Arbuthnot Latham to Implement nCino Across Private and Commercial Banking Estate

nCino, Inc.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • NCNO
    Watchlist
nCino, Inc.
nCino, Inc.

Building upon success at Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited (ASFL), broader bank to adopt cloud-native platform

LONDON, March 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, today announced that Arbuthnot Latham & Co. Ltd (Arbuthnot Latham) has selected The nCino Bank Operating System® to modernise the technology experience across its private and commercial banking estate. nCino will provide Arbuthnot Latham with a market-leading cloud platform that complements the bank’s revered client-centric focus to offer even swifter and frictionless access to financial services.

In 2021, Arbuthnot Latham sought a single, scalable platform that could support the entire lending journey for private and commercial clients - from origination to in-life management. Building upon the successful implementation and use of nCino at Arbuthnot Specialist Finance Limited (ASFL), the property finance subsidiary of Arbuthnot Latham, the bank selected nCino’s cloud-native, end-to-end platform to streamline the digital lending journey for multiple lines of business.

Kevin Barrett, Managing Director, Banking at Arbuthnot Latham said: “We believe strongly in traditional relationship and service-led banking that is powered by modern technology. We continue to invest in the right people and technology so we can provide the best service for our clients today and scale efficiently into the future. The nCino platform is an innovative and flexible solution that will help us support our clients achieve their goals with even greater speed and agility.”

Built by bankers for bankers, nCino understands the cornerstone of niche client experience, which sits at the heart of Arbuthnot Latham’s philosophy. The platform does not digitise inefficient processes but instead optimises customer relationships through the utilisation of multiple channels and open APIs to enhance data collection, credit decisioning and time to disbursement.

“We’re extremely proud that the successes experienced at ASFL were recognised and led Arbuthnot Latham to use nCino’s technology more broadly across the organisation,” added Jennifer Geary, Managing Director, EMEA at nCino. “Once live, we expect Arbuthnot Latham to experience multiple benefits such as increased transparency across its entire lending estate, a 360-degree customer and portfolio view, more streamlined and efficient processes, and a reduction in credit cycle times with reduced risk – all leading to improved client experiences. We’re excited to be on this journey together.”


About nCino
nCino (NASDAQ: NCNO) is the worldwide leader in cloud banking. The nCino Bank Operating System® empowers financial institutions with scalable technology to help them achieve revenue growth, greater efficiency, cost savings and regulatory compliance. In a digital-first world, nCino enhances the employee and client experience to enable financial institutions to more effectively onboard clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, and open deposit and other accounts across lines of business and channels. Transforming how financial institutions operate through innovation, reputation and speed, nCino is partnered with more than 1,500 financial institutions of all types and sizes on a global basis. For more information, visit: www.ncino.com.

About Arbuthnot Latham
Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited, established in 1833, is the London‐based private and commercial bank, also specialising in and wealth management. With regional offices in Manchester, Bristol and Exeter, Arbuthnot Latham & Co., Limited is owned by Arbuthnot Banking Group PLC.

Arbuthnot Latham aims to provide a comprehensive approach to private banking, commercial banking and wealth management with its four core services; Private Banking; Commercial Banking; Wealth Planning and Investment Management.

Private Banking: A complete suite of Private Banking services created around clients’ lifestyles and circumstances include: deposit facilities, credit, debit cards, money transmission worldwide, money market deposits in major currencies and a wide range of treasury and foreign exchange services. All handled by a dedicated Private Banker responsible for the relationship of the client with the bank.

Commercial Banking: Full Commercial Banking offering to independent owner-managed businesses. The sector teams – Media, Real Estate and Specialist – all have considerable experience in their sectors and deliver a tailored and personal experience to clients from the London, Manchester and Exeter offices. The Commercial Banking team provides a range of bespoke lending facilities, deposit and FX management, a suite of Visa Card products and money transmission services all supported by online banking and commercial banking experts.

Investment Management: Highly diversified multi-asset portfolios managed predominantly under the Investment Management team’s discretion and designed around clients’ requirements. Free from restriction of affiliated products, Investment Managers strive to deliver risk optimal post-tax returns on clients’ wealth via a wide choice of management styles.

Wealth Planning: Based on a clear understanding of a client’s situation and immediate requirements as well as their long-terms goals. A Wealth Planner is assigned to work with clients to develop and execute a bespoke wealth plan, including retirement, estate and succession planning as well as insurance and tax planning issues.

For Business. For Family. For Life.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Jasmin Athwal, nCino

Natalia Moose, nCino

+44 7881 374552

+44 7825 211135

jathwal@mww.com

natalia.moose@ncino.com

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally include actions, events, results, strategies and expectations and are often identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “might,” or “continues” or similar expressions. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon nCino’s historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations, and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent nCino’s expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change and, except as may be required by law, nCino does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially including, among others, risks and uncertainties relating to the market adoption of our solution, competition, international expansion, and privacy and data security matters. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect nCino’s business and financial results are included in reports filed by nCino with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (available on our web site at www.ncino.com or the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov). Further information on potential risks that could affect actual results will be included in other filings nCino makes with the SEC from time to time.


