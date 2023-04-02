Arbuthnot Banking Group's (LON:ARBB) Dividend Will Be Increased To £0.25

Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC (LON:ARBB) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 2nd of June to £0.25. The payment will take the dividend yield to 4.7%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Arbuthnot Banking Group's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important.

Arbuthnot Banking Group has established itself as a dividend paying company with over 10 years history of distributing earnings to shareholders. Based on Arbuthnot Banking Group's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 39%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

Looking forward, EPS is forecast to rise by 80.5% over the next 3 years. Analysts estimate the future payout ratio will be 25% over the same time period, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from £0.25 total annually to £0.44. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 5.8% a year over that time. We have seen cuts in the past, so while the growth looks promising we would be a little bit cautious about its track record.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. Arbuthnot Banking Group has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 51% per annum. A low payout ratio gives the company a lot of flexibility, and growing earnings also make it very easy for it to grow the dividend.

We Really Like Arbuthnot Banking Group's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Arbuthnot Banking Group that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

