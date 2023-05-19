ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) Is Due To Pay A Dividend Of $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.05 per share on 31st of August. This means the annual payment is 6.8% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

ARC Document Solutions Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Before this announcement, ARC Document Solutions was paying out 77% of earnings, but a comparatively small 28% of free cash flows. Since the dividend is just paying out cash to shareholders, we care more about the cash payout ratio from which we can see plenty is being left over for reinvestment in the business.

The next 12 months is set to see EPS grow by 15.2%. If the dividend continues on its recent course, the payout ratio in 12 months could be 122%, which is a bit high and could start applying pressure to the balance sheet.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

Looking back, the company hasn't been paying the most consistent dividend, but with such a short dividend history it could be too early to draw solid conclusions. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.20. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 71% a year over that time. Dividends have grown rapidly over this time, but with cuts in the past we are not certain that this stock will be a reliable source of income in the future.

Dividend Growth Could Be Constrained

Growing earnings per share could be a mitigating factor when considering the past fluctuations in the dividend. It's encouraging to see that ARC Document Solutions has been growing its earnings per share at 51% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing nicely, but the company is paying out most of its earnings as dividends. This might be sustainable, but we wonder why ARC Document Solutions is not retaining those earnings to reinvest in growth.

In Summary

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for ARC Document Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. Is ARC Document Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

