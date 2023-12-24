ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Has Announced A Dividend Of $0.05

The board of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 29th of February, with investors receiving $0.05 per share. The dividend yield will be 6.3% based on this payment which is still above the industry average.

ARC Document Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see robust dividend yields, but that doesn't matter if the payment isn't sustainable. The last payment made up 76% of earnings, but cash flows were much higher. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

EPS is set to grow by 47.4% over the next year. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 84%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Even in its short history, we have seen the dividend cut. Since 2019, the annual payment back then was $0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.20. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 50% per annum over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. ARC Document Solutions has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 27% per annum. Fast growing earnings are great, but this can rarely be sustained without some reinvestment into the business, which ARC Document Solutions hasn't been doing.

Our Thoughts On ARC Document Solutions' Dividend

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that investors should take into consideration. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

