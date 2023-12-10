ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Will Pay A Dividend Of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has announced that it will pay a dividend of $0.05 per share on the 29th of February. The dividend yield will be 6.8% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

A big dividend yield for a few years doesn't mean much if it can't be sustained. Before this announcement, ARC Document Solutions was paying out 76% of earnings, but a comparatively small 35% of free cash flows. This leaves plenty of cash for reinvestment into the business.

EPS is set to grow by 47.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 84%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the dividend has been unstable but with a relatively short history, we think it may be a bit early to draw conclusions about long term dividend sustainability. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 50% over that duration. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Might Lack Growth

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. ARC Document Solutions has impressed us by growing EPS at 27% per year over the past five years. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which ARC Document Solutions hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On ARC Document Solutions' Dividend

Overall, we don't think this company makes a great dividend stock, even though the dividend wasn't cut this year. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We don't think ARC Document Solutions is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Is ARC Document Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

