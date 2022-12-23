U.S. markets close in 4 hours 58 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,818.59
    -3.80 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,006.87
    -20.62 (-0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,417.71
    -58.41 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,757.45
    +3.37 (+0.19%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.98
    +2.49 (+3.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,808.30
    +13.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.90
    +0.27 (+1.16%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0617
    +0.0012 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7300
    +0.0610 (+1.66%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2059
    +0.0021 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.8490
    +0.4970 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,854.66
    +198.76 (+1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.72
    -0.22 (-0.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.01
    +3.73 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,235.25
    -272.62 (-1.03%)
     

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Co-Funds Emerald Empire's Acquisition of Pangea Properties' Chicago Portfolio

·2 min read

UNIONDALE, N.Y., Dec. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR ), a leading multifamily and commercial mortgage lender, recently co-funded one of the largest Fannie Mae Structured Adjustable-Rate Mortgage (SARM) loans of 2022 in support of New York-based Emerald Empire's acquisition of Pangea Properties' Chicago portfolio.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Co-Funds Emerald Empire’s Acquisition of Pangea Properties’ Chicago Portfolio (PRNewsfoto/Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.)
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. Co-Funds Emerald Empire’s Acquisition of Pangea Properties’ Chicago Portfolio (PRNewsfoto/Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.)

The deal was primarily financed by Arbor Realty Trust. NewPoint Real Estate Capital also participated in the transaction.

The sale spans several hundred properties and thousands of units, of which 97% are considered "affordable" at 60% of Area Median Income (AMI). The deal also provides career continuity for Pangea Properties' Chicago-area employees, who will be kept on to manage the properties for Emerald.

"The transaction is representative of the strong social commitment to the provision and preservation of affordable housing shared by both Fannie Mae and Arbor Realty Trust, as well as by Emerald Empire," said Ivan Kaufman, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Arbor Realty Trust. "We have been a Top 10 Fannie Mae DUS® Multifamily Lender for more than a decade, and the longstanding relationships across our teams equip us to close major transactions in support of housing affordability for urban families."

To support the mission-driven goal of creating equitable financial opportunities for renters by sharing their on-time rent payments with the three major credit bureaus for incorporation in the renters' credit profiles, this portfolio of properties will become participants in Fannie Mae's innovative Multifamily Positive Rent Payment Reporting pilot program.

"Fannie Mae is proud to have worked with Arbor Realty Trust on this impactful transaction" said Michele Evans, Executive Vice president and Head of Multifamily, Fannie Mae. "In addition to providing affordable housing in Chicago, this deal also provides positive rent payment reporting, offering residents opportunities to build credit."

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender, Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor's product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity lending. Rated by Standard and Poor's and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Contacts:
Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
press@arbor.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbor-realty-trust-inc-co-funds-emerald-empires-acquisition-of-pangea-properties-chicago-portfolio-301709679.html

SOURCE Arbor Realty Trust

Recommended Stories

  • Dwindling numbers of cash machines dispense kunas as Croatia readies for euro

    Withdrawing cash to pay for wine at Zagreb's Christmas Market is no easy task as the country readies to introduce the euro on Jan. 1, including preparing ATM cash machines by leaving only a third of them able to dispense the national kuna currency. In mid-December, Croatian banks began to phase out 2,700 of the country's 4,000 ATM machines for withdrawing kunas, to prepare them for dispensing euros next month. The Croatian Banking Association has put up an interactive map of all the ATM machines to help people find the nearest one operational.

  • The Best Stocks to Invest $1,000 in Right Now

    You don't need to swim in gold coins like Scrooge McDuck to make meaningful investments at the end of 2022.

  • George Weston (TSE:WN) shareholders have earned a 20% CAGR over the last three years

    One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks...

  • Medical Properties (MPW) Surges 8.9%: Is This an Indication of Further Gains?

    Medical Properties (MPW) witnessed a jump in share price last session on above-average trading volume.

  • Why a recession is ‘actually pretty positive for Tesla’: Analyst

    Canaccord Genuity Managing Director George Gianarikas joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market’s reaction to Tesla stock, how investors are dealing with the stock following uncertainty, uncertainty around EV delivery, a recession, growth, and the outlook for sustained leadership within the EV space.

  • 1 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Avoid Like the Plague and 2 to Buy Instead

    Big dividend yields can be alluring. Unfortunately, many higher-yielding dividends are at high risk of getting cut if market conditions deteriorate. Because of that, yield-focused investors should avoid that stock and instead consider buying Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) or Verizon (NYSE: VZ).

  • What's Going On With Rivian Stock?

    Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) most recent conference call with analysts could provide clues about what's happening inside the company. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Dec. 20, 2022. The video was published on Dec.

  • Morgan Stanley says the stock market could bottom out next year — but these 2 stocks are already in the ‘buy’ zone

    Michael Wilson, Morgan Stanley chief equity strategist, has been among the most prominent of the bearish prognosticators this past year, and while he still sees rough times ahead, he also offers some hope for the long term. At base, Wilson says the S&P 500 is likely to sink another 20% before hitting a bottom near 3,100 during 1Q23. The index slipped into a bear market in June of this year, when the Federal Reserve began its aggressive anti-inflationary interest rate hikes, and has been on a vol

  • This Is My Top Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stock to Buy Ahead of 2023

    Due to economic and geopolitical headwinds, financial markets have been exceptionally volatile in 2022. Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) recently noted that this year would likely be the sixth-most-volatile year dating back to the Great Depression. Shares of the hospital real estate investment trust (REIT) Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW) have plunged 53% so far this year.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Petrobras (PBR) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Petrobras (PBR) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Trading Hours for the Christmas Weekend.

    This holiday season hasn’t exactly been filled with cheer for investors: Companies have been battling inflation and market volatility—and a recession seems to be looming ahead. Here’s what you need to know about trading hours ahead of Christmas. Is the Stock Market Closed Today?

  • Dow Jones Falls On Inflation Data; Tesla Stock Hits New Low Amid Elon Musk Comments

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped Friday on key inflation data. Tesla stock hit a new low amid Elon Musk's comments on not selling shares.

  • ‘Innovation Stocks Will Eventually Win’: Here Are Cathie Wood’s Top Holdings and Where They Are Headed

    Not long ago considered a trailblazing investing guru, sentiment has entirely shifted around Cathie Wood over the past year and a half. Her ARK Invest fund’s ARK Innovation ETF is loaded with growth-oriented pandemic-era winners but as anyone following the stock market’s trajectory will know, the tables have turned on stocks of that ilk. And the result is that the ARKK ETF is now down by a huge 65% in 2022. Does that mean Wood is ready to desert her strategy of backing innovative yet risky and o

  • 2 Stocks That Jumped on an Ugly Market Day

    Investors spent most of Thursday thinking easy come, easy go as major market benchmarks moved lower after sizable gains on Wednesday. Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) all finished well above their worst levels of the day, the volatility showed that levels of uncertainty about what 2023 will bring are extremely high. Both Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF) and MillerKnoll (NASDAQ: MLKN) made their shareholders happy with some positive news about their respective businesses.

  • Should You Be Concerned About JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd.'s (NYSE:JKS) ROE?

    While some investors are already well versed in financial metrics (hat tip), this article is for those who would like...

  • Is Altria About to Dump Cronos? Here's What It Could Mean for the Stock

    The tobacco giant is abandoning warrants it held in the marijuana company and may dump some of its stock.

  • These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks Offer Monstrous Yields of at Least 12%

    After three winning sessions in a row, the stock market fell on Thursday when the weekly jobless claims came in below the expectations. That data point indicated continued tightness in the labor market, but the Federal Reserve has been hoping to see signs of a moderate increase in unemployment, to indicate that the anti-inflationary rate increases are taking hold. Barring that evidence, the Fed is likely to continue raising rates and tightening monetary policy, increasing the risk of recession.

  • More Likely to 5x First: Virgin Galactic vs. Axon

    There are some extremely high-potential companies on the market that could generate 5x returns over the next decade. What I wanted to do is ask whether a high-risk, high-reward company like Virgin Galactic (NYSE: SPCE) is more likely to 5x before Axon (NASDAQ: AXON), a stock that is up 542% in the last five years. First, I want to outline what these companies do and why their risk profiles are very different.

  • 3 Things About Verizon Stock That Smart Investors Know

    Passive income investors certainly know about Verizon's (NYSE: VZ) healthy dividend yield, but there is more to know about the company. This video will highlight three things smart investors know about Verizon stock.

  • From Lucid to ChargePoint -- 3 Renewable Growth Stocks Worth Buying in 2023

    Warren Buffett has famously advised investors be fearful when others are greedy, and greedy when others are fearful. Indeed, as always, you must be greedy only with quality companies. Let's take a look at three growth stocks that you can consider buying in 2023.