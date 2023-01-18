U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,928.86
    -62.11 (-1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,296.96
    -613.89 (-1.81%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,957.01
    -138.10 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,854.36
    -29.92 (-1.59%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.03
    -1.15 (-1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.60
    -3.30 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.58
    -0.49 (-2.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0798
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3750
    -0.1600 (-4.53%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2344
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    128.8910
    +0.6830 (+0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,806.72
    -499.64 (-2.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    480.16
    -14.50 (-2.93%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,830.70
    -20.33 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,791.12
    +652.44 (+2.50%)
     

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Announces NASDAQ Delisting

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (the "Company") announced today that on January 13, 2023, the Company received notice from the Listing Qualifications Staff (the "Staff') of the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq"), stating that the Company was not in compliance with the requirements of Nasdaq Listing Rules (i) 5450(b)(2)(B), requiring a minimum of $50 million Market Value of Listed Securities requirement (the "Market Value Requirement"); (ii) 5450(b)(2)(A), requiring a minimum 1,100,000 Publicly Held Shares (the "Publicly Held Shares Requirement"), and (iii) 5450(b)(2)(C), requiring a minimum of $15 million Market Value of Publicly Held Shares requirement (the "Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement"). Additionally, while companies are normally afforded compliance periods or the ability to submit a plan of compliance in order to be granted time to regain compliance, the Staff has determined to apply a more stringent criteria as permitted under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5101 to delist the Company's Securities (as defined below) from The Nasdaq Global Market. In addition, on January 12, 2023, Nasdaq determined to halt trading in the Company's Securities.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

The Staff's determination to delist the Company's Class A common stock, warrants and units (collectively, the "Securities") is based on the fact that in connection with the Company's previously announced special meeting, held on December 8, 2022, the Company's stockholders elected to redeem an aggregate of 17,188,668 shares of Class A common stock, representing approximately 99.6% of the issued and outstanding Class A common stock. As such, the Staff determined that the Company no longer complies with: (i) Market Value Requirement; (ii) Publicly Held Shares Requirement; and (iii) Market Value of Publicly Held Shares Requirement. Additionally, the Staff noted that the Company does not comply with either of the alternatives requirements for continued listing on the Nasdaq Global Market under Nasdaq Listing Rules 5450(b)(1) or 5450(b)(3), or the requirement for continued listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550.

Accordingly, the Company expects its Securities to be delisted effective with the open of business on January 24, 2023.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management team, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of management, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, the Company's management. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of certain factors detailed in the Company's filings with the SEC. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are qualified in their entirety by this paragraph. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's prospectus relating to the initial public offering filed with the SEC. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I
info@arcbiocorp.com
https://arcbiocorp.com/

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbor-rapha-capital-bioholdings-corp-i-announces-nasdaq-delisting-301724763.html

SOURCE Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I

Recommended Stories

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says the Stock Market Rally Could Be Short-Lived; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks for Stable Cash Return

    There’s no doubt that 2023 has gotten off to a good start for stock investors. Since January 5, we’ve seen a sharp rally in the markets – the S&P 500 is up 5% in that time, and the NASDAQ index has gained a stronger 8%. While this doesn’t end the longer-term bearish market since early last year, it does bring some hope that this year may be better. Or perhaps not. Economist Mohamed El-Erian has taken a downbeat look at the near-term prospects, noting that headwinds are in play which may bring ad

  • Jim Cramer Reveals His 'Fear' After Microsoft's Massive Layoffs

    The software giant announced Wednesday that it's eliminating 10,000 jobs, about 5% of its workforce.

  • Moderna Gets Good News, but Another Biotech Stock Is Falling Again

    Just as the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) led markets lower in 2022, the index is working hard to lead a rebound early in 2023. After being the only one of the three major U.S. stock market indexes to finish higher on Tuesday, the Nasdaq once again looked good early Wednesday morning, with futures on the index rising nearly half a percent. One winner leading the Nasdaq higher Wednesday morning was vaccine stock Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), which announced positive news that showed investors the company is more than just a one-trick pony.

  • Markets, sector indices reverse course to show losses in the afternoon session

    Stocks are turning lower following earlier gains in the day, driven by weak retail sales data and recession concerns.

  • 14 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold

    In this article, we discuss 14 best dividend stocks to buy and hold. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Dividend Stocks To Buy and Hold. Despite a slowing economy, investors remain confident in dividend growth to cushion their portfolios from financial blows in terms of eroding share […]

  • Warren Buffett Is Raking in $4.84 Billion in Annual Dividend Income From These 6 Stocks

    These half-dozen stocks will account for the lion's share of Berkshire Hathaway's more than $6 billion in dividend income this year.

  • Tech layoffs were a ‘rip the Band-Aid off moment’ for Microsoft: Analyst

    Wedbush Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst Dan Ives joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Microsoft laying off 10,000 employees, its plans for AI and ChatGPT, and its efforts to complete its deal with Activision.&nbsp;

  • Seeking at Least 7% Dividend Yield? Morgan Stanley Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom outlook for 2023 is mixed – most market watchers and economists would say that a recession is likely during the first half of the year, with disagreements centered more on the duration and depth of a downturn than its likelihood, and a rebound will come in the second half, leading to stock markets finishing this year about where they began. Weighing in from Morgan Stanley, chief Us equity strategist Mike Wilson notes the conventional wisdom, saying: “Both the sell and buy

  • Dow drops over 600 points, posts worst day of year after weak economic data, hawkish Fed remarks erase inflation cheer

    U.S. stock indexes finished sharply lower on Wednesday, with both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 index booking their worst day in over a month.

  • 2 Cheap Growth Stocks That Can Set You Up for Life

    Many would-be growth stocks out there are trading at valuations that aren't nearly as high as they were just a year or two ago. A couple of stocks that should be on your radar right now are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT). Let's take a closer look at these two "cheap" growth stocks.

  • 2 Unlikely Nasdaq Stocks Crushing the Market to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now

    Technology stocks weren't an abundant hunting ground for investors over the past year as the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance, a global economic slowdown, and fears of an impending recession sent companies in this once high-flying sector packing. Shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ: CHKP) gained impressive momentum over the past three months. Let's look at the reasons these two Nasdaq stocks are worth buying right now.

  • Why Carvana Stock Is Accelerating Again Today

    A day after Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) shares got a pop from the company adopting a "poison pill" to ward off unwanted suitors, the stock continues in the fast lane. Shares of Carvana are up more than 7% on Wednesday morning on growing investor hope that the used car retailer will be able to navigate through a rough patch that has pushed the business off course. It's been a difficult 12 months for Carvana holders.

  • Why Investors Hung Up on Verizon Today

    On a generally down Tuesday for the stock market, Verizon Communications' (NYSE: VZ) shares did worse than those of many other companies. The telecom giant saw its stock price erode by nearly 2.5%, amid a general slump in tech stocks and related titles, combined with a discouraging price cut from a prominent bank. Before market open, analyst Bryan Craft of Deutsche Bank enacted a 10% cut to his level on Verizon stock.

  • Investors Heavily Search Energy Transfer LP (ET): Here is What You Need to Know

    Energy Transfer LP (ET) has been one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com users lately. So, it is worth exploring what lies ahead for the stock.

  • ‘It feels like way too much to lose.’ We had $550K invested and told our adviser we wanted a ‘conservative approach.’ Since then we’ve lost $88K. Should we fire him?

    Question: Two years ago my husband took an early retirement when offered by his company. At that time we had a 401(k) with about $550,000 that we gave to a big financial services firm rep to handle. Answer: There are a few questions to ask here: First, is your withdrawal rate reasonable; second did your adviser do you wrong with those big losses; and third, what do you do about the adviser situation?

  • If You Invested $5,000 in Medical Properties Trust in 2013, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    As you may have heard, Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) buys and develops hospital space, then leases it out to hospital operators, collecting a tidy rent check for years thereafter -- or selling it at a profit to generate cash for more acquisitions. The real estate investment trust (REIT) is one of the healthcare sector's largest, so it's no surprise that investors are curious about how much money an investment from a decade ago might have made. Let's do a few quick calculations to see how this business performed before examining whether it can be a good investment moving forward.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks fall after retail data, PPI, Fedspeak

    U.S. stocks slid Wednesday after the government's monthly retail sales report showed a slowdown in consumer spending activity, while a reading on wholesale inflation showed cooling prices.

  • Party City files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, stock bounces

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith reports that Party City has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

  • 3 High-Growth Stocks That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion in 10 Years -- or Sooner

    Electric vehicle leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) got tossed from the trillion-dollar club this past year. Tesla's growth days are probably far from over; analysts estimate that earnings per share (EPS) will grow by an average of 28% annually over the next several years. Suppose Tesla grows earnings even at a 15% rate for the next decade.

  • 3 Reasons Tesla Stock Is a No-Brainer Buy in 2023

    A couple of years ago, many would have laughed if you'd called Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock a good value investment. Like many companies, Tesla faces significant near-term challenges like inflation and rising rates, which increase the cost of capital and hurt growth stock valuations. In 2022, the billionaire sold a whopping $23 billion worth of Tesla stock to help fund the acquisition.