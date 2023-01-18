Aramis Group - Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, January 18, 2023

Publication of the 2022 Universal Registration Document

including the 2022 Annual Financial Report

Aramis Group announces the publication of its 2022 Universal Registration Document (Document d’enregistrement universel 2022) including the Annual Financial Report for the year ended September 30, 2022, registered by the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers) on January 18, 2023, under number R.23-002.

The 2022 Universal Registration Document includes notably:

the Annual Financial Report for the year ended September 30, 2022;

the Report of the Board of Directors on the corporate governance, as well as the Statutory Auditors' Report thereon;

information on the fees paid to the Statutory Auditors;

the 2022 Statement of Non-Financial Performance (Déclaration de performance extra-financière), as well as the Independent Third-party Report thereon; and

the description of the share buy-back program.





The 2022 Universal Registration Document is available on the Group's website (http://www.aramis.group) in the Investors section, and on the French Financial Markets Authority’s website (www.amf-france.org).



Copies of the 2022 Universal Registration Document are also available at the registered office of Aramis Group: 23, avenue Aristide Briand, 94110 Arcueil, France.

About Aramis Group – www.aramis.group

Aramis Group is the European leader for B2C online used car sales and operates in six countries. A fast-growing group, an e-commerce expert and a vehicle refurbishing pioneer, Aramis Group takes action each day for more sustainable mobility with an offering that is part of the circular economy. Founded in 2001, it has been revolutionizing its market for over 20 years, focused on ensuring the satisfaction of its customers and capitalizing on digital technology and employee engagement to create value for all its stakeholders. With annual revenues of nearly €2 billion, Aramis Group sells more than 90,000 vehicles B2C and welcomes close to 80 million visitors across all its digital platforms each year. The Group employs nearly 2,400 people and has eight industrial-scale refurbishing centers throughout Europe. Aramis Group is listed on Euronext Paris Compartment A (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94).

