Arbitrator ousts board at Orlando condo community where Hurricane Ian flooded

Residents of a flood-damaged Orlando condominium community were granted a legal victory this week when a state arbitrator sided with their effort to recall board members who saddled them with hefty assessment payments.

The ruling by Keith Hope, an arbitrator with Florida’s Department of Business and Professional Regulation, tossed out three board members at Dockside at Ventura Condominiums and installed three new ones backed by the recall effort.

The recall began in September after the now-ousted board of directors took out an $18 million loan, which hit residents with monthly assessments that topped out as high as $1,000 for 12 years. The board had said it was in litigation with an insurance company and needed the loan to cover construction costs to repair damages from Hurricane Ian. Once settled, the assessment would go away.

Elizabeth Leuven, a second-floor resident of the condo community east of Semoran Boulevard off Curry Ford Road, and a few of her neighbors organized the recall, garnering 157 signatures toward the effort.

Leuven, 74, said they celebrated with a party and cake Wednesday, but suspect the case could be appealed or end up in court.

“A scathing judgment it is for them,” she said. “We won the battle. I don’t know if it’s the tip of the iceberg or what it is.”

A lawyer representing the association said it would be sending information to homeowners soon, but suspects the legal battle will continue.

“We are reviewing the order, but we believe it will be disputed in the circuit courts due to its inaccuracy,” the lawyer, Jennifer Englert, said in an email. “The Association will remain focused on the management of the association and the reconstruction efforts.”

She didn’t say what the association deems inaccurate.

Hope in his ruling said the now-removed board scheduled an election a week after receiving recall ballots “for the sole purpose of mooting or defeating the recall effort.”

He further wrote that the association’s manager emailing condo owners to reconsider their ballots was “highly improper and should never be done again by this Association.”

The order concludes by removing Richard Pannulo, Ronaldo Lovo and Niva Lovo, and installing Juan Marmol, Joseph Parker and Cathia Cespedes.

When Hurricane Ian doused Central Florida with historic rainfall last year, residents at Dockside watched water rise above the retention pond and flow into groundfloor units. The floods destroyed first-floor condos, most of which remain under construction today, and also destroyed parked cars.

Residents were rescued by airboat.

In August, residents were told by board members that they would be charged a hefty assessment on top of their regular condo fee to cover an $18 million loan needed to cover construction costs. Including interest, residents would collectively be paying $32 million over 12 years.

For Leuven, that meant an additional $1,000 per month charge. She said she’s paid her $1,485 assessment each of the last two months, but said she knows some of her neighbors cannot afford to.

Some residents told the Orlando Sentinel in September they feared the assessment was an effort to drive them into foreclosure.

It’s unclear what impacts the recall will have, said Thomas Allison, an Orlando lawyer who represented Leuven and those who cast ballots.

He said the new board intends to investigate the loan to learn more.

“The scale and scope of the proposed construction, the scale and scope of the debt the recalled board approved … are facially unusual given the size of the community and merits further investigation,” he said.

