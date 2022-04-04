U.S. markets close in 5 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,562.87
    +17.01 (+0.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,790.59
    -27.68 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,435.15
    +173.65 (+1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,079.66
    -11.45 (-0.55%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.29
    +4.02 (+4.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,936.00
    +12.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Silver

    24.50
    -0.15 (-0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4280
    +0.0510 (+2.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3122
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.8490
    +0.3590 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,096.06
    -257.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,084.46
    +0.20 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,559.63
    +21.73 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,736.47
    +70.49 (+0.25%)
     

ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

·2 min read

Jorden Bell joins company to drive growth, personalized customer experiences, and advanced marketing innovation.

ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER
ARBONNE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF MARKETING OFFICER

IRVINE, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbonne PBC (Arbonne), a global leader in personal care, clean beauty and wellness products, has named Jorden Bell as its Chief Marketing Officer. Formerly Chief Brand Officer of fashion and lifestyle brand Stella & Dot, Bell brings over fifteen years of leadership and strategic branding experience to this position with Arbonne, including prior leadership roles in beauty and consumer goods companies.

"We are pleased to have a marketing executive and professional like Jorden joining our C-Suite team at Arbonne," shared Tyler Whitehead, CEO Arbonne. "She has been highly influential and a creative leader at the intersection of digital commerce and direct selling. We are confident she will be a wonderful addition as we empower Arbonne clients, customers, and consultants to share our brand into the future."

As Arbonne's new Chief Marketing Officer, Bell will lead the marketing organization, creative strategy development and innovation supporting the company's team of Independent Consultants across the globe. Bell will be a key contributor as the company builds upon our existing broad base of customers and clients. She will lead the strategy for long-term creative and marketing expansion opportunities for our consultants and brand ambassadors worldwide in geographic, demographic and digital frontiers. She will be based at Arbonne's headquarters in Irvine, CA and report directly to CEO Tyler Whitehead.

"I am thrilled to be joining Arbonne as Chief Marketing Officer," said Bell. "It is an exciting time to work within beauty and wellness. I am honored to have the opportunity to partner with such a strong leadership team and to help grow the mission of helping people flourish with healthy living."

About Arbonne
Since 1980 Arbonne PBC has created personal care, clean beauty and wellness products crafted with premium plant-based ingredients grounded in science and clinical research. Arbonne's healthy living product philosophy and entrepreneurial business opportunity foster a positive mindset that helps individuals and communities flourish. The brand core values are empowerment, transparency, and sustainability, with the vision that everyone can flourish by being good to themselves, their community, and the planet. 2021 marks Arbonne's first anniversary as a Certified B Corporation – the only certification of its kind to comprehensively measure a company's social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability. Arbonne is a proud portfolio brand of Groupe Rocher, a French purpose-driven company and European leader of botanical beauty, whose mission is to reconnect people to nature. Arbonne products are available online at arbonne.com or through an extensive network of Arbonne Independent Consultants across the world. For more information, please visit www.arbonne.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbonne-announces-new-chief-marketing-officer-301516583.html

SOURCE Arbonne International, LLC

Recommended Stories

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Better Buy: UiPath vs. DocuSign

    UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) burned a lot of investors over the past few months. UiPath went public at $56 last April and surged to an all-time of $85.12 the following month, but it now trades at about $22. DocuSign, which went public back in 2018, closed at an all-time high of $310.05 last September, but now trades below $110 per share.

  • Why Shares of Plug Power Climbed 13% in March

    While it wasn't packed with electric tidbits, the company's fourth-quarter 2021 earnings report, released on March 1, had enough positive details to supercharge the bulls' enthusiasm. Exceeding analysts' estimates in its final earnings report of 2021, Plug Power booked $162 million on the top line, whereas Wall Street had expected the company would report $157 million. According to Plug Power, the source of this robust growth will be the company's material handling equipment business, which is projected to account for $600 million in revenue for 2022.

  • 2 Cybersecurity Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Cybercrime and cybersecurity had a record year in 2021, with the Theft Research Center saying the number of data breaches recorded surpassed the previous record year by 23%. Cybersecurity stocks should be seen as one of the prime opportunities for investors, because like death and taxes, cybercrime will likely always be with us. For that reason, this pair of companies should be at the top of every investor's list of cybersecurity stocks to own for decades to come.

  • US House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 10 War Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 war stocks that U.S. House Members have huge stakes in. If you want to read about some war stocks popular in the House, go directly to U.S. House Members Have Huge Stakes in These 5 War Stocks. Members of the United States Congress are mandated under the Stop […]

  • Should You Now Consider Selling Your Sea Limited (SE) Position?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz halts stock buyback program

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman reports that Starbucks interim CEO Howard Schultz has halted the company's stock buyback program.

  • Would You Still Dare to Invest in Apple Inc. (AAPL)?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Alphabet Before Its Stock Split

    Google's parent company will split its shares in July, and there are many reasons to think it's undervalued.

  • Would You Consider Buying Union Pacific (UNP) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.

  • Why Palantir Stock Jumped 15.9% in March

    Shares of Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained 15.9% in March, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data-analytics company's stock benefited from market momentum and bounced off a lifetime low that it hit in the previous month. After big sell-offs in February, the S&P 500 index rose 3.6% last month, while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 3.4% across the stretch.In addition to positive market momentum, Palantir stock also appears to have gotten a boost from favorable coverage from analysts.

  • 5 Reasons to Buy Qualcomm, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) is often considered a solid investment for long-term investors. It's a leading producer of application processors, integrated GPUs, and baseband modems for mobile devices, and its massive portfolio of wireless patents grants it a cut of every smartphone sold worldwide -- even those that don't use Qualcomm's chips. Over the past five years, Qualcomm's stock has risen roughly 160% and generated a total return of about 200% after factoring in reinvested dividends.

  • 10 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Joel Greenblatt

    In this article, we discuss the 10 undervalued stocks to buy according to billionaire Joel Greenblatt. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Greenblatt portfolio, go directly to 5 Undervalued Stocks to Buy According Billionaire Joel Greenblatt. Value investing in an art best encapsulated by the strategies of veteran investors like […]

  • My Top 3 Stocks to Buy During the Second Quarter

    If you don't need the money for many years down the road, then today's stock prices should be viewed as a sale. The market is filled with buying opportunities, but the three stocks I have my eye on are Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG). Nvidia invented the graphics processing unit (GPU) back in 1999 and revolutionized the computing industry forever.

  • Is it a Great Move to Buy NVIDIA (NVDA) Shares?

    ClearBridge Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Global Growth Strategy” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. During the fourth quarter, the ClearBridge Global Growth Strategy outperformed its MSCI ACWI benchmark. The Strategy delivered gains across eight of the nine sectors in which it was invested (out […]

  • Shopify’s 50% Slump Proves That It’s No Amazon

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. has been called “Amazon Junior.” Those shoes are proving too big to fill.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaBoth companies are seen as bellwethers for the e-commerce sector an

  • The Lead Independent Director of TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC), Andrew Hall, Just Bought 349% More Shares

    Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the TMC the metals company Inc. ( NASDAQ:TMC...