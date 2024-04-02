Arby's is giving away one free sandwich a week for the month of April: How to get yours

April showers bring … free sandwiches?

Arby's announced Tuesday it is giving away one free sandwich per week for the entire month of April to Arby's Rewards members in a promotion they are calling Free Sandwich Month.

According to a news release from the fast food chain, Arby's Rewards members will receive a digital deal with the opportunity to redeem four free sandwiches with purchase online or through the Arby's app throughout the month of April. Every week, Arby's Rewards members will have one free sandwich loaded into their account.

To redeem the offer, deals must be placed on the Arby's app or online at www.arbys.com with any purchase. The offer is redeemable at participating locations nationwide and customers are encouraged to check availability at their local store before ordering.

The company said customers can redeem the offer on any of Arby's sandwiches.

Arby's is looking to turn haters into fans with Free Sandwich Month

"During Free Sandwich Month, we're putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-date," said Ellen Rose, Arby's chief marketing officer, in the news release. "We're so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby's disbeliever into a fan that we're willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April."

Those who aren't already Arby's Rewards members can sign up for the program at www.arbys.com/deals anytime in April and receive the Free Sandwich Month deal for the remaining weeks of the month.

