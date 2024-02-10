ARC Resources Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: CA$6.02b (down 31% from FY 2022).

Net income: CA$1.60b (down 31% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 27% (in line with FY 2022).

EPS: CA$2.62 (down from CA$3.48 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

ARC Resources EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 20%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates by 17%.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 5.0% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 5.3% growth forecast for the Oil and Gas industry in Canada.

Performance of the Canadian Oil and Gas industry.

The company's shares are up 4.7% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Before we wrap up, we've discovered 1 warning sign for ARC Resources that you should be aware of.

