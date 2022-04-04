Aramis Group - Change in the management team of Clicars, Spanish entity of Aramis Group

ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, April 4, 2022

Changes in the management team of Clicars,

Spanish entity of Aramis Group

Appointment of José Carlos del Valle as Managing Director in Spain

Aramis Group today announces the evolution of the management team of its Spanish entity, Clicars.

The latter has experienced exponential revenues growth since its acquisition by Aramis Group in 2017 and illustrates the success of sharing best practices within the Group.

Carlos Rivera and Pablo Fernandez, the historical co-founders of Clicars, have been involved for several months in putting together a renewed management team, which combines continuity and a fresh look.

For their part, they retain a strategic role.

José Carlos del Valle, 38, becomes the new Managing Director of Clicars. José Carlos joined the company in 2020 as Sales Director to support its hypergrowth. He was in particular able to help implementing best practices in e-commerce, while immersing himself in the Group's culture that always puts the customer's interest at the centre of its actions. José Carlos is a telecommunications engineer with a degree from the Universidad Politécnica de Madrid and an MBA from Harvard Business School. He spent more than six years at Amazon as Head of Delivery Experience, where he gained valuable skills in logistics and customer satisfaction. He previously worked at Samsung and Telefónica.

He will be supported in his new role by a management team made up of both long-standing Clicars employees and new profiles. Julien Divay, Clicars' Chief Financial Officer for the past 4 years, replaces José Carlos as Sales Director. He is in turn replaced by María Ares as Chief Financial Officer, who joins the company with 12 years of experience in financial positions at PwC and Ironhack in particular. A new director, Susana Díez, has also recently been recruited for the Villaverde refurbishing centre, near Madrid.

The key functions of Marketing and Technology see their respective directors, Alba Manzanero and Iván Velasco, Clicars employees since its inception in 2016, renewed. Likewise, Javier Rodríguez remains Purchasing Director and Mila Cano Human Resources Director.

Carlos Rivera and Pablo Fernandez commented: "After a year and a half at Clicars, where he has contributed to the excellent performance of the company, we are confident that José Carlos del Valle, together with the great team of professionals that make up our new management team, will continue to successfully pursue the ambitious goals that the company has set for the future. Clicars' ambition remains to guarantee its customers very high-quality reconditioned vehicles at competitive prices, and to continue to be a benchmark for innovation, local job creation and commitment to the circular economy."

Nicolas Chartier and Guillaume Paoli, co-founders1 of Aramis Group, said for their part: "We are delighted with these developments within our Spanish entity. José Carlos knows Clicars very well and his work as Sales Director has contributed to the development of the brand and its excellent performance in 2021. He will be able to rely on María, Chief Financial Officer, whom we are delighted to welcome in the Group and whose career and experience, both in large groups and in agile and innovative structures, will be an asset for our success in Spain. The priorities set for Clicars, as for all the other entities of Aramis Group, remain unchanged: to serve our customers in the best possible way, in order to fuel the strong growth of our revenues, by capitalising on the commitment of our employees and our technological and industrial know-how, with a view to sustainable development. José Carlos' expertise in the sector and in e-commerce, coupled with his human and management qualities, make him the ideal leader to accompany Clicars in the pursuit of its strong growth trajectory, while respecting these principles.”

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively.

The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of

60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

1 Since the IPO of the company in June 2021, Nicolas Chartier is Chairman and CEO of the company, and Guillaume Paoli is Deputy CEO, on a rotation basis every 2 years

