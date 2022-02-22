U.S. markets close in 3 hours 21 minutes

Aramis Group - Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights forming the share capital at January 31, 2022

ARAMIS GROUP
·1 min read
ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, February 22, 2022

Information relating to the total number of shares and voting rights
forming the share capital at January 31, 2022
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Total number of shares constituting the
share capital

Total number
of voting rights (1)

Total number of voting rights exercisable at the general meeting (2)

82,828,345

82,828,345

82,798,945

***

(1) Theoretical total number of voting rights, calculated on the basis of all shares to which single and double voting rights are attached, including shares without voting rights. Used as a basis for calculating threshold crossings, in accordance with Article 223-11 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers


(2) Number of exercisable voting rights, calculated without taking into account shares without voting rights (including treasury shares)

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contact

Brunswick
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com
Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

Attachment


