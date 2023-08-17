ARC Document Solutions' (NYSE:ARC) Dividend Will Be $0.05

The board of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 30th of November. This makes the dividend yield 6.0%, which will augment investor returns quite nicely.

ARC Document Solutions Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Prior to this announcement, ARC Document Solutions' dividend made up quite a large proportion of earnings but only 27% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 13.9%. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 109%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2019 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 50% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. We are encouraged to see that ARC Document Solutions has grown earnings per share at 41% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which ARC Document Solutions hasn't been doing.

ARC Document Solutions Looks Like A Great Dividend Stock

Overall, we think that this is a great income investment, and we think that maintaining the dividend this year may have been a conservative choice. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

