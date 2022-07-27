ARAMIS GROUP - Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, July 27, 2022

Half-yearly statement of the company's liquidity contract

Under the liquidity contract entrusted by Aramis Group to Rothschild Martin Maurel, the following resources were included in the liquidity account at June 30, 2022:

87.500 shares

€ 654,395.00

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account on December 31, 2021:

22.500 shares

€1,140,644.00

Between January 1 and June 30, 2022 total transactions were:

Number

of transactions Number

of shares Amount

in euros Purchases 2,691 292,408 2,239,541.20 Sales 1,703 227,408 1,753,292.35

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is the leading European B2C platform for online used car sales, operating the Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket brands, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and harnessing digital technology to support customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the first half of FY 2022, Aramis Group generated revenues of €873 million, sold more than 41,000 vehicles B2C, and recorded more than 40 million visits to its websites. At end-March 2022, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and four industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investors contact

Alexandre Leroy

Head of investor relations

alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

