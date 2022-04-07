Arbovirus Testing Market: 5.00% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market Study - Diagnostic Laboratories to Remain Most Lucrative End-user Segment through 2026

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbovirus Testing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 320.5 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

In-Scope:

The arbovirus testing market share growth by the diagnostic laboratories segment will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of many laboratories for arbovirus testing, which work with hospitals and clinics, grew the demand for rapid diagnostic products, which, in turn, will drive the market growth through this segment.

Out-of-Scope:

Arbovirus Testing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 320.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.0 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 43% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization preview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Highlights-

Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others) and Geography [North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)]

Key Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA among others

Driver- Growing cases of viral infections to drive the market

Challenge- High cost of rapid diagnostic products to hamper the market growth

Vendor Insights-

The arbovirus testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

Abbott Laboratories- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that helps to obtain results fast and accurately by scaling up research capabilities with automation and flexible technologies.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that are intended for the qualitative detection of human IgM antibodies to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Western Equine Encephalitis, and California Encephalitis group viruses in a single sample.

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

Arbovirus Testing Market Driver:

For instance, in recent years, Bangladesh witnessed an upsurge of vector-borne disease outbreaks in Dhaka city, especially dengue and chikungunya. The first-ever massive chikungunya outbreak in 2017 was followed by the largest outbreak of dengue in 2019. While dengue was causing small outbreaks every few years since its first appearance in 2000, the 2019 outbreak broke all records. It caused the hospitalization of more than 100,000 dengue patients, affecting every age group and socioeconomic stratum. Thus, the growing cases of arbovirus disease will lead to increased arbovirus testing, which, in turn, will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

Arbovirus Testing Market Challenge:

The types of testing equipment used for diagnosis are associated with higher costs incurred by the end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories. The average annual cost to treat hospitalized WNV patients costs can exceed USD 700,000 per patient. In addition, the process of collecting a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) sample is complicated, costly, and the sample preparation is difficult and requires highly trained operators. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) sample degradation is an issue that leads to false negatives. Therefore, the high cost of analyzers, assays, and related frequently used consumables create budget constraints for end-users and patients, which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Abbott Laboratories

10.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

10.6 DiaSorin SpA

10.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

10.8 NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

10.10 Response Biomedical Corp.

10.11 Tecan Group Ltd.

10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

