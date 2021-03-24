U.S. markets close in 4 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,930.23
    +19.71 (+0.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,706.54
    +283.39 (+0.87%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,173.91
    -53.79 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,203.82
    +18.13 (+0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.42
    +2.66 (+4.61%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    +5.20 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    25.26
    +0.04 (+0.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1834
    -0.0021 (-0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6440
    +0.0060 (+0.37%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3718
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8800
    +0.2700 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,363.79
    +1,053.22 (+1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,128.20
    +31.69 (+2.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,715.96
    +16.77 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,405.52
    -590.40 (-2.04%)
     

Arbolus raises $6M from Fuel Ventures and Plug&Play to apply ML to expert knowledge

Mike Butcher
·3 min read

Leveraging networks of “experts” online started out as a very manual online business. But it’s rapidly becoming more efficient as machine learning is applied to the whole business model. Indeed, in the UK alone $60bn is spent a year on using outside expertise. Large players in this space include GLG, Third Bridge, Guidepoint, and AlphaSights. And we saw recently that ProSapient has raised $18m for its SaaS platform for managing expert networks.

Now Barcelona-based Arbolus has raised a $6m funding round led by early-stage UK VC Fuel Ventures, in addition to Plug and Play, better known in Silicon Valley.

The 3-year old startup claims it has seen a 7x growth YoY and now has offices in Barcelona and New York. It’s also appointed Pau Beltran at CTO, who was formerly of Disney, eDreams, OneMind and others.

Arbolus’ approach to ‘enterprise knowledge,’ as it’s known, is employing natural language processing and an AI backbone to its platform.

Whereas ProSapient uses technology to make expert sourcing more efficient, Arbolus captures recordings of expert interviews, transcribes them on its platform, and then shares that knowledge within companies’ networks that subscribe to the platform.

Companies using the platform pay fees to actually use the software, and use all of the toolsets that are on there. It also makes transaction fees when companies pay independent experts on its platform.

Sam Glasswell, CEO and co-founder of Arbolus, said in a statement: “Having the right information gives you a competitive edge but the typical means of engaging with experts through one-hour calls alone is failing to deliver value. These interviews are usually held by a single department and their findings end up lost in PowerPoint presentations or reports. Therefore, companies are only building up a short-term view. We are bringing innovation to the ways companies are working with external experts by using groundbreaking technology to, not just build expertise within organizations, but deliver it in ways that are digestible, searchable and, most importantly, usable for the months and years ahead across different departments.”

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner from Fuel Ventures added: “Arbolus have done amazing things in its first 24 months and it's a testament to the entrepreneurial ambition of Sam and Will backed up by their experience of helping to scale a $1bn company in their former lives.”

Arbolus says it is working with more than 80 customers, including Big Four firms such as KPMG, and startups like UiPath.

Founders Sam Glasswell and Will Leeming scaled an expert agency before this startup and realized a lot of knowledge was being lost in these expert networks because it simply wasn’t being captured in the right way. And they decided to base the company in Barcelona because it was able to attract talent and had all the advantages of being in the EU.

Glasswell told me: “In Barcelona we have an awesome office, our own space, a great team it's certainly a beautiful city, and we're able to attract really really top talent. I mean, people will move from anywhere in the world to go to Barcelona. It's probably been one of the biggest success factors for us so far. Does the EU factor, help? Yes, I mean the fact that is in the EU in the trading bloc of the union does help… and we thought we'd just be able to build a much more culturally diverse team in the long run.”

Certainly, the future of work looks like it is shifting towards one where outside experts are used more and more by companies. If the gig economy has affected your pizza delivery, it’s also affecting the knowledge economy.

Recommended Stories

  • Israel voters take fourth shot at deciding Netanyahu's fate

    Israelis vote in their fourth election in less than two years, with the nation deeply split on whether veteran Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu should stay in power. Netanyahu, 71, is Israel's longest-serving premier but his inability to unite a stable governing majority behind him has mired the country in political gridlock.

  • The trailer for twisted rom-com We Broke Up will make you cringe

    Awkward! Watch EW's exclusive trailer debut for the movie starring Aya Cash and William Jackson Harper playing a broken-up couple pretending they're still together to get through a wedding.

  • Germany creates bridge between blockchain and euro

    German authorities have developed technology allowing investors to buy and sell securities on the blockchain in return for central bank money, bridging a gap between two worlds that once seemed irreconcilable. Private and public institutions around the world have been experimenting with using distributed ledger technology (DLT), best known for powering Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies, for settling trades in official money. The Bundesbank, which partnered with Deutsche Börse and the German government's debt agency for this project, said on Wednesday its solution was the first allowing those who sell securities on the blockchain to receive their proceeds on their account at the central bank.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Underpinned by Falling Yields, Capped by Stronger Dollar

    The U.S. Dollar crept back toward recent peaks on Tuesday as extended lockdowns in Germany and rising geopolitical tension turned investors cautious.

  • McKinsey settles with holdout Nevada for $45 million over role in opioid crisis

    McKinsey & Co will pay $45 million to settle an investigation by Nevada of the big consulting firm's role in fueling the U.S. opioid epidemic. Nevada had been the lone holdout among U.S. states investigating McKinsey's conduct, and Monday's settlement boosts the firm's payout for opioid settlements to about $641 million. McKinsey had in early February reached a $573 million settlement with 47 U.S. states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories, plus $23 million of settlements with Washington state and West Virginia.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Apax Nears Deal for $1.8 Billion German Eyewear Firm Rodenstock

    (Bloomberg) -- Apax Partners is set to acquire Rodenstock Group, becoming the German eyeglass-lens maker’s fourth private equity owner in less than 20 years.Compass Partners reached a deal to sell the business to Apax after five years of ownership, according to a statement Wednesday, which confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. The transaction could value Rodenstock at about 1.5 billion euros ($1.8 billion) including debt, people with knowledge of the matter said, asking not to be identified because the information is private.That makes the Rodenstock purchase the largest acquisition in Germany so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Rodenstock is betting on a trend for costlier individualized eyewear, saying it’s the first company to measure the shape and size of each of a person’s eyes to tailor their lenses.“Rodenstock has a strong reputation for innovation and German engineering proven over 140 years, and has created a paradigm shift in progressive lenses,” Arthur Brothag, a partner at Apax, said in the statement.Founded in 1877, Munich-based Rodenstock employs around 4,900 people and its products are sold in more than 85 countries. The company has been a favorite among private equity firms during its recent history. Permira invested in the business in 2003 before it was later sold to Bridgepoint and then Compass.Representatives for Apax, Rodenstock and Compass declined to comment beyond the statement. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. advised Compass on the sale. Demand for eyewear is poised to increase in the coming years as the global population ages. The global market for spectacles is forecast to expand to $93.4 billion by 2025, up from $81.8 billion last year, according to Euromonitor International Ltd.Other companies looking to capitalize on this growth include online eyewear retailer Mister Spex, which is preparing for an initial public offering, Bloomberg News reported in January. Meanwhile, EssilorLuxottica SA this week won European Union approval to take over eyewear retailer GrandVision NV after agreeing to sell hundreds of stores.(Updates with market forecasts in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mubadala Says It Brought RDIF Into Telegram Bond Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi‘s Mubadala Investment Co. said the Russian Direct Investment Fund participated in its deal to buy convertible bonds of Telegram, even as the fiercely independent messaging app said it doesn’t want the Kremlin-controlled entity as an investor.Russian-born founder Pavel Durov took Telegram to Dubai several years ago after being forced to sell his stake in a social network in Russia to a Kremlin-friendly billionaire in 2014. He later faced down efforts by Russian regulators to block the new app.RDIF “participated in a minority capacity” through “the Russia-UAE joint investment platform,” Mubadala said in a statement Wednesday, noting they’ve made similar deals together in the past.Telegram spokesman Mike Ravdonikas said that while RDIF hadn’t participated in the original sale, the state-controlled fund “appears to have bought a small quantity of Telegram bonds on the secondary market” in a separate deal over which the company had no control.“Given that the rights of the bondholders are limited and bonds do not give the power to influence the values or the strategy of the company, we generally do not consider transactions in Telegram bonds on the secondary market an issue,” he said.The bonds give investors the right to convert them into equity if the company goes public at a discount to the initial offering price.Russia ConflictThat statement came hours after an angry protest from the app, which clashed for years with Russian regulators over giving up encryption keys.“RDIF is not in the list of investors we sold bonds to. We wouldn’t be open to any transaction with this fund,” Ravdonikas said in an email late Tuesday. “The funds that did invest, including Mubadala, confirmed to us that RDIF was not among their LPs,” he added, referring to limited partners.Mubadala and an Abu Dhabi joint venture it owns a stake in announced Tuesday they had each made a $75 million investment in the offering, but they didn’t mention the Russian fund. An RDIF spokesman said later it had participated “jointly with Mubadala,” declining to say how much it contributed. The two funds have a number of joint investment projects.Telegram has over 500 million active users and has seen usage surge after major U.S. technology companies cracked down on conservative voices in the U.S. earlier this year. It was forced to raise funds to repay investors after an attempt at an ICO for its Gram cryptocurrency failed because of a ban imposed by the Securities & Exchange Commission.“I am happy to share that Telegram has raised over $1 billion by selling bonds (a form of debt) to some of the largest and most knowledgeable investors from all over the world,” founder Durov said in a statement on the app that didn’t identify any of the buyers. “This will enable Telegram to continue growing globally while sticking to its values and remaining independent.”Russian regulators attempted to block the service in 2018 when it refused to provide law enforcement with encryption keys to read messages. For two years, the company thwarted efforts to enforce the ban, including by changing IP-addresses to evade blocking, until Russia ultimately gave up last June.(Updates with detail on Russia conflict in second paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden will regret the $1.9 trillion stimulus because it squanders the money he’ll need for other priorities

    President Joe Biden’s $1.9 American Rescue Plan will certainly give the economy a jolt, but he may regret not spending the money differently. In 2020, COVID spending raised the federal deficit to $3.1 trillion in 2020 from $1 trillion in 2019. Households saved a good deal of their stimulus checks.

  • Oil prices bounce as ship mishap blocks Suez Canal

    Oil futures rise Wednesday, with support attributed to a blockage of the Suez Canal after a ship ran aground.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert

  • Deutsche Bank Plans Asia Equity Capital Markets Rebuild

    (Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG plans to rebuild its equity capital markets business in Asia, seeking to stage a comeback amid strong demand for share sales, according to people with knowledge of the matter.The Frankfurt-based lender, which shuttered the majority of its equities business in Asia Pacific in 2019, plans to hire 10 to 12 bankers, said the people. The bank is looking to hire in roles across the spectrum to support its ECM business, including in origination, distribution and research, said one of the people.Deutsche Bank is working with a recruiter and has started to reach out to prospective candidates in the region, including in Hong Kong and Southeast Asia, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.The move comes as global initial public offerings have already delivered the best quarter since at least 2009, with more than $200 billion raised so far this year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. After a sustained boom last year in special purpose acquisition companies, and with interest rising in Asia, the case for partially reversing cuts to equities has grown harder to dismiss.Deutsche Bank’s Asia ECM unit will prioritize serving established clients the lender has a strong relationship with, rather than extensively courting small- to mid-sized companies, according to one of the people. The team will likely choose to follow the strategy of its counterpart in the U.S., where focusing on a combination of SPACs, companies in the technology sector and existing clients has proved to be profitable, another person said.Read More: SPACs See Asia as Next Hunting Ground for Takeover TargetsShares of Deutsche Bank were up 0.8% at 4:17 p.m. Wednesday in Frankfurt, giving the firm a market value of about 21.9 billion euros ($25.9 billion). Discussions with prospective candidates are ongoing, and the number of new hires could change, said the people.A representative from Deutsche Bank declined to comment.The German bank currently ranks 29th in Asia Pacific equity offerings, earning $738 million worth of deal credit, according to Bloomberg league tables. Among the bigger deals that it advised on for companies in the region are South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang Inc.’s $4.6 billion U.S. IPO and online car-selling platform Autohome Inc.’s $689 million Hong Kong listing.Deutsche Bank is one of the few major firms that had a significant SPAC business long before it was fashionable. The blank-check wave is a significant opportunity for the bank and can be an important driver of profitability, said Barclays Plc analyst Amit Goel.Read More: Deutsche Bank Rides SPAC Boom to Make League Table ComebackThe German lender revamped its investment bank in Asia in 2019 by folding its financing and structured debt operations into the division and making job cuts. A majority of the ECM bankers in Asia were let go, Bloomberg News has reported. The plan was part of a restructuring unveiled by Chief Executive Officer Christian Sewing, and included a target of about 18,000 job cuts by the end of 2022. Despite the cuts affecting all regions, Sewing said at the time that Asia would be a focus for growth.Deutsche Bank will build the next phase of its transformation, Sewing wrote in its annual report earlier this month. Thanks to progress in reducing costs, the bank was on a good path to make targeted investments this year, he told analysts in prepared remarks in February.The investment bank has been the standout performer for the German lender during the pandemic. Last year’s strong showing by the unit continued in 2021, with revenue up 20% this year, Chief Transformation Officer Fabrizio Campelli said last week.(Updates with Deutsche Bank share movement in sixth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dalio sees 'good probability' bitcoin gets outlawed

    'Every country treasures its monopoly on controlling the supply and demand. They don’t want other monies to be operating or competing,' Dalio tells Yahoo Finance's Andy Serwer.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 5 pandemic-driven financial habits worth keeping

    While the pandemic caused incredible financial stress and uncertainty, it also led many consumers like Smith to form new financial habits worth keeping, including saving more and spending less. A NerdWallet survey found that most people who formed new financial habits plan to continue them into 2021. For many Americans, spending less amid the pandemic came naturally because of income loss or fewer spending options after restaurants and travel largely shut down.

  • IRS: More $1,400 stimulus payments are coming — so check your mail

    Another wave of $1,400 stimulus payments rolling out this week --- and this time, many are coming as paper checks or pre-paid debit cards, the Internal Revenue Service announced Monday.

  • Disney Deals Blow to Cinema Chains With Streaming Plan for Big Movies. AMC Stock Slumps.

    As movie theaters reopen in major markets, Disney says its big summer releases will be available to stream at the same time they debut on the big screen.

  • There are new tax-credit rules for lower-income households — you may qualify now, even if you didn’t before

    President Biden's 'American Rescue Plan' made some temporary changes to the Earned Income Tax Credit. Taxpayers don't have to have children to qualify.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • GameStop stock now at sell at Wedbush as price has ‘disconnected’ from fundamentals

    GameStop Corp. was downgraded Wednesday to the equivalent of a sell rating by Wedbush analyst Michael Pachter, who praised management and the business outlook but expressed concern over excessive valuation.