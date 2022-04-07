U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,313.00
    -86.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,482.50
    -22.75 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.40
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.69
    +1.46 (+1.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.60
    +1.50 (+0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.01 (-0.05%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7300
    -0.0700 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,187.75
    -2,132.57 (-4.71%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,003.48
    -52.87 (-5.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,816.15
    -534.15 (-1.95%)
     

Arbovirus Testing Market: 5.00% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | Market Study - Diagnostic Laboratories to Remain Most Lucrative End-user Segment through 2026

·15 min read

NEW YORK, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arbovirus Testing Market Share is expected to increase by USD 320.5 million from 2021 to 2026 with an accelerated CAGR of 5.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Arbovirus Testing Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Segmentation by End-user (In-Scope/Out-of-Scope)

  • In-Scope:

The arbovirus testing market share growth by the diagnostic laboratories segment will be significant during the forecast period. The presence of many laboratories for arbovirus testing, which work with hospitals and clinics, grew the demand for rapid diagnostic products, which, in turn, will drive the market growth through this segment.

  • Out-of-Scope:

To gain further insights on the market contribution of various segments Request for a FREE sample

Arbovirus Testing Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.6%

Market growth 2022-2026

$ 320.5 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

5.0

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)

Performing market contribution

North America at 43%

Key consumer countries

US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Highlights-

  • Segmentation- The report extensively covers market segmentation by End-user (diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, research centers, and others) and Geography [North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)]

  • Key Companies- Abbott Laboratories, Agilent Technologies Inc., Bio Rad Laboratories Inc., DiaSorin SpA, Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH, PerkinElmer Inc., Response Biomedical Corp., Tecan Group Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., AESKU.GROUP GmbH and Co. KG, ARUP Laboratories, BioAgilytix Labs, Copley Scientific Ltd., Distek Inc., Fluke Biomedical, Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research, and Merck KGaA among others

  • Driver- Growing cases of viral infections to drive the market

  • Challenge- High cost of rapid diagnostic products to hamper the market growth

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Arbovirus Testing Market

Vendor Insights-

The arbovirus testing market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as investment in R&D to compete in the market.

  • Abbott Laboratories- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that help enable earlier diagnosis, appropriate therapy selection, personalized care, and infectious disease monitoring.

  • Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that helps to obtain results fast and accurately by scaling up research capabilities with automation and flexible technologies.

  • Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings- The company offers arbovirus testing solutions that are intended for the qualitative detection of human IgM antibodies to Eastern Equine Encephalitis, St. Louis Encephalitis, Western Equine Encephalitis, and California Encephalitis group viruses in a single sample.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Learn More about Key Driver & Challenge of the Market-

  • Arbovirus Testing Market Driver:

For instance, in recent years, Bangladesh witnessed an upsurge of vector-borne disease outbreaks in Dhaka city, especially dengue and chikungunya. The first-ever massive chikungunya outbreak in 2017 was followed by the largest outbreak of dengue in 2019. While dengue was causing small outbreaks every few years since its first appearance in 2000, the 2019 outbreak broke all records. It caused the hospitalization of more than 100,000 dengue patients, affecting every age group and socioeconomic stratum. Thus, the growing cases of arbovirus disease will lead to increased arbovirus testing, which, in turn, will positively impact the market in focus during the forecast period.

  • Arbovirus Testing Market Challenge:

The types of testing equipment used for diagnosis are associated with higher costs incurred by the end-users, such as hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories. The average annual cost to treat hospitalized WNV patients costs can exceed USD 700,000 per patient. In addition, the process of collecting a reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) sample is complicated, costly, and the sample preparation is difficult and requires highly trained operators. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) sample degradation is an issue that leads to false negatives. Therefore, the high cost of analyzers, assays, and related frequently used consumables create budget constraints for end-users and patients, which may hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Challenges mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

3D Cell Culture Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The 3D cell culture market share is expected to increase by USD 1.28 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 15.69%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Legionella Testing Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The legionella testing market share is expected to increase by USD 153.27 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.41%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Diagnostic laboratories - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Hospitals - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Abbott Laboratories

  • 10.4 Agilent Technologies Inc.

  • 10.5 Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

  • 10.6 DiaSorin SpA

  • 10.7 Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings

  • 10.8 NovaTec Immundiagnostica GmbH

  • 10.9 PerkinElmer Inc.

  • 10.10 Response Biomedical Corp.

  • 10.11 Tecan Group Ltd.

  • 10.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arbovirus-testing-market-5-00-y-o-y-growth-rate-in-2022--market-study--diagnostic-laboratories-to-remain-most-lucrative-end-user-segment-through-2026--301518027.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Settlement Reached in Reichmann Litigation

    Abraham Reichmann is very pleased to announce that he has reached a private and confidential settlement of the Reichmann v Reichmann et al lawsuit in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice concerning Ralph and Ada Reichmann.

  • U.K. Urged to Overhaul Tax System That Favors Highest-Earning 1%

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K. tax system continues to favor the 500,000 highest-earning people in the country and should be overhauled, according to the Institute for Fiscal Studies. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrain

  • EPA Set to Render Verdict on Dozens of Refinery Biofuel Waivers

    (Bloomberg) -- Facing a court deadline, the Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday is set to decide the fate of roughly three dozen refineries’ exemptions from 2018 biofuel-blending requirements.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions A

  • China Stocks Shrug Off Covid Outbreak as Traders Bet on Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s soaring Covid infections are provoking little panic in the stock market, with investors betting that the authorities will unleash stimulus to prop up growth.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukr

  • Here is a red-hot tip on how to save big money on airfare

    Use this airfare saving tip, says one Wall Street analyst who covers the industry.

  • Gogoro EV startup aims to be a 'game-changer' in electric transport, CEO says

    Gogoro CEO Horace Luke joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss taking the EV startup public via SPAC and the outlook for electric mobility.

  • Breaking ranks with EU, Hungary says ready to pay for Russian gas in roubles

    BUDAPEST/LONDON (Reuters) -Hungary said on Wednesday it was prepared to pay roubles for Russian gas, breaking ranks with the European Union which has sought a united front in opposing Moscow's demand for payment in the currency. Hungary will pay for shipments in roubles if Russia asks it to, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told a news conference on Wednesday in reply to a Reuters question. Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned Europe it risks having gas supplies cut unless it pays in roubles as he seeks retaliation over Western sanctions for Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Gas prices: Big Oil execs on why they can't make consumer costs go down

    Oil executives told lawmakers on Wednesday they can't take away the pain consumers are feeling at the pump.

  • Why Moderna Stock Took a 6% Tumble Today

    Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) bread and butter at the moment is Spikevax, its coronavirus vaccine. Early Tuesday morning, Bloomberg reported that both the African Union and COVAX have decided not to opt for the additional shots. Citing an email from a Moderna spokesperson, the news agency said that the African Union -- a bloc of 55 member states from that continent -- declined the 60 million dose option it held for the second quarter of this year.

  • Congress’s “war profiteering” debate with Big Oil misses the point

    Top executives from ExxonMobil, Chevron, and other US oil companies are testifying in a congressional hearing on April 6 about whether they are inappropriately profiting off the recent surge in oil and gas prices. Democrats on the House Energy and Commerce Committee have accused the companies of “ripping off the American people” as the price of gasoline remains above $4 per gallon, compared to $2.80 a year ago. In response, according to their prepared remarks, the executives argue that oil prices are outside their immediate control, and that they are working to step up drilling.

  • Boeing Taps Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Cloud Mega-Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. is hiring the three biggest U.S. cloud-computing companies -- Amazon.com Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc.’s Google -- to help with a digital makeover aimed at giving its airplane designers and software developers more tools.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by

  • Oil Selloff Accelerates as IEA Sets Coordinated Global Release

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell to the lowest since mid-March after the International Energy Agency said it will deploy 60 million barrels of oil from emergency stockpiles to bolster the historic release announced by the Biden Administration. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPu

  • Don’t Expect U.S. Miners to Replace Russian Coal in Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. coal miners including Peabody Energy Corp. are surging as the European Union proposes banning imports of the fuel from Russia. But it will be difficult, if not impossible, for them to fill the potential supply gap. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksRussia’s Effort to Avoid Default Undermined by New U.S. San

  • Why U.S. motorists suspect price gouging at the pump — and how much service stations actually profit from a gallon of gas

    A House panel will hold a hearing this week with oil company executives as consumers across the country allege gasoline price gouging at the pump, where drivers last month paid record-high prices per gallon for the fuel. But experts have a reasonable explanation for the climb.

  • The $120 Billion Global Grain Trade Is Being Redrawn by Russia's War in Ukraine

    (Bloomberg) -- Across Ukraine’s farm belt, silos are bursting with 15 million tons of corn from the autumn harvest, most of which should have been hitting world markets.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Body; China Holds TalksChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000The

  • Volkswagen gives up on overtaking Toyota by slashing model range

    Volkswagen’s days as one of the world’s biggest car makers are numbered after revealing plans to slash its model range to focus on fewer, more profitable vehicles.

  • U.S. oil benchmark ends below $100 a barrel as IEA plans to release reserves, U.S. crude supplies rise

    Oil futures post their lowest finish in three weeks on Wednesday, following news that the International Energy Agency plans to release 120 million barrels from crude reserves and as data reveal an unexpected climb in U.S. crude supplies, the first in three weeks.

  • Big Oil Plans to Use Gas Price Grilling to Ask for More Permits

    (Bloomberg) -- Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil companies will tell a U.S. congressional hearing on high gasoline prices that they need the government’s help in securing more drilling permits to help lower consumers’ costs.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayU.S, EU to Hit Russian Investments With New Round of SanctionsPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over Ukrai

  • Frontier, JetBlue stocks dip on potential bidding war over Spirit Airlines

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss stock dips for Frontier and JetBlue over the bid to acquire Spirit Airlines.

  • Top Oil and Gas Penny Stocks for Q2 2022

    These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q2 2022.