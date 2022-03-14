U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,166.60
    -37.71 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,887.46
    -56.73 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,563.99
    -279.82 (-2.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,943.96
    -35.71 (-1.80%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.84
    -6.49 (-5.94%)
     

  • Gold

    1,960.70
    -24.30 (-1.22%)
     

  • Silver

    25.32
    -0.84 (-3.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    +0.0064 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.1240
    +0.1200 (+5.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3036
    -0.0002 (-0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    117.9290
    +0.6490 (+0.55%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,684.52
    -344.88 (-0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    866.52
    +5.34 (+0.62%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.47
    +37.83 (+0.53%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,307.85
    +145.07 (+0.58%)
     

Aramis Group - Results of the SHARE 2022 plan, the first employee share plan of Aramis Group

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
ARAMIS GROUP
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ARAMI.PA
ARAMIS GROUP
ARAMIS GROUP

PRESS RELEASE

Arcueil, March 14, 2022

Results of the "SHARE 2022" plan,
the first employee share plan of Aramis Group

SHARE 2022, the capital increase plan for Aramis Group employees, announced on January 28, 2022, was completed on February 21, 2022.

164 eligible employees of the Group subscribed to this plan, either directly or via the Aramis Group company mutual fund, benefiting from a 30% discount, i.e. a subscription price of €9.84 per share and a total subscription of €278,727.84.

This first plan marks Aramis Group's desire to involve the Group's employees in the company's development and the creation of economic value. This operation is part of the existing authorisations voted by the General Meeting of June 7, 2021.

The subscriptions resulted in the issue of 28,326 new shares. At the end of this operation the total number of shares comprising the share capital of Aramis Group is 82,856,671 and the share capital is €1,657,133.42.

***

About Aramis Group

Aramis Group is a leading European B2C platform to acquire a used car online and brings together four brands: Aramisauto, Cardoen, Clicars and CarSupermarket, in France, Belgium, Spain and the UK respectively. The Group is transforming the used car market and is putting digital technology at the service of customer satisfaction with a fully vertically integrated business model. For the full 2021 fiscal year, Aramis Group generated revenues of €1.36 billion, sold more than 80,000 B2C vehicles, and recorded more than 73 million visits to its websites. At the end of September 2021, the Group had more than 1,800 employees, a network of 60 agencies and three industrial refurbishing sites. Aramis Group is listed on compartment A of the Euronext Paris stock exchange (Ticker: ARAMI – ISIN: FR0014003U94). For more information, visit www.aramis.group.

Investor contact

Alexandre Leroy
Head of investor relations
alexandre.leroy@aramis.group

+33 (0)6 58 80 50 24

Press contact

Brunswick
aramisgroup@brunswickgroup.com

Hugues Boëton +33 (0)6 79 99 27 15
Alexia Gachet +33 (0)6 33 06 55 93

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Crude oil is going back to $40-$50 a barrel: Analyst

    Bloomberg Intelligence's Mike McGlone joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the oil market as the Russia-Ukraine war continues and the outlook for metals amid supply concerns.

  • Why Nio Stock Crashed Early Monday

    Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) crashed at the open Monday morning, as investors are fleeing many Chinese names, including this electric vehicle (EV) maker. The company's American depositary shares pared some of the initial 14% drop, but remained down by 2.6% as of 10:25 a.m. ET. Nio shares are getting hit from several different angles.

  • 2 Top Stocks You Can Still Buy for Under $20 a Share

    The company has seen its stock price plummet precipitously this year, down 41% year to date and roughly 61% since early November. It currently trades under $9 per share and was hit hard by the correction of overvalued growth stocks. For one, it is a fintech that has a bank charter, which it received in February.

  • Why BioNTech, Dynavax, Novavax, and Pfizer Stocks Are Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine companies were jumping as of 11:43 a.m. ET on Monday. BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) was the biggest mover, with its shares soaring 14.7%. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ: DVAX) was vaulting 5.

  • Is Tilray Making a Colossal Mistake?

    Cannabis producer Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) looked like a promising investment when it announced in 2020 that it was merging with then-rival Aphria. The reason I'm losing hope in Tilray is that it has been making aggressive moves that might jeopardize its overall operations. While the deal with Aphria was smart since the company was a low-cost producer, recent announcements involving MedMen and Hexo are less encouraging.

  • Insiders and Executives are Selling These 10 Oil Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 oil stocks that insiders and executives are selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Insiders and Executives are Selling These 5 Oil Stocks. Insider trading is an effective indicator of a company’s internal affairs. Usually, when insiders cash out, it is […]

  • Panic Selling Grips Chinese Stocks in Biggest Plunge Since 2008

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed in Hong Kong had their worst day since the global financial crisis, as concerns over Beijing’s close relationship with Russia and renewed regulatory risks sparked panic selling.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has DiedPanic Selling

  • Why Rivian Stock Dropped Again Today

    Announcing a new chief operating officer today didn't stem the decline after it reported earnings last week.

  • Why Kingsoft Cloud Is Down More Than 40% Today

    Shares of Chinese cloud computing service provider Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (NASDAQ: KC) are lower by 43.7% as of 11:36 a.m. ET on Monday in response to a downgrade from an analyst at J.P. Morgan. Kingsoft had already been on the receiving end of several downgrades since September of last year, driving the stock down 93% between last February's peak and Friday's close. The specifics: A J.P. Morgan analyst lowered his view of this cloud computing outfit from neutral to underweight, cutting its price target from $8 per share to $3.50.

  • US stocks are ‘on sale right now:’ Strategist

    Amid a turbulent market environment characterized by surging inflation and geopolitical risks, the broader pullback in markets has left investors with plenty of uncertainty, with the Federal Reserve expected to announce rate hikes this week. According to John Hancock Investment Management Co-Chief Investment Strategist Emily Roland, U.S. stocks may currently be cheaper than they appear.

  • Apple Stock Alert: Will Foxconn Closure Sink iPhone Maker?

    Apple stock is pulling back for the third straight day after news from Foxconn. Here are the support and resistance levels to know now.

  • 3 Top Growth Stocks I'd Buy Right Now Without Any Hesitation

    The stock market is highly volatile. Many of the high-flying growth stocks from the past few years have been hammered especially hard. Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stands out in my view as an ideal growth stock to buy even during these tumultuous times.

  • Stock market’s Monday rally can’t halt death cross forming in S&P 500 amid inflation fears, Russia-Ukraine clash

    The S&P 500 index closes in on a death cross Monday, an ominous chart pattern that underscores a market downtrend.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Catches 3D Printer Bug

    Investment star Cathie Wood, Chief Executive of Ark Investment Management, continues her buying and selling of stocks -- mostly buying -- amid the equity market's turmoil. On Friday, she ventured into 3D printer companies, snagging Stratasys and Velo3D .

  • Apple supplier Foxconn halting operations could deal a blow to iPhone maker: analyst

    Apple could sees it sales clipped as China has moved to stem a new COVID-19 outbreak.

  • How stocks performed during previous Fed rate hike cycles

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre explains today's stat of the day on how the S&P 500 performed during the previous eight rate hike cycles.

  • Tesla Stock Drops Again as Issues Start to Pile Up

    A tweet from CEO Elon Musk has investors thinking about inflation and its effect on profit margins. It's hurting the stock a little, adding to Friday's decline.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Alphabet Stock?

    The tech giant already has a market cap of over $1.5 trillion. How much bigger can this company get?

  • Chinese Stocks in U.S. Spiral After Brutal Selloff in Asia

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S.-listed Chinese stocks resumed a steep selloff on Monday as concerns about Beijing’s close relationship with Russia added to losses spurred by its crackdown on tech giants and the growing risk of U.S. delistings.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: New Round of Talks; U.S-China Officials to MeetSea’s Billionaire CEO Opens Up After 75% Stock CrashU.S. Says Russia Sought China Military Aid for Ukraine WarPregnant Woman Pictured Being Evacuated From Bombed Maternity Ward Has D

  • Alibaba Skids, Along with Other US-Listed China Stocks

    Several factors combined to cause Chinese stocks to slip, as they continued their downturn of more than a year.