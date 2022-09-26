U.S. markets close in 3 hours 50 minutes

Aramis Group - Governance changes

ARAMIS GROUP
·5 min read
PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, September 26, 2022

Governance changes

Aramis Group [Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94], European leader for B2C online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively, is announcing various governance changes, with the replacement of two directors representing Stellantis, as requested by Stellantis, and the replacement of the CEO of CarSupermaket, the Group’s UK subsidiary, who is looking to take on a new personal project.

Two new directors representing Stellantis co-opted

During its meeting on September 26, 2022, Aramis Group’s Board of Directors co-opted:

  • Ms Sophie le Roi as a director following Ms Lucie Vigier’s resignation with effect from July 26, 2022;

  • Mr Xavier Duchemin as a director following Mr Marc Lechantre’s resignation with effect from July 26, 2022.

Their terms of office will continue through to the end of the annual general shareholders’ meeting held to approve the accounts for the year ending September 30, 2024.

In accordance with the legal and regulatory provisions applicable, the co-opting of the two new directors by the Board of Directors will then be submitted for ratification during the next general shareholders’ meeting.

The composition of the Board of Directors remains unchanged, with four directors representing Stellantis, three independent directors and Aramis Group’s two founders. 33% of the directors are still independent and 44% are women.

The composition of the Audit Committee and the CSR Committee is now as follows, while the composition of the Appointments and Compensation Committee is unchanged:

AUDIT COMMITTEE 

  • Patrick Bataillard (Chairman and independent director)

  • Delphine Mousseau (Independent director)

  • Sophie le Roi (Director representing Stellantis)

CSR COMMITTEE 

  • Céline Vuillequez (Chairwoman and independent director)

  • Guillaume Paoli (Aramis Group co-founder)

  • Xavier Duchemin (Director representing Stellantis)

Sophie le Roi, 47, an ESLSCA graduate in market finance, began her career in 1998 with the PSA Peugeot Citroën Group’s Finance Department. From 2004 to 2014, she held various financial positions in the research and development sector, focused in particular on vehicle projects. In 2014, she became Vice President, heading up economic and industrial management for the Sochaux plant. In 2018, she joined the Group’s retail network as Branch Director. In 2021, she became Chief Financial Officer of Peugeot France, and since July 1, 2022, she has been VP Global Circular Economy CFO at Stellantis.

Xavier Duchemin, 56, a HEC graduate, began his career in 1991 with Citroën, where he held various sales and marketing roles in France and other countries. He was Managing Director of Citroën Austria from 2003 to 2005, then Citroën UK from 2005 to 2008. He was Marketing Director of Citroën from 2009 to 2012, then Managing Director of Peugeot France from 2012 to 2017. From 2017 to 2018, Xavier Duchemin was in charge of PSA Retail in Europe, before joining Opel Vauxhall in March 2018 as Senior Vice President for Marketing and Sales. In January 2021, he became Senior Vice President of Stellantis Eurasia, then in summer 2022, he was appointed Senior Vice President of Stellantis’ pre-owned vehicles division.

Replacement of the CEO of CarSupermarket.com, Aramis Group’s UK subsidiary

Stephen Butterley, CEO of CarSupermaket.com, Aramis Group’s UK subsidiary, has announced his plans to pursue a new project after nearly 10 years with the company. Matt Barrick, who has spent his entire career with the company, will take over from him. He will have a mission to continue rolling out the plan launched by his predecessor to integrate CarSupermarket.com within Aramis Group, while further strengthening its positions on the UK market.

Matt Barrick, 37, began his career with Motor Depot (which later became CarSupermarket.com) in 2006 as a Sales Executive, before becoming Sales Manager and ultimately Branch Manager in 2011. Matt became Remarketing and Purchasing Manager in 2013, where his responsibilities included pricing and sourcing vehicles through B2B channels, as well as the disposal of the group’s part exchanges. In 2014, Matt became the company’s Sales Director, playing a major role in its geographical expansion in the UK. In 2016, he was promoted to Sales and Operations Director and continued to ramp up CarSupermarket's robust development. With the company’s strong growth making it necessary to maintain high standards of quality and source more and more vehicles, Matt was able to harness his extensive experience with buying and selling vehicles and was strongly involved in improving operations at the Goole refurbishing center. He has also been a driving force to lead the Hull development project, with this center scheduled to open its doors by the end of the 2022 calendar year, with an annual nominal capacity of 25,000 vehicles.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is the leading European B2C platform for online used car sales, operating 4 brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, repesctively in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK. The Group is transforming the used car market and harnessing digital technology to support customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the first half of FY 2022, Aramis Group generated revenues of €873 million, sold more than 41,000 vehicles B2C, and recorded more than 40 million visits to its websites. At end-March 2022, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and four industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of Investor Relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contacts

Brunswick
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

Attachment


