ARB Corporation Limited's (ASX:ARB) 6.5% loss last week hit both individual investors who own 47% as well as institutions

Significant control over ARB by individual investors implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

50% of the business is held by the top 18 shareholders

44% of ARB is held by Institutions

If you want to know who really controls ARB Corporation Limited (ASX:ARB), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. We can see that individual investors own the lion's share in the company with 47% ownership. In other words, the group stands to gain the most (or lose the most) from their investment into the company.

While institutions, who own 44% shares weren’t spared from last week’s AU$163m market cap drop, individual investors as a group suffered the maximum losses

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of ARB.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ARB?

Institutional investors commonly compare their own returns to the returns of a commonly followed index. So they generally do consider buying larger companies that are included in the relevant benchmark index.

ARB already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. If multiple institutions change their view on a stock at the same time, you could see the share price drop fast. It's therefore worth looking at ARB's earnings history below. Of course, the future is what really matters.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in ARB. Bennelong Australian Equity Partners Pty Ltd is currently the largest shareholder, with 15% of shares outstanding. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 5.9% and 4.7%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

Looking at the shareholder registry, we can see that 50% of the ownership is controlled by the top 18 shareholders, meaning that no single shareholder has a majority interest in the ownership.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ARB

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

We can report that insiders do own shares in ARB Corporation Limited. The insiders have a meaningful stake worth AU$179m. Most would see this as a real positive. Most would say this shows alignment of interests between shareholders and the board. Still, it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 47% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over ARB. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

