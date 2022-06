Arbutus to Participate in June Investor Conferences

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

WARMINSTER, Pa., June 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences taking place in New York:



Jefferies Healthcare Conference (June 8 - 10, 2022)

Fireside Chat: 3:00 pm ET on Thursday, June 9, 2022

Presenters: Michael McElhaugh, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference (June 15 - 16, 2022)

Fireside Chat: 9:00 am ET on Wednesday, June 15, 2022

Presenters: Michael McElhaugh, Chief Business Officer; Dr. Michael Sofia; Dr. Gaston Picchio, Chief Development Officer; and David Hastings, Chief Financial Officer

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, oral capsid inhibitor, oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine to provide a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.

