ARC Document Solutions' (NYSE:ARC) Dividend Will Be $0.05

ARC Document Solutions, Inc.'s (NYSE:ARC) investors are due to receive a payment of $0.05 per share on 31st of May. Based on this payment, the dividend yield on the company's stock will be 7.2%, which is an attractive boost to shareholder returns.

ARC Document Solutions' Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

If the payments aren't sustainable, a high yield for a few years won't matter that much. Prior to this announcement, the company was paying out 103% of what it was earning, however the dividend was quite comfortably covered by free cash flows at a cash payout ratio of only 33%. Given that the dividend is a cash outflow, we think that cash is more important than accounting measures of profit when assessing the dividend, so this is a mitigating factor.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 93.0%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio could reach 85%, which is on the higher side, but certainly still feasible.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Has Lacked Consistency

The track record isn't the longest, but we are already seeing a bit of instability in the payments. Since 2020, the dividend has gone from $0.04 total annually to $0.20. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 50% over that duration. ARC Document Solutions has grown distributions at a rapid rate despite cutting the dividend at least once in the past. Companies that cut once often cut again, so we would be cautious about buying this stock solely for the dividend income.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. Although it's important to note that ARC Document Solutions' earnings per share has basically not grown from where it was five years ago, which could erode the purchasing power of the dividend over time.

ARC Document Solutions' Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, it's nice to see a consistent dividend payment, but we think that longer term, the current level of payment might be unsustainable. The company is generating plenty of cash, which could maintain the dividend for a while, but the track record hasn't been great. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Companies possessing a stable dividend policy will likely enjoy greater investor interest than those suffering from a more inconsistent approach. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for ARC Document Solutions that you should be aware of before investing. Is ARC Document Solutions not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

