ARC Automotive Announces Alex Qin as acting President and CEO

·1 min read

Yinyi Co. (listed company), and ARC Board of Directors defining a new leadership path and culture for global inflator technology engineering and manufacturing supplier

NINGBO, China, May 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARC Automotive, Inc., a leading global provider of automotive safety system technology, today announced that Alex Qin has been named as acting President and CEO. Previous President and CEO Michael E. Goodin has left the company, effective immediately.

ARC Pioneering Safety. Since 1948
ARC Pioneering Safety. Since 1948

Alex Qin, most recently served as ARC's Executive Vice President, focused on strategic planning projects and initiatives. He has over fifteen years of senior leadership experience with ARC, GE-Energy, and Phoenix International. Qin has served in leadership roles of increasing responsibility—Compliance Leader, Business Development Director, General Manager for Global Parts & Services and Chief Financial Officer. Alex has a Bachelor's degree and Master's degree in Finance & Accounting from Fudan University.

"We are confident that Alex, the ARC Leadership Team and ARC's talented employees will drive revenue growth and profitability, will expand our product portfolio through innovation, and will achieve operational excellence through an optimized manufacturing footprint. We believe the future is bright at ARC and look forward to the company's achievements and accomplishments," said Zhang Yuming ARC Automotive, Inc. Chairman of the Board.

About ARC Automotive, Inc.

ARC Automotive, Inc. is a global engineering and manufacturing leader in automotive safety system technologies. ARC produces a full complement of inflators for automotive airbag applications (driver, passenger, side, head, knee, seat, seatbelt, and curtain). With nearly 70 years of design expertise in inflator technology, the organization is committed to providing customers with innovative, high quality products and services.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arc-automotive-announces-alex-qin-as-acting-president-and-ceo-301547072.html

SOURCE ARC Automotive, Inc.

