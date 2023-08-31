ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.05

The board of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 30th of November, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.0% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ARC Document Solutions Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

Impressive dividend yields are good, but this doesn't matter much if the payments can't be sustained. The last payment made up 72% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. In general, cash flows are more important than earnings, so we are comfortable that the dividend will be sustainable going forward, especially with so much cash left over for reinvestment.

Earnings per share is forecast to rise by 13.9% over the next year. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could reach 109%, which probably can't continue without putting some pressure on the balance sheet.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. The annual payment during the last 4 years was $0.04 in 2019, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 50% per annum over that time. Despite the rapid growth in the dividend over the past number of years, we have seen the payments go down the past as well, so that makes us cautious.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to evaluate if earnings per share is growing, which could point to a growing dividend in the future. ARC Document Solutions has impressed us by growing EPS at 41% per year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why ARC Document Solutions is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

We Really Like ARC Document Solutions' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that investors should take into consideration. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high yield dividend stocks.

