The Arbor Day Foundation Named Supporting Partner in United Nations Restoration Campaign

1
Arbor Day Foundation
·2 min read

LINCOLN, NE / ACCESSWIRE / February 15, 2023 / The United Nations Environment Programme has engaged with the Arbor Day Foundation to aid in the urgent movement to ramp up global sustainability efforts. The U.N.'s Decade on Ecosystem Restoration initiative recently named the Arbor Day Foundation as a supporting partner.

Launched in 2021, the 10-year campaign constructs focused strategy to avert climate change around the world. As a supporting partner of the U.N. Decade on Ecosystem Restoration, the Foundation will help develop evidence-based recommendations for the world's leading environmental experts and expand the reach of the U.N.'s impact.

"The large-scale scope of the U.N.'s commitment requires a bold group of environmental stakeholders all working together, and the Arbor Day Foundation is excited to do its part," said Dan Lambe, chief executive of the Arbor Day Foundation. "We hope our learnings from having planted trees in communities and forests around the world for more than 50 years can help this critical campaign as it seeks to create a better world for future generations."

The U.N.'s flagship initiatives for the Decade on Ecosystem Restoration focus on areas of greatest need and closely align with the Arbor Day Foundation's own conservation priorities. That includes prioritizing and protecting key ecosystems that include Brazil's Atlantic Rainforest and the Central American Dry Corridor.

Trees play an important role in slowing climate change by pulling carbon from the atmosphere. Their benefits are maximized when planted where they are needed most, which is why the Arbor Day Foundation recently committed to planting 500 million trees with a focus in forests where they are needed most.

To learn more about its new goal, visit arborday.org/atreecanbe.

About the Arbor Day Foundation

Founded in 1972, the Arbor Day Foundation is the world's largest membership nonprofit organization dedicated to planting trees. With a focus in communities and forests of greatest need, the Foundation - alongside its more than 1 million members, supporters and valued partners - has helped to plant nearly 500 million trees in more than 50 countries. Guided by its mission to inspire people to plant, nurture and celebrate trees, the Arbor Day Foundation is committed to unlocking the power of trees to help solve critical issues facing people and the planet. Learn more about the impact of the Arbor Day Foundation at arborday.org.

# # #

Arbor Day Foundation, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture
Arbor Day Foundation, Wednesday, February 15, 2023, Press release picture



View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Arbor Day Foundation on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Arbor Day Foundation
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/arbor-day-foundation
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Arbor Day Foundation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/739452/The-Arbor-Day-Foundation-Named-Supporting-Partner-in-United-Nations-Restoration-Campaign

