowdown. Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings had a great day on Wednesday. Crowdstrike's numbers were impressive.

  • China Doubles Yuan Trading Band for Ruble After Record Move

    (Bloomberg) -- China will double the yuan trading band for the ruble amid signs of distressed liquidity as banks back away from making markets. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarThe c

  • JD Revenue Rises 23% in Defiance of China’s Consumption Slowdown

    (Bloomberg) -- JD.com Inc. posted 23% growth in revenue, after China’s second-largest e-commerce operator managed to grow users despite intensified competition and slowing consumption.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Open to Russia's Neutrality Demand But Won’t Yield Territory, Aide SaysChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanUkraine Update: Turkey to Host Highest-Level Talks So FarOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureChina Pushes Conspirac

  • Evraz shares halted as Abramovich sanctions spark sell off

    Evraz shares crashed as much as 15.2% before the FCA temporarily stopped trading.

  • Oil prices fall most in 2 years as UAE supports output hike

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Global oil prices fell on Wednesday by the most in nearly two years after OPEC member the United Arab Emirates said it supported pumping more oil into a market roiled by supply disruptions due to sanctions on Russia after it invaded Ukraine. Brent crude futures settled down $16.84, or 13.2%, at $111.14 a barrel, their biggest one-day decline since April 21, 2020. U.S. crude futures ended down $15.44, or 12.5%, at $108.70, their biggest daily decline since November.

  • Amazon Is Splitting Its Stock. Why It Wants a Lower Share Price.

    Amazon com shares are moving sharply higher in after-hours trading after the e-commerce and cloud-computing giant declared a 20-for-1 stock split and announced an expanded stock-repurchase program. While stock splits don’t mathematically create any value for holders—they’re the financial equivalent of cutting a pie into smaller pieces—retail investors tend to like them, and split announcements often trigger short-term rallies. Amazon also announced a $10 billion stock-repurchase plan, replacing a previous $5 billion stock-purchase authorization in which it had bought back $2.12 billion of its shares.

  • Russia Roils Plane-Backed Bonds by Keeping $10 Billion of Jets

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia’s decision to block foreign owners from seizing hundreds of planes worth about $10 billion is roiling a market where aircraft leases are bundled into bonds and sold to investors.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Unprepared for U.S. Curve Inversion

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ inflation expectations suggest that U.S. yield-curve inversion is going to take them by surprise, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanOwners Fear Planes ‘Are Gone Forever’ After Russia Shields Them From SeizureBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureU.S. and U.K. Poised for Ban on Imports of Russian Oil TodayChina Pushes Conspiracy Theory About U.S. Labs in UkraineThe U

  • Biden gets rare praise for 'watershed' crypto moves: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Thursday, March 10, 2022.