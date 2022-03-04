U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

Aramis Group - Availability of documents and information relating to the Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2022

ARAMIS GROUP
·2 min read
  • ARAMI.PA
ARAMIS GROUP
ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, March 4, 2022

Availability of documents and information relating to
the Combined General Meeting of March 25, 2022

The shareholders of Aramis Group (the "Company") are invited to attend the Combined General Meeting (Ordinary and Extraordinary) to be held on Friday, March 25, 2022 at 3 p.m. CET at the Company's registered office at 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

The meeting notice, including the agenda and the text of the draft resolutions, was published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) n°19 of February 14, 2022 and the meeting summon will be published on Monday, March 7, 2022 in Les Affiches Parisiennes, a legal advertisement newspaper. The terms of participation and voting at this Combined General Meeting are set out in these notices.

Shareholders can view and download information and documents relating to the Combined General Meeting on the Aramis Group website at https://aramis.group/ (under the Investors/ Shareholders’ General Meeting tab).

The documents provided for in Article R.22-10-23 of the French Commercial Code may be consulted on the Company's website at the address indicated above, from today, the twenty-first day preceding the General Meeting.

In accordance with articles R. 225-83 and R. 225-89 of the French Commercial Code, the documents that must be made available to the shareholders in connection with the General Meetings will be available at the head office of Aramis Group, 23 avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France, from Thursday,
March 10, 2022, the fifteenth day before the General Meeting.

In accordance with applicable regulations:

  • any registered shareholder may, up to and including the fifth day before the General Meeting, request that the Company send him these documents. For holders of bearer shares, the exercise of this right is subject to the provision of a certificate of participation in the bearer share accounts held by the authorised intermediary;

  • any shareholder may consult these documents at the registered office of Aramis Group or send a request by email to the following address: investor@aramis.group during a period of 15 days preceding the date of the General Meeting.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of
60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contact

Brunswick

aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

Attachment


