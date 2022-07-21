Arbutus to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation

WARMINSTER, Pa., July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases, today announced that it has scheduled its second quarter 2022 financial results and corporate update for Thursday, August 4, 2022. The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast are as follows:



• Q2/2022 Press Release: Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 7:30 a.m. ET • Q2/2022 Conference Call/Webcast: Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 8:45 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: (800) 715-9871 • International Dial-In Number: (646) 307-1963 • Conference ID Number: 5109143

A live webcast of the conference call can be accessed through the Investors section of Arbutus' website at www.arbutusbio.com.

An archived webcast will be available on the Arbutus website after the event. Alternatively, you may access a replay of the conference call by calling (800) 770-2030 or (609) 800-9909, and reference conference ID: 5109143.

About Arbutus

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (Nasdaq: ABUS) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging its extensive virology expertise to develop novel therapeutics that target specific viral diseases. Our current focus areas include Hepatitis B virus (HBV), SARS-CoV-2, and other coronaviruses. In HBV, we are developing a RNAi therapeutic, an oral capsid inhibitor, an oral PD-L1 inhibitor, and oral RNA destabilizer that we intend to combine with the aim of providing a functional cure for patients with chronic HBV by suppressing viral replication, reducing surface antigen and reawakening the immune system. We believe our lead compound, AB-729, is the only RNAi therapeutic with evidence of immune re-awakening. It is currently being evaluated in multiple phase 2 clinical trials. We also have an ongoing drug discovery and development program directed to identifying novel, orally active agents for treating coronavirus (including SARS-CoV-2). In addition, we are exploring oncology applications for our internal PD-L1 portfolio. For more information, visit www.arbutusbio.com.



Contact Information

Investors and Media

William H. Collier

President and CEO

Phone: 267-469-0914

Email: ir@arbutusbio.com



Lisa M. Caperelli

Vice President, Investor Relations

Phone: 215-206-1822

Email: lcaperelli@arbutusbio.com







