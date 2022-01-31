U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,515.55
    +83.70 (+1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,131.86
    +406.39 (+1.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,239.88
    +469.31 (+3.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,028.45
    +59.94 (+3.05%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.36
    +1.54 (+1.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.30
    +13.70 (+0.77%)
     

  • Silver

    22.50
    +0.20 (+0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1235
    +0.0083 (+0.74%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3446
    +0.0045 (+0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.1080
    -0.0820 (-0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,418.98
    +862.60 (+2.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    884.96
    +41.78 (+4.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.37
    -1.70 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,001.98
    +284.64 (+1.07%)
     

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Additional Shares of 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Arbor Realty Trust
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABR
  • ABR-PD
  • ABR-PE
  • ABR-PF

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:ABR) announced today that it has priced the public offering of 3,100,000 additional shares of its 6.25% Series F Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series F Preferred Stock”), liquidation preference $25.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $75,020,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses. The Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 465,000 shares of the Series F Preferred Stock to cover over-allotments, if any. The additional shares of Series F Preferred Stock constitute an additional issuance of shares of Series F Preferred Stock, with 8,050,000 shares of Series F Preferred Stock previously issued (the “Outstanding Series F Preferred Stock”). The Series F Preferred Stock will be treated as a single series with and have the same terms as the Outstanding Series F Preferred Stock. The Outstanding Series F Preferred Stock is, and the Series F Preferred Stock sold in the offering will be, listed on the NYSE under the symbol “ABR PrF.” The offering is expected to close on February 7, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to make investments relating to its business and for general corporate purposes.

Raymond James & Associates, Inc. is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities nor will there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

The offering is being made pursuant to the Company’s existing effective shelf registration statement, previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offering of these securities is being made only by means of a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. When available, copies of the prospectus and accompanying final prospectus supplement relating to these securities may be obtained by contacting Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Attention: Syndicate, 880 Carillon Parkway St. Petersburg, FL 33716, by telephone at (800) 248-8863, or by email at prospectus@raymondjames.com.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine, and preferred equity loans.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements relating to the offering and the anticipated use of the net proceeds from the offering. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties related to the completion of the offering on the anticipated terms or at all, market conditions, the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the uncertainties created by the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in the prospectus supplement relating to the offering and the documents incorporated by reference therein, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and its other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Contact:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Is Nio's Stock Surging Today?

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply higher on Monday, amid a surprising rally for companies that have spent time as "meme stocks" over the last couple of years, but that have had rough rides recently. As of 11:35 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were up about 15.5% from Friday's closing price. Nio was one of many stocks in the electric vehicle space moving sharply higher on Monday, possibly due to a relief rally after a tumultuous month that saw many once-popular names drop sharply.

  • Why Twilio, Sea Limited, and Pinterest Stocks Popped Monday

    With the Nasdaq stock index up 2.4% as of 1:45 p.m. ET, it looks like Wall Street has decided that Monday will be a risk-on day for the stock market. It's no great surprise then that some of the riskiest stocks around -- tech stocks -- are flying higher. Cloud communication company Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) is up 7.5%.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped 3.5% Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) jumped out of the gate Monday and were up 3.5% as of 9:55 a.m. ET. The popular semiconductor stock appears to be responding to a positive prognosis for the global semiconductor industry published by the research firm Gartner. As Livemint.com reported this morning, preliminary results from Gartner show that "worldwide semiconductor revenue increased 25.1% in 2021 to total $583.5 billion, crossing the $500 billion threshold for the first time."

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Rocking Today

    Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) rival Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are tearing up the track Monday, rising a lucky 7.77% as of 11:25 a.m. ET as investors parse an upgrade for Tesla ... and wonder what it might mean for Rivian, too. This morning, as you may have heard, Swiss megabank Credit Suisse upgraded shares of Tesla stock to outperform. Credit Suisse had many reasons for why it loves Tesla -- fast growth, high profit margins, and the potential to earn as much as 25% more this year than anyone else on Wall Street thinks possible.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) stock jumped on Monday after the cruise tours giant announced that it will continue selling shares in order to take advantage of an arbitrage opportunity...in its own stock. As of 12:45 p.m. ET, Carnival stock is up 4.1%. As Carnival stated today, it intends to "offer and sell shares of its common stock" -- as much as $500 million worth.

  • Why Shares of Lemonade, Upstart Holdings, and Block Jumped Today

    The share prices of Lemonade (NYSE: LMND), Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), and Block (NYSE: SQ) were rising today as investors appeared to be moving back toward tech stocks, after a major sell-off in the sector earlier this month. Shares of Lemonade were up by 9.7%, Upstart had gained 12.7%, and Block was up by 8.2% as of 11:48 a.m. ET. There wasn't any company-specific news that was driving the share prices of these tech companies higher today.

  • Why Pfizer Stock Is Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) were sliding 3.1% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Monday. The decline came after the big drugmaker announced that it is discontinuing the clinical development of vupanorsen.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Buy the Dip: 2 EV Stocks Worth Considering for 2022

    Seemingly overnight, U.S. stock market sentiment has shifted from unrelenting optimism to a frenzy of fear. Share prices of Ford (NYSE: F), General Motors (NYSE: GM), Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) and Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) are all down over 20% since Jan. 4. Investors with nerves of steel and a long-term time horizon could consider buying the dip in Ford stock and Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA).

  • 3 Dividend Stocks With Ultra-High Yields Above 10% You Can Trust to Crush Inflation

    These income stocks, with respective yields of 11%, 11.4%, and 14.2%, can put inflation in its place.

  • Goldman Sachs Bets on These 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks

    The stock market’s recent meltdown has been based on a potent combination of omicron fears, rising inflation, and the prospect of the Fed hiking rates at a rapid pace in an effort to curb the surge. As such, the real prospect of a bear market has reared its ugly head. However, Goldman Sachs’ chief global equity strategist Peter Oppenheimer does not think it is time to sound the alarm; Oppenheimer believes any rate hikes this year won’t be too steep. This should mark the current period as a corre

  • Here's What We Like About Wells Fargo's (NYSE:WFC) Upcoming Dividend

    Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be...

  • 10 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss the best monthly dividend stocks to buy for 2022. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2022. The importance of dividend-paying stocks cannot be emphasized more in times of financial volatility. During the pandemic in […]

  • Why Netflix Stock Charged Higher on Monday

    Citi analyst Jason Bazinet upgraded Netflix stock to buy from neutral (hold), while simultaneously adjusting the firm's price target down from $595 to $450. Hastings added $20 million to his holdings, bringing his total share count to nearly 5.16 million shares.

  • These 7 semiconductor stocks may be close to a bottom. This chart pattern shows when and how much they might rebound.

    Analysts at Jefferies see chip makers' stocks peaking, bottoming and then roaring back, which may soon be repeated.

  • 3 Tech Stocks to Grab at Bargain Prices

    The market has been indiscriminately punishing tech stocks over the last two months, which has created some attractive entry points for investors. Three stocks that can be picked up at rock-bottom valuations now are Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD), and MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI). Fortunately, Shopify provides the tools that companies need to rapidly and easily develop an online presence.

  • Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend

    It looks like Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. Typically, the ex-dividend...

  • Why Enphase Energy Stock Jumped 10.8% Today

    The company didn't announce any new service, but said installers "have seen an increase in deployments" of Enphase microinverters and batteries as extreme weather and power outages hit the state over the weekend. This follows an announcement late last week that Enphase was partnering with Semper Solaris, an installer of solar and battery systems in California, to expand offerings across that state. It hasn't hurt that the stock market overall is up today, and solar energy stocks in particular are rising sharply.

  • Sirius XM Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's been a long time since Sirius XM Radio (NASDAQ: SIRI) excited investors. The satellite radio provider was a wealth-altering investment to those lucky enough to buy in early 2009 when it teetered on the brink of bankruptcy -- bottoming out at $0.05 a share. Sirius XM delivered 11 consecutive years of positive returns, a remarkable feat on many levels.

  • 3 Game-Changing Stocks Down 76% (or More) That Are Screaming Buys

    Shareholders of cloud-based lending platform Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) have had nothing short of a rollercoaster ride over the past six months. Shares of the company essentially quadrupled in under three months, ultimately hitting an intra-day high of $401 in October. While $401 a share was likely too aggressive a valuation in the near-term, this recent sell-off is the perfect opportunity to buy a game-changing fintech stock with a bright future.