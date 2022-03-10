Aramid Paper Market: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis

ReportLinker

Trends, opportunities, and forecast in aramid paper market to 2026 by application (electrical insulation, honeycomb, and others), product type (meta aramid paper and para aramid paper), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

The future of the aramid paper market looks promising with opportunities in electrical insulation and honeycomb applications. The global aramid paper market declined in 2020 due to the global economic recession led by COVID-19. However, the market will witness recovery in the year 2021, and it is expected to reach an estimated $0.6 billion by 2026 with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2021 to 2026. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for aramid paper in dry transformers, generators, motors and honeycomb materials for the composites industry.



Emerging trend, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the aramid paper industry, include development of cellulose nanofiber aramid paper.



The study includes trends and forecast for the global aramid paper market by application, product type, and region as follows:



By Application [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Electrical Insulation

• Honeycomb

• Others



By Product Type [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• Meta Aramid Paper

• Para Aramid Paper



By Region [Value ($M) and Volume (M lbs) shipment analysis from 2015 to 2026]:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Rest of the world

In this market para aramid paper and meta aramid paper are the types of aramid paper. Meta aramid paper is expected to remain the largest market by value and volume and it is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to its attractive properties of inherent dielectric strength, mechanical toughness, thermal stability, chemical compatibility, cryogenic capabilities, radiation, and flame resistance.



Within the global aramid paper market, electrical insulation will remain the largest application by value and volume consumption because of its unique combination of excellent electrical, dialectical, thermal, and mechanical properties than other substitutes such as fish, ceramic, and kraft paper. Honeycomb is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.



Europe is expected to remain the largest market and due to the increasing growth in the end use industries. APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.



Some of the global aramid paper manufacturers profiled in this report include DuPont, Teijin, Yantai Tayho, Shenzhen LongPont, and X-FIPER.



Features of the Global Aramid Paper Market

• Market Size Estimates: Global aramid paper market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment and volume (M lbs).

• Trend And Forecast Analysis: Global aramid paper market trends (2015-2020) and forecast (2021-2026) by various segments and regions.

• Segmentation Analysis:Global aramid paper market size by various segments, such as application, product type, and regions in terms of value and volume.

• Regional Analysis: Global aramid paper market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

• Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different application, product type, and regions for the global aramid paper market.

• Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the global aramid paper market.

• Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter’s Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions



Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global aramid paper market by application (electrical insulation, honeycomb, and others), product type (meta aramid paper and para aramid paper), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the global aramid paper market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the global aramid paper market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this global aramid paper market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the global aramid paper market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the global aramid paper market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in the global aramid paper market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in the global aramid paper market, and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M&A activities did take place in the last five years in the global aramid paper market?

