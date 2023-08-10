ArborGen Holdings Limited (NZSE:ARB) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.7x in the Forestry industry in New Zealand, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about ArborGen Holdings Limited's (NZSE:ARB) P/S ratio of 1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does ArborGen Holdings' Recent Performance Look Like?

With revenue growth that's superior to most other companies of late, ArborGen Holdings has been doing relatively well. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For ArborGen Holdings?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like ArborGen Holdings' to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 18% gain to the company's top line. Despite this strong recent growth, it's still struggling to catch up as its three-year revenue frustratingly shrank by 1.4% overall. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the one analyst covering the company suggest revenue growth will be highly resilient over the next year growing by 21%. With the rest of the industry predicted to shrink by 3.4%, that would be a fantastic result.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that ArborGen Holdings' P/S trades in-line with its industry peers. It looks like most investors aren't convinced the company can achieve positive future growth in the face of a shrinking broader industry.

What Does ArborGen Holdings' P/S Mean For Investors?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of ArborGen Holdings' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook against a shaky industry isn't resulting in the company trading at a higher P/S, as per our expectations. There could be some unobserved threats to revenue preventing the P/S ratio from matching the positive outlook. The market could be pricing in the event that tough industry conditions will impact future revenues. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

