Arbe Announces First Mass Quantity Commercial Preliminary Order from HiRain Technologies

Leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 Supplier Issues a Preliminary Order for 340,000 Radar Chipsets, Moving Arbe into Mass Production Phase

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) a global leader in Perception Radar Solutions, announced today that HiRain Technologies, the leading Chinese ADAS Tier 1 supplier, placed its first mass quantity commercial preliminary order for 2023 and 2024, moving Arbe into the mass production phase. The order consists of 340,000 radar chipsets that will be supplied to HiRain’s customers throughout China.



“Arbe has developed a strong relationship with the industry-leading tier 1, HiRain, and both companies are working together to supply the most advanced radar solution to customers throughout China,” says Kobi Marenko, CEO of Arbe. “Taking the company into the mass production phase is a major milestone that marks both Arbe’s evolution as a company and the automotive industry’s progression into the next phase of cutting-edge safety.”

HiRainhas previously stated that it will engage in major OEM and autonomous driving projects with the Radar Solution it developed using Arbe's Perception Radar Chipset, and announced it expects to reach full mass production of its radar systemsin 2023.

Advanced radar systems are crucial sensors in the ADAS and autonomous perception suite since they operate in all weather and lighting conditions, enable advanced perception, provide unparalleled detection of stationary objects, and offer comprehensive mapping of the environment around the vehicle. Arbe’s perception radar is an affordable sensor that is critical for L2+ autonomy, democratizing safety by making it available to all vehicles, not just luxury cars, so that the entire automotive industry can benefit from the highest levels of safety available today.

About Arbe

Arbe (Nasdaq: ARBE), a global leader in Perception Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a revolution in sensing, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous-driving. A critical sensor for L2+ and higher autonomy, Arbe solutions are 100 times more detailed than the most advanced radars on the market, providing full sensing coverage around the vehicle. Arbe has been selected by leading Tier 1s and car manufacturers to deliver advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception to a wide range of vehicles and applications across the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has a projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. For more information, visit arberobotics.com

