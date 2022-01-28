U.S. markets close in 2 hours

  • S&P 500

    4,379.47
    +52.96 (+1.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,379.17
    +218.39 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,586.58
    +233.80 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,932.20
    +0.91 (+0.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.11
    +0.50 (+0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,785.70
    -7.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    22.35
    -0.33 (-1.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1154
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7860
    -0.0210 (-1.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3383
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2900
    -0.0120 (-0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,045.92
    +808.97 (+2.23%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    843.63
    +1.17 (+0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,466.07
    -88.24 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,717.34
    +547.04 (+2.09%)
     

Aramis Group - Employee shareholding plan « SHARE 2022 »

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARAMIS GROUP
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARAMI.PA

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, 28 January 2022

Employee shareholding plan « SHARE 2022 »

Aramis Group announces the launch of the employee shareholding plan entitled « Share 2022 » under the framework of articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail). This operation, undertaken in four countries, aims to associate the group’s employees more closely with its growth and future performance.

DETAILS OF THE TRANSACTION

ISSUER

Aaramis Group

Euronext Paris (France)

Common share ISIN code: FR0014003U94

GOALS OF THE OFFERINGPURPOSES AND SHARES OFFERED

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Shareholders’ Meeting held on June 7, 2021 under the 18th and 19th resolutions, the Board of Directors of Aramis Group decided on September 14, 2021 to issue shares reserved for employees under the framework of articles L. 3332-18 et seq. of the French Labor Code (Code du travail) and article L. 225-138-1 of the French Commercial Code (Code de commerce). The Board of Directors set on the same meeting the main terms and conditions of the offering and delegated to the Chairman and CEO the power to implement the offering.

The subscription price will be set by the Chairman and CEO by applying a 30 % discount to the reference price.

The capital increase will amount to a maximum of 0.5 % of the share capital, i.e. 414,142 shares, and the transaction will be carried out without preferential subscription rights.

The newly created shares will carry entitlement upon issuance.

CONDITIONS OF THE SUBSCRIPTION

Beneficiaries of the share offering reserved for employees:

The beneficiaries of the offering are employees of the companies in the offering perimeter that are member of the group savings plan (PEG) and who have at least three months of seniority, consecutive or not, on February 21, 2022, the closing date of the subscription. The employees will have to be still employed in the group on the closing date of the subscription.

Companies in the offering perimeter:

The offering perimeter extends to the French entities (Aramis Group, Aramisauto, The Customer Company, The Remarketing Company) and foreign entities (Belgium, United Kingdom and Spain).

Subscription price:

The subscription price will be set by the Chairman and CEO, acting on delegation of the Board of Directors. It will be equal to the average of the opening share price of Aramis Group on Euronext Paris during the twenty trading days preceding the date of the decision of the Chairman and CEO fixing the opening of the subscription period, minus a 30 % discount.

Terms and conditions of the subscription:

The employees invest in Aramis Group shares at a discounted price by subscribing for units in an employee shareholding fund: the “FCPE ARAMIS GROUP”.

However, by exception, in Spain, the shares will be subscribed directly.

Voting rights:

The voting rights of the holders of the FCPE units shall be exercised during the general shareholders’ Meetings of Aramis Group by the FCPE Supervisory Board or directly by the subscribing employees in Spain.

Lock-up period:

Pursuant to article L. 3332-25 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), the subscribers shall hold their units of the FCPE or the shares of Aramis Group subscribed directly for a period of five years, except in the occurrence of an early release event provided for in article R. 3324-22 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail) and in accordance with the applicable local regulations.

Subscription cap:

The beneficiaries’ annual payments shall not exceed, in accordance with article L. 3332-10 of the French Labor Code (Code du travail), one-fourth of their gross annual remuneration.

INDICATIVE TIMELINE OF THE OFFERING

The timeline below is provided for information purposes only and may be modified due to events affecting the proper conduct of the transaction:

Setting date of the subscription price: January 31, 2022

Initial subscription period for the employees: from February 1, 2022 to February 21, 2022 (inclusive).

Capital increase: scheduled for March 14, 2022

LISTING

The admission of newly-issued Aramis Group shares to trading on the Euronext Paris (ISIN code: FR0014003U94) will be requested upon completion of the capital increase.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING THE INTERNATIONAL OFFERING

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation for the purchase of Aramis Group shares. The offering of Aramis Group shares reserved for employees will be conducted only in countries where such an offering has been registered with the competent local authorities and/or following the approval of a prospectus by the competent local authorities or under an exemption of the requirement to prepare a prospectus or register the offering. In particular, in the United States of America, the shares have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933. More generally, the offering will only be conducted in countries where all required filing procedures and/or notifications have been completed and the required authorizations have been obtained. This press release and its copies are not aimed for, and therefore should not be sent to, countries in which such prospectus would not have been approved or where such an exemption is not available or in which any required filing procedures and/or notifications would not have yet been made, or in which the required authorizations would not have been obtained.

EMPLOYEE CONTACT

The beneficiaries may address all questions regarding this offering to the contact person specified in the documentation related to the subscription that has been made available to the employees.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Market check: Stocks edge higher at open, Chevron shares slide, Caterpillar drops

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the market open, why Chevron shares are down, and Caterpillar warning of rising costs in its earnings call.

  • Why Chevron Stock Is Slumping Today

    Shares of Chevron (NYSE: CVX) had fallen about 5% by 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, erasing more than $5 billion of market value. The culprit was the oil giant's fourth-quarter results, which fell short of expectations.

  • 3M Stock: Should You Buy or Sell?

    Just as a good tv series always leaves you with a cliffhanger, 3M (NYSE: MMM) earnings report left investors wondering just where the company might be heading in 2022. Full-year organic sales growth came in at 8.8% compared to the guidance range of 8% to 9% given in October, and after management told investors in early December that sales growth for the fourth quarter would come in toward the low end of implied guidance. CFO Monish Patolawala said respirator revenue came in $40 million better than expected in the quarter, but the increase is worth less than 0.5% of fourth-quarter 2020 sales.

  • Apple earnings: Analyst describes 'the scary thing' about the tech giant's strong quarter

    Citi Managing Director in Equity Research Jim Suva joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outlook for Apple after it reported record-breaking earnings.

  • Further weakness as Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) drops 16% this week, taking one-year losses to 66%

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. And there's no doubt that Palantir Technologies Inc...

  • Jim Cramer literally drowns Cathie Wood’s ARK as flagship fund falters

    Jim Cramer has never been shy to use buzzers and bells to make the occasionally esoteric world of finance more interesting.

  • Stock Market Correction: Buying These 4 Stocks Right Now Would Be a Genius Move

    It's not something investors like to think about, but stock market crashes and corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle and the price long-term investors pay for admission to one of the world's greatest wealth creators. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has entered correction territory, while the benchmark S&P 500 is contending with its worst slide in more than a year. While stock market corrections can be unnerving, they're also, historically, the perfect time to put money to work in the market -- especially if your average holding period is measured in years.

  • Insider Buying: The NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Independent Director Just Bought 5.9% More Shares

    Investors who take an interest in NextEra Energy, Inc. ( NYSE:NEE ) should definitely note that the Independent...

  • Early Retirement Portfolio: 15 Stocks to Live Off Dividends

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best dividend stocks for retirement. You can skip our detailed and historical analysis of the dividend stocks and go directly to read Early Retirement Portfolio: 5 Stocks to Live Off Dividends. Early retirement is becoming a global phenomenon, widely stimulated by the Covid-19 pandemic. According to a report […]

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Volatile Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock, which has suffered through more down days than up days so far this year, is having a rare green day on Friday, as shares of the semiconductor giant inch up 2.1% as of 12:10 p.m. ET. First and foremost, at a recent P/E ratio of 70, Nvidia stock -- while far from cheap -- nonetheless costs a whole lot less than it did as recently as just late last year, when shares of the graphics chips specialist were regularly changing hands for 90 times earnings and up. At the same time, investors in Nvidia still have a few weeks to wait before Nvidia delivers its next batch of earnings news on Feb. 16.

  • This Buffett Stock Has More Than 60% Upside Potential, According to Wall Street

    It's recently been caught up in multiple negative headlines, but has the business itself been affected?

  • Tilray Has More Market Share in This Country Than in Canada

    The U.S. pot market is the golden goose for the marijuana industry. With the U.S. pot market off-limits to Canadian marijuana company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY), the business has been forced to look to other markets to grow its operations. On Tilray's most recent earnings call, the company said it was a market leader in Germany with a market share of around 20%.

  • 3 Wildy Undervalued Stocks to Buy in a Heartbeat

    The general weakness in the stock market is a great opportunity for shrewd investors to make a move. Let's take a look at why you should seriously consider buying these three undervalued stocks. Coinbase is the top cryptocurrency brokerage and exchange in the U.S. with 7.4 million monthly transacting users and over $1.2 billion in revenue in the most recent quarter (ended Sept. 30).

  • Buy These 2 Stocks at Discounted Prices — They Have Over 70% Upside, Says Oppenheimer

    This past month has seen the bears come out, as the market has entered a correction. The NASDAQ is down 13% since the start of 2022, a loss that has actually erased its 12-month gain. The S&P 500 hasn’t dipped quite that far yet, but is still down 8% year-to-date. The drop has had investors questioning whether or not the previous year’s sustained bull run has ended. Looking at the macro situation from Oppenheimer, chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus would advise investors not to turn pess

  • 10 Best Energy Stocks To Buy For 2022

    In this article, we discuss oil price predictions and the 10 best energy stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Energy Stocks to Buy for 2022. The energy industry had a record 2021 with oil stocks climbing to the […]

  • Amid the Sell-Off, Is The Trade Desk Ready for a Bull Run?

    Late last year, investors took a deep interest in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD) as the stock shot 29% higher the day after it released its fiscal 2021 third-quarter earnings report in early November. The question for investors of The Trade Desk now is whether this constitutes an excellent opportunity to buy or if its sell-off is justified. The Trade Desk stock has delivered significant gains since launching its initial public offering in 2016, rising in value by as much as 3,600%.

  • Tech Sell-Off: Down 23%, This Beaten-Down Stock Is a Terrific Buy Right Now

    AMD's relatively cheap valuation and its ability to keep growing at a rapid pace make the stock worth buying.

  • Why Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Is Getting Hammered This Week

    Despite positive material updates, the biotech's shares couldn't escape the market-wide downturn among growth stocks this week.

  • Beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu: Buy This Unstoppable Growth Stock in 2022 Instead

    Prices of tokens like Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) soared and plunged at various points throughout 2021 as a direct result of social-media hype, but still ended the year far above where they began it. Here's why you'll want to consider buying Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a young fintech company that's remakting the lending business, instead of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu. Upstart is disrupting the traditional FICO-based lending model, which rates borrowers based on a handful of metrics and has been used by financial institutions since 1989.

  • 2 Top Stocks to Buy in 2022 Now That Oil and Gas Is Hot and Renewable Energy Is Cold

    The U.S. stock market hasn't had the best start to 2022. Pipeline giant Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and integrated solar solution provider SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG) are two completely different businesses that are both worth buying now. Kinder Morgan is the U.S. leader in natural gas pipeline infrastructure.