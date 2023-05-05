U.S. markets open in 33 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,112.50
    +36.75 (+0.90%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,443.00
    +247.00 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,142.50
    +98.75 (+0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,748.70
    +24.70 (+1.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.61
    +2.05 (+2.99%)
     

  • Gold

    2,019.40
    -36.30 (-1.77%)
     

  • Silver

    25.86
    -0.37 (-1.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0978
    -0.0040 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4560
    +0.1050 (+3.13%)
     

  • Vix

    18.54
    +0.20 (+1.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2568
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9960
    +0.7810 (+0.58%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    29,020.10
    -76.76 (-0.26%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    636.13
    -1.38 (-0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,746.35
    +43.71 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,157.95
    +34.75 (+0.12%)
     
BREAKING:

Jobs report posts huge beat, unemployment falls to match lowest rate since 1969

Arbor Realty Trust Reports First Quarter 2023 Results and Increases Dividend by $0.02 to $0.42 per Share

Arbor Realty Trust
·18 min read
Arbor Realty Trust
Arbor Realty Trust

Company Highlights:

  • Diversified, annuity-based operating platform with a multifamily focus that generates strong distributable earnings and dividends in all cycles

    • GAAP net income of $0.46 per diluted common share

    • Distributable earnings1 of $0.62 per diluted common share, well in excess of our current dividend, representing a 68% payout ratio

    • Raised cash dividend on common stock to $0.42 per share; a $0.02 per share, or 5% increase, representing an annualized dividend of $1.68 per share

    • Strong liquidity position with ~$785 million in cash and liquidity and ~$560 million of restricted cash in replenishable CLO vehicles with a weighted average cost of 1.64% over benchmark rates2

    • Agency loan originations of $1.09 billion and a servicing portfolio of ~$28.91 billion, up 3%

    • Structured loan originations of $268.0 million and a portfolio of ~$13.64 billion

    • Issued $95 million of 7.75% senior notes primarily to repay existing 8.00% debt

    • Announced a $50 million share repurchase program; repurchased ~ $37 million to date at an average price of $10.53 per share, or a 17% discount to book value

UNIONDALE, N.Y., May 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR), today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023. Arbor reported net income for the quarter of $84.3 million, or $0.46 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $64.1 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. Distributable earnings for the quarter was $122.2 million, or $0.62 per diluted common share, compared to $92.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted common share for the quarter ended March 31, 2022.

Agency Business

Loan Origination Platform

 

 

Agency Loan Volume (in thousands)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

Fannie Mae

$

795,021

 

$

1,174,827

 

FHA

 

 

148,940

 

 

19,658

 

Freddie Mac

 

101,332

 

 

295,258

 

Private Label

 

41,107

 

 

25,629

 

SFR-Fixed Rate

 

5,461

 

 

33,800

 

Total Originations

$

1,091,861

 

$

1,549,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loan Sales

$

932,699

 

$

1,739,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Loan Commitments

$

1,500,110

 

$

1,523,069

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the quarter ended March 31, 2023, the Agency Business generated revenues of $80.4 million, compared to $95.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net on the GSE/Agency business (excluding private label and SFR) was $13.1 million for the quarter, reflecting a margin of 1.72%, compared to $22.7 million and 1.33% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Income from mortgage servicing rights was $18.5 million for the quarter, reflecting a rate of 1.23% as a percentage of loan commitments, compared to $17.1 million and 1.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022.

At March 31, 2023, loans held-for-sale was $469.6 million, with financing associated with these loans totaling $422.0 million.

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio

The Company’s fee-based servicing portfolio totaled $28.91 billion at March 31, 2023. Servicing revenue, net was $29.6 million for the quarter and consisted of servicing revenue of $45.0 million, net of amortization of mortgage servicing rights totaling $15.4 million.

 

 

Fee-Based Servicing Portfolio ($ in thousands)

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

UPB

Wtd. Avg. Fee

Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)

 

UPB

Wtd. Avg. Fee

Wtd. Avg. Life
(years)

Fannie Mae

 

$

19,508,256

0.495

%

8.0

 

$

19,038,124

0.502

%

8.0

Freddie Mac

 

 

5,180,607

0.247

%

9.1

 

 

5,153,207

0.250

%

9.0

Private Label

 

 

2,233,500

0.196

%

7.7

 

 

2,074,859

0.185

%

7.6

FHA

 

 

1,242,669

0.147

%

19.8

 

 

1,155,893

0.149

%

19.5

Bridge

 

 

467,881

0.116

%

2.9

 

 

301,182

0.125

%

1.7

SFR-Fixed Rate

 

 

279,712

0.200

%

5.9

 

 

274,764

0.198

%

6.0

Total

 

$

28,912,625

0.403

%

8.6

 

$

27,998,029

0.411

%

8.6

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans sold under the Fannie Mae program contain an obligation to partially guarantee the performance of the loan (“loss-sharing obligations”) and includes $34.5 million for the fair value of the guarantee obligation undertaken at March 31, 2023. The Company recorded a $2.6 million net provision for loss sharing associated with CECL for the first quarter of 2023, which included a $1.4 million recovery. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total CECL allowance for loss-sharing obligations was $25.3 million, representing 0.13% of the Fannie Mae servicing portfolio.

Structured Business

Portfolio and Investment Activity

 

 

Structured Portfolio Activity ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

Quarter Ended

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

UPB

%

 

UPB

%

 

Bridge:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily

 

$

186,100

70

%

 

$

295,451

59

%

 

SFR

 

 

76,089

28

%

 

 

161,580

32

%

 

 

 

 

262,189

98

%

 

 

457,031

91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine/Preferred Equity

 

 

5,845

2

%

 

 

43,497

9

%

 

Total Originations

 

$

268,034

100

%

 

$

500,528

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Number of Loans Originated

 

 

24

 

 

 

50

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SFR Commitments

 

$

54,350

 

 

$

352,673

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Runoff

 

$

1,186,649

 

 

$

1,117,806

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Structured Portfolio ($ in thousands)

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

December 31, 2022

 

 

 

UPB

%

 

UPB

%

 

Bridge:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily

 

$

12,034,638

88

%

 

$

12,830,999

89

%

 

SFR

 

 

982,026

7

%

 

 

927,373

6

%

 

Other

 

 

282,275

2

%

 

 

337,682

2

%

 

 

 

 

13,298,939

97

%

 

 

14,096,054

98

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mezzanine/Preferred Equity

 

 

311,819

2

%

 

 

324,224

2

%

 

SFR Permanent

 

 

32,966

< 1

%

 

 

35,845

< 1

%

 

Total Portfolio

 

$

13,643,724

100

%

 

$

14,456,123

100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At March 31, 2023, the loan and investment portfolio’s unpaid principal balance, excluding loan loss reserves, was $13.64 billion, with a weighted average current interest pay rate of 8.60%, compared to $14.56 billion and 8.17% at December 31, 2022. Including certain fees earned and costs associated with the loan and investment portfolio, the weighted average current interest pay rate was 8.83% at March 31, 2023, compared to 8.42% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of the Company’s loan and investment portfolio during the first quarter of 2023, excluding loan loss reserves, was $14.15 billion with a weighted average yield of 8.94%, compared to $14.83 billion and 8.12% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average yield was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

During the first quarter of 2023, the Company recorded a $20.5 million provision for loan losses associated with CECL. At March 31, 2023, the Company’s total allowance for loan losses was $153.1 million. The Company had four non-performing loans with a carrying value of $7.7 million, before related loan loss reserves of $5.1 million, which was unchanged from December 31, 2022.

Financing Activity

The balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio at March 31, 2023 was $12.65 billion with a weighted average interest rate including fees of 6.97% as compared to $13.28 billion and a rate of 6.50% at December 31, 2022.

The average balance of debt that finances the Company’s loan and investment portfolio for the first quarter of 2023 was $13.02 billion, as compared to $13.69 billion for the fourth quarter of 2022. The average cost of borrowings for the first quarter of 2023 was 6.69%, compared to 5.80% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in average cost was primarily due to increases in the benchmark index rates in the first quarter of 2023.

Capital Markets

The Company issued $95.0 million of 7.75% senior notes due 2026 in a private placement. The Company received proceeds of $93.4 million and used $70.8 million of the proceeds to repurchase its 8.00% senior notes.

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.42 per share of common stock for the quarter ended March 31, 2023. The dividend is payable on May 31, 2023 to common stockholders of record on May 19, 2023. The ex-dividend date is May 18, 2023.

Earnings Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available at www.arbor.com in the investor relations section of the Company’s website, or you can access the call telephonically at least ten minutes prior to the conference call. The dial-in numbers are (800) 225-9448 for domestic callers and (203) 518-9708 for international callers. Please use participant passcode ABRQ123 when prompted by the operator.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available until May 12, 2023. The replay dial-in numbers are (888) 566-0179 for domestic callers and (402) 530-9316 for international callers.

About Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: ABR) is a nationwide real estate investment trust and direct lender, providing loan origination and servicing for multifamily, single-family rental (SFR) portfolios, and other diverse commercial real estate assets. Headquartered in New York, Arbor manages a multibillion-dollar servicing portfolio, specializing in government-sponsored enterprise products. Arbor is a leading Fannie Mae DUS® lender and Freddie Mac Optigo® Seller/Servicer, and an approved FHA Multifamily Accelerated Processing (MAP) lender. Arbor’s product platform also includes bridge, CMBS, mezzanine and preferred equity loans. Rated by Standard and Poor’s and Fitch Ratings, Arbor is committed to building on its reputation for service, quality, and customized solutions with an unparalleled dedication to providing our clients excellence over the entire life of a loan.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain items in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Arbor can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Arbor’s expectations include, but are not limited to, changes in economic conditions generally, and the real estate markets specifically, in particular, due to the severity and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, continued ability to source new investments, changes in interest rates and/or credit spreads, and other risks detailed in Arbor’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other reports filed with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Arbor expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Arbor’s expectations with regard thereto or change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

Notes

  1. During the quarterly earnings conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by SEC Regulation G. In addition, the Company has used non-GAAP financial measures in this press release. A supplemental schedule of non-GAAP financial measures and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found on the last page of this release.

  2. Amounts reflect approximate balances as of May 4, 2023.

Contact:

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc.
Paul Elenio, Chief Financial Officer
516-506-4422
pelenio@arbor.com


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Statements of Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

327,947

 

 

$

166,698

 

Interest expense

 

 

219,373

 

 

 

82,559

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

108,574

 

 

 

84,139

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other revenue:

 

 

 

 

Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net

 

 

14,589

 

 

 

1,656

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

18,458

 

 

 

15,312

 

Servicing revenue, net

 

 

29,565

 

 

 

21,054

 

Property operating income

 

 

1,381

 

 

 

295

 

Gain on derivative instruments, net

 

 

4,223

 

 

 

17,386

 

Other income, net

 

 

4,882

 

 

 

3,200

 

 

Total other revenue

 

 

73,098

 

 

 

58,903

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

42,399

 

 

 

42,025

 

Selling and administrative

 

 

13,623

 

 

 

14,548

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

1,383

 

 

 

535

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

2,624

 

 

 

1,983

 

Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

(662

)

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

 

 

22,517

 

 

 

2,358

 

 

Total other expenses

 

 

85,723

 

 

 

60,787

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before extinguishment of debt, income from equity affiliates, and income taxes

 

 

95,949

 

 

 

82,255

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

(1,350

)

Income from equity affiliates

 

 

14,326

 

 

 

7,212

 

Provision for income taxes

 

 

(8,029

)

 

 

(8,188

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

102,246

 

 

 

79,929

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

10,342

 

 

 

9,056

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

7,585

 

 

 

6,816

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

84,319

 

 

$

64,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per common share

 

$

0.47

 

 

$

0.42

 

Diluted earnings per common share

 

$

0.46

 

 

$

0.40

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

181,116,674

 

 

 

153,420,238

 

 

Diluted

 

 

214,910,974

 

 

 

185,431,404

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared per common share

 

$

0.40

 

 

$

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Consolidated Balance Sheets

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2023

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

774,544

 

$

534,357

Restricted cash

 

 

704,844

 

 

713,808

Loans and investments, net (allowance credit losses of $153,077 and $132,559)

 

 

13,430,985

 

 

14,254,674

Loans held-for-sale, net

 

 

469,602

 

 

354,070

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net

 

 

396,634

 

 

401,471

Securities held-to-maturity, net (allowance credit losses of $5,025 and $3,153)

 

 

153,888

 

 

156,547

Investments in equity affiliates

 

 

77,641

 

 

79,130

Due from related party

 

 

113,105

 

 

77,419

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

 

94,896

 

 

96,069

Other assets

 

 

372,085

 

 

371,440

 

Total assets

 

$

16,588,224

 

$

17,038,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Equity:

 

 

 

 

Credit and repurchase facilities

 

$

3,650,876

 

$

3,841,814

Securitized debt

 

 

7,508,472

 

 

7,849,270

Senior unsecured notes

 

 

1,409,899

 

 

1,385,994

Convertible senior unsecured notes

 

 

281,046

 

 

280,356

Junior subordinated notes to subsidiary trust issuing preferred securities

 

 

143,322

 

 

143,128

Due to related party

 

 

12,481

 

 

12,350

Due to borrowers

 

 

59,281

 

 

61,237

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations

 

 

59,757

 

 

57,168

Other liabilities

 

 

305,633

 

 

335,789

 

Total liabilities

 

 

13,430,767

 

 

13,967,106

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equity:

 

 

 

 

 

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, cumulative, redeemable, $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

authorized, shares issued and outstanding by period:

 

 

633,684

 

 

633,684

 

 

 

Special voting preferred shares - 16,293,589 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.375% Series D - 9,200,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.25% Series E - 5,750,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

6.25% Series F - 11,342,000 shares

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, $0.01 par value: 500,000,000 shares authorized - 183,821,003

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

and 178,230,522 shares issued and outstanding

 

 

1,838

 

 

1,782

 

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

2,278,287

 

 

2,204,481

 

 

Retained earnings

 

 

107,697

 

 

97,049

Total Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. stockholders’ equity

 

 

3,021,506

 

 

2,936,996

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interest

 

 

135,951

 

 

134,883

Total equity

 

 

3,157,457

 

 

3,071,879

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

16,588,224

 

$

17,038,985

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Statement of Income Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31, 2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Structured
Business

 

Agency
Business

 

Other /
Eliminations (1)

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

$

317,376

 

$

10,571

 

 

$

-

 

 

$

327,947

 

Interest expense

 

 

214,894

 

 

4,479

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

219,373

 

 

Net interest income

 

 

102,482

 

 

6,092

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

108,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other revenue:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gain on sales, including fee-based services, net

 

 

-

 

 

14,589

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14,589

 

Mortgage servicing rights

 

 

-

 

 

18,458

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

18,458

 

Servicing revenue

 

 

-

 

 

44,981

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

44,981

 

Amortization of MSRs

 

 

-

 

 

(15,416

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(15,416

)

Property operating income

 

 

1,381

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,381

 

Gain on derivative instruments, net

 

 

-

 

 

4,223

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,223

 

Other income, net

 

 

1,908

 

 

2,974

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

4,882

 

 

Total other revenue

 

 

3,289

 

 

69,809

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

73,098

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Employee compensation and benefits

 

 

15,641

 

 

26,758

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

42,399

 

Selling and administrative

 

 

6,711

 

 

6,912

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

13,623

 

Property operating expenses

 

 

1,383

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

1,383

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

1,451

 

 

1,173

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

2,624

 

Provision for loss sharing (net of recoveries)

 

 

-

 

 

3,177

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

3,177

 

Provision for credit losses (net of recoveries)

 

 

20,645

 

 

1,872

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

22,517

 

 

Total other expenses

 

 

45,831

 

 

39,892

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

85,723

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income from equity affiliates, and income taxes

 

 

59,940

 

 

36,009

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

95,949

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income from equity affiliates

 

 

14,326

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

14,326

 

Benefit from (provision for) income taxes

 

 

429

 

 

(8,458

)

 

 

-

 

 

 

(8,029

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

74,695

 

 

27,551

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

102,246

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock dividends

 

 

10,342

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

10,342

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

 

7,585

 

 

 

7,585

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

 

$

64,353

 

$

27,551

 

 

$

(7,585

)

 

$

84,319

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Includes income allocated to the noncontrolling interest holders not allocated to the two reportable segments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Balance Sheet Segment Information - (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

March 31, 2023

 

Structured
Business

 

Agency
Business

 

Consolidated

Assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

405,596

 

$

368,948

 

$

774,544

Restricted cash

 

702,360

 

 

2,484

 

 

704,844

Loans and investments, net

 

13,430,985

 

 

-

 

 

13,430,985

Loans held-for-sale, net

 

-

 

 

469,602

 

 

469,602

Capitalized mortgage servicing rights, net

 

-

 

 

396,634

 

 

396,634

Securities held-to-maturity, net

 

-

 

 

153,888

 

 

153,888

Investments in equity affiliates

 

77,641

 

 

-

 

 

77,641

Goodwill and other intangible assets

 

12,500

 

 

82,396

 

 

94,896

Other assets

 

413,846

 

 

71,344

 

 

485,190

Total assets

$

15,042,928

 

$

1,545,296

 

$

16,588,224

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Debt obligations

$

12,571,630

 

$

421,985

 

$

12,993,615

Allowance for loss-sharing obligations

 

-

 

 

59,757

 

 

59,757

Other liabilities

 

268,048

 

 

109,347

 

 

377,395

Total liabilities

$

12,839,678

 

$

591,089

 

$

13,430,767

 

 

 

 

 

 


ARBOR REALTY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Distributable Earnings to GAAP Net Income - (Unaudited)

($ in thousands—except share and per share data)

 

 

Quarter Ended March 31,

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2022

 

 

 

 

 

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$

84,319

 

 

$

64,057

 

 

 

 

 

Adjustments:

 

 

 

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest

 

7,585

 

 

 

6,816

 

Income from mortgage servicing rights

 

(18,458

)

 

 

(15,312

)

Deferred tax provision (benefit)

 

3,164

 

 

 

(1,720

)

Amortization and write-offs of MSRs

 

18,723

 

 

 

27,669

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

4,295

 

 

 

2,569

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

-

 

 

 

1,350

 

Provision for credit losses, net

 

23,704

 

 

 

1,696

 

Gain on derivative instruments, net

 

(7,051

)

 

 

(298

)

Stock-based compensation

 

5,901

 

 

 

6,092

 

 

 

 

 

Distributable earnings (1)

$

122,182

 

 

$

92,919

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted distributable earnings per share (1)

$

0.62

 

 

$

0.55

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) (2)

 

197,680,616

 

 

 

170,363,021

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Amounts are attributable to common stockholders and OP Unit holders. The OP Units are redeemable for cash, or at the Company’s option for shares of the Company’s common stock on a one-for-one basis.

 

(2) The diluted weighted average shares outstanding were adjusted to exclude the potential shares issuable upon conversion and settlement of the Company’s convertible senior notes principal balance. For the quarters ended March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022, the diluted weighted average shares outstanding excluded 17,230,358 and 15,068,383 of these potentially issuable shares, respectively.

 

The Company is presenting distributable earnings because management believes it is an important supplemental measure of the Company’s operating performance and is useful to investors, analysts and other parties in the evaluation of REITs and their ability to provide dividends to stockholders. Dividends are one of the principal reasons investors invest in REITs. To maintain REIT status, REITs are required to distribute at least 90% of their REIT-taxable income. The Company considers distributable earnings in determining its quarterly dividend and believes that, over time, distributable earnings is a useful indicator of the Company’s dividends per share.

 

The Company defines distributable earnings as net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders computed in accordance with GAAP, adjusted for accounting items such as depreciation and amortization (adjusted for unconsolidated joint ventures), non-cash stock-based compensation expense, income from MSRs, amortization and write-offs of MSRs, gains/losses on derivative instruments primarily associated with Private Label loans not yet sold and securitized, changes in fair value of GSE-related derivatives that temporarily flow through earnings (net of any tax impact), deferred tax provision (benefit), CECL provisions for credit losses (adjusted for realized losses as described below) and gains/losses on the receipt of real estate from the settlement of loans (prior to the sale of the real estate). The Company also adds back one-time charges such as acquisition costs and one-time gains/losses on the early extinguishment of debt and redemption of preferred stock.

 

The Company reduces distributable earnings for realized losses in the period management determines that a loan is deemed nonrecoverable in whole or in part. Loans are deemed nonrecoverable upon the earlier of: (1) when the loan receivable is settled (i.e., when the loan is repaid, or in the case of foreclosure, when the underlying asset is sold); or (2) when management determines that it is nearly certain that all amounts due will not be collected. The realized loss amount is equal to the difference between the cash received, or expected to be received, and the book value of the asset.

 

Distributable earnings is not intended to be an indication of the Company’s cash flows from operating activities (determined in accordance with GAAP) or a measure of its liquidity, nor is it entirely indicative of funding the Company’s cash needs, including its ability to make cash distributions. The company’s calculation of distributable earnings may be different from the calculations used by other companies and, therefore, comparability may be limited.