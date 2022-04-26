U.S. markets open in 1 hour 11 minutes

Arbe Q1 2022 Financial Results and Fireside Chat: Imagining Automotive 2030

·3 min read
In this article:
  • ARBE
  • ARBEW

TEL AVIV, Israel, April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: ARBE) ("Arbe"), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Solutions, today announced that it will hold its first quarter 2022 financial results in a virtual live event on Thursday, May 12 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Arbe will issue its earnings release before the market opens that same day.

Arbe Robotics Logo
Arbe Robotics Logo

We invite you for a peek at the future of autonomy in 2030, as Arbe will report its Q1 2022 business update and financial results, followed by an insightful fireside chat about the promises and challenges of automotive autonomy over the next decade, and will conclude with a question-and-answer session.

Speakers:

  • Alexander Hitzinger, Automotive and Self Driving Expert, formerly SVP Autonomous Driving in the VW Group

  • Mor Assia, Founding Partner and Co-CEO of iAngels, and a member of the Board of Directors of Arbe

  • Kobi Marenko, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer

  • Gonen Barkan, Chief Radar Officer, formerly Head of Radar Development in General Motors

  • Karine Pinto-Flomenboim, Chief Financial Officer

Virtual Event Details

  • Please register in advance via this site to receive the event's Zoom link

  • A replay will be made available on the website following the call

About Arbe

Arbe (NASDAQ: ARBE), a global leader in next-generation 4D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions, is spearheading a radar revolution, enabling truly safe driver-assist systems today while paving the way to full autonomous driving. Arbe's imaging radar is 100 times more detailed than any other radar on the market and is a mandatory sensor for Level 2+ and higher autonomy. The Company is empowering automakers, Tier 1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles, and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe is a leader in the fast-growing automotive radar market that has an estimated projected total addressable market of $11 billion in 2025. Arbe is based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and has an office in the United States.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and the presentation described in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, both as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "expect," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "project," "may," "should," "strategy," "future," "will," "project," "potential" and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including any statements that are made at the investor and analyst event and the condition of the future market and Arbe's position in the market described in this press release and the presentation, are forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider the risk factors and uncertainties described in "Risk Factors," "Operating and Financial Review and Prospects" "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and the additional risk described in Arbe's annual report on Form 20-F, as well as the other documents filed by Arbe with the SEC. Accordingly, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements relate only to the date they were made, and Arbe does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made except as required by law or applicable regulation.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/803813/Arbe_Robotics_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbe-q1-2022-financial-results-and-fireside-chat-imagining-automotive-2030-301532812.html

SOURCE Arbe

