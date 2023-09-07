ARB (ASX:ARB) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB) has announced that on 20th of October, it will be paying a dividend ofA$0.30, which a reduction from last year's comparable dividend. Despite the cut, the dividend yield of 1.9% will still be comparable to other companies in the industry.

ARB's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue. Based on the last dividend, ARB is earning enough to cover the payment, but then it makes up 111% of cash flows. While the company may be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than growing the business at this time, we think that a cash payout ratio this high might expose the dividend to being cut if the business ran into some challenges.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.5%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 46% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

ARB Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The annual payment during the last 10 years was A$0.28 in 2013, and the most recent fiscal year payment was A$0.60. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 7.9% per annum over that time. The dividend has been growing very nicely for a number of years, and has given its shareholders some nice income in their portfolios.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. ARB has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 11% per annum. While on an earnings basis, this company looks appealing as an income stock, the cash payout ratio still makes us cautious.

In Summary

Overall, it's not great to see that the dividend has been cut, but this might be explained by the payments being a bit high previously. While the low payout ratio is a redeeming feature, this is offset by the minimal cash to cover the payments. We don't think ARB is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 10 ARB analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is ARB not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

