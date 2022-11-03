ARC RESOURCES LTD. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2022 RESULTS, DIVIDEND INCREASE, AND ANNOUNCES 2023 BUDGET

CALGARY, AB, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - (TSX: ARX) ARC Resources Ltd. ("ARC" or the "Company") today reported its third quarter 2022 financial and operational results and announced its 2023 budget.

HIGHLIGHTS

Q3 2022 Results - ARC delivered quarterly production of 342,034 boe(1)(2) per day (60 per cent natural gas and 40 per cent crude oil and liquids), cash flow from operating activities of $1,104 million, and generated funds from operations of $953 million(3) ($1.45 per share)(4).

ARC generated free funds flow of $580 million (5) ($0.89 per share) (6) based on $373 million invested into capital expenditures (5) .

ARC distributed 94 per cent or $544 million ($0.83 per share) of free funds flow to shareholders during the third quarter of 2022 through a combination of dividends and share repurchases under its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB").

ARC's market diversification resulted in an average realized natural gas price of $9.29 per Mcf (4) ; $3.48 per Mcf, or 60 per cent, greater than the average AECO 7A Monthly Index price.

As of September 30, 2022, ARC's long-term debt balance was $1.1 billion and its net debt balance was $1.5 billion (3) or 0.4 times funds from operations.

Capital spending and production guidance for 2022 remain unchanged.

Funds Flow Allocation - ARC has increased its targeted return to 50 to 100 per cent of free funds flow to shareholders, from its previous target of 50 to 80 per cent.

Repurchasing shares below intrinsic value and growing the base dividend through growth in the business with a reduced share count is the optimal mechanism to return capital to shareholders.

Since renewing its NCIB on August 30, 2022, ARC has repurchased 20.9 million common shares, representing 32 per cent of its allotment under the current NCIB.

ARC has now repurchased 93.1 million common shares, or 13 per cent of its issued and outstanding shares, since instituting the NCIB in September 2021, at an average price of $15.12 per share.

Dividend Increase - ARC's Board of Directors ("the Board") has approved has approved a 25 per cent increase to ARC's quarterly dividend, from $0.12 to $0.15 per share. The dividend increase is effective for ARC's fourth quarter 2022 dividend, payable on January 16, 2023 to shareholders of record on December 30, 2022.

2023 Capital Budget - The Board has approved a preliminary 2023 capital budget of $1.8 billion. The capital program balances profitable growth with the flexibility to increase capital returns to shareholders as net debt is reduced.

Capital expenditures are expected to deliver average production of approximately 350,000 boe per day (60 per cent natural gas and 40 per cent crude oil and liquids), representing two per cent growth year over year, and includes infrastructure investment to lower operating costs at Kakwa.

The capital program is expected to generate approximately $1.7 billion of free funds flow(7) based on the forward curve(8).

ARC's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and notes (the "financial statements") and Management's Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, are available on ARC's website at www.arcresources.com and under ARC's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . The disclosure under the section entitled "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in ARC's MD&A as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022 (the "Q3 2022 MD&A") is incorporated by reference in this news release.



(1) ARC has adopted the standard six thousand cubic feet ("Mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of crude oil ratio when converting natural gas to barrels of oil equivalent ("boe"). Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of 6 Mcf:1 bbl is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio based on the current price of crude oil as compared to natural gas is significantly different than the energy equivalency of the 6:1 conversion ratio, utilizing the 6:1 conversion ratio may be misleading as an indication of value. (2) Throughout this news release, crude oil ("crude oil") refers to light, medium, and heavy crude oil product types as defined by National Instrument 51-101 Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). Condensate is a natural gas liquid as defined by NI 51-101. Throughout this news release, natural gas liquids ("NGLs") comprise all natural gas liquids as defined by NI 51-101 other than condensate, which is disclosed separately. Throughout this news release, crude oil and liquids ("crude oil and liquids") refers to crude oil, condensate, and NGLs. (3) See Note 10 "Capital Management" in the financial statements and "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for information relating to this capital management measure, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (4) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for an explanation of the composition of this supplementary financial measure, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (5) Non-GAAP financial measure that is not a standardized financial measure under International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for information relating to this non-GAAP financial measure, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" of this news release for the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in ARC's current financial statements to which such non-GAAP financial measure relates and a reconciliation to such comparable financial measure. (6) Non-GAAP financial ratio that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Free funds flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used as a component of the non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for the non-GAAP financial ratio for the comparative period and other information relating to this non-GAAP financial ratio, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (7) Refer to the section entitled "About ARC Resources Ltd." contained within the Q3 2022 MD&A for historical free funds flow, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (8) Forward curve as at October 20, 2022 (US$WTI $77.59 per barrel; C$4.61/mcf AECO).

FINANCIAL AND OPERATIONAL RESULTS

(Cdn$ millions, except per share amounts(1), boe amounts, Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended(2) and common shares outstanding) June 30,

2022 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 September 30,

2022 September 30,

2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS









Net income 762.9 867.8 53.6 1,561.3 108.6 Per share 1.13 1.32 0.07 2.32 0.18 Cash flow from operating activities 1,092.6 1,103.6 615.0 2,955.0 1,337.8 Per share(3) 1.61 1.68 0.85 4.38 2.22 Funds from operations 1,029.7 953.0 765.4 2,726.3 1,581.8 Per share 1.52 1.45 1.06 4.04 2.63 Free funds flow 677.3 580.1 497.0 1,667.7 894.9 Per share 1.00 0.89 0.69 2.47 1.49 Dividends declared 79.9 76.7 47.1 224.8 111.9 Per share 0.12 0.12 0.066 0.34 0.186 Cash flow used in investing activities 363.9 351.9 228.8 1,062.5 539.4 Capital expenditures 352.4 372.9 268.4 1,058.6 686.9 Long-term debt 1,247.6 1,126.6 1,849.0 1,126.6 1,849.0 Net debt 1,511.4 1,541.3 1,926.4 1,541.3 1,926.4 Common shares outstanding, weighted average diluted (millions) 676.8 655.4 723.1 674.2 601.8 Common shares outstanding, end of period (millions) 663.7 637.6 711.7 637.6 711.7 OPERATIONAL RESULTS









Production









Crude oil (bbl/day) 8,297 8,149 8,639 8,114 11,304 Condensate (bbl/day) 75,793 82,203 77,539 77,018 55,152 Crude oil and condensate (bbl/day) 84,090 90,352 86,178 85,132 66,456 Natural gas (MMcf/day) 1,219 1,227 1,300 1,242 1,101 NGLs (bbl/day) 48,877 47,108 50,891 48,736 37,316 Total (boe/day) 336,112 342,034 353,657 340,855 287,233 Average realized price









Crude oil ($/bbl)(3) 134.52 111.41 77.43 119.31 71.09 Condensate ($/bbl)(3) 137.91 110.35 85.72 122.14 81.11 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) 9.08 9.29 4.67 8.10 4.17 NGLs ($/bbl)(3) 34.16 20.72 27.92 27.67 25.51 Average realized price ($/boe)(3) 72.31 65.37 41.88 63.89 37.67 Netback









Commodity sales from production ($/boe)(3) 72.31 65.37 41.88 63.89 37.67 Royalties ($/boe)(3) (11.10) (9.23) (3.38) (9.37) (2.90) Operating expense ($/boe)(3) (4.66) (4.69) (3.58) (4.46) (4.00) Transportation expense ($/boe)(3) (6.27) (6.08) (4.93) (5.97) (4.52) Netback ($/boe)(4) 50.28 45.37 29.99 44.09 26.25 TRADING STATISTICS(5)









High price 22.88 19.51 11.95 22.88 11.95 Low price 14.81 13.12 7.51 11.66 5.88 Close price 16.23 16.59 11.87 16.59 11.87 Average daily volume (thousands of shares) 9,208 5,315 3,034 7,322 3,156

(1) Per share amounts, with the exception of dividends, are based on weighted average diluted common shares. (2) Comparative figures represent ARC's results prior to the closing of the business combination with Seven Generations on April 6, 2021, and therefore do not reflect historical data from Seven Generations. (3) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for an explanation of the composition of this supplementary financial measure, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (4) Non-GAAP financial ratio that is not a standardized financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other issuers. Netback, a non-GAAP financial measure, is used as a component of the non-GAAP financial ratio. See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for the non-GAAP financial ratio for the comparative period and other information relating to this non-GAAP financial ratio, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (5) Trading prices are stated in Canadian dollars on a per share basis and are based on intra-day trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.



2023 CAPITAL BUDGET

The Board has approved a preliminary capital budget of $1.8 billion. The budget was designed with profitable growth and capital discipline in mind, and includes an updated framework that allows capital returns to increase as net debt approaches ARC's long-term target. The capital program adheres to ARC's long-standing principles of prudent capital allocation, balance sheet strength, and long-term profitability.

Strategic Priorities

Execute the capital program in a safe, efficient, and responsible manner.

Increase Kakwa profitability through modest production growth and investments in infrastructure that lowers operating costs.

Resume drilling activity in British Columbia ("BC") to restore production to previous levels and maximize unit economics.

Evaluate and execute additional downstream diversification initiatives.

Remain sanction-ready at Attachie West Phase I.

Execute initiatives to reduce emissions and retain ESG leadership status.

The 2023 budget is expected to generate average production of approximately 350,000 boe per day (60 per cent natural gas and 40 per cent crude oil and liquids) representing two per cent production growth. The program is expected to generate approximately $1.7 billion of free funds flow, at the current forward curve. The 2023 capital budget incorporates an approximately 20 per cent increase due to cost inflation realized over the course of 2022.

Capital Budget Highlights

Total capital expenditures of $1.8 billion (1) , with approximately 70 per cent allocated to Alberta and 30 per cent to BC.

Capital expenditures are expected to decrease in 2024 to between $1.5 billion and $1.6 billion with production forecast to average approximately 350,000 boe per day (60 per cent natural gas and 40 per cent crude oil and liquids).

The capital program is predicated upon the continued receipt of drilling permits on freehold land in NEBC.

Invest $1.1 billion to increase free funds flow at Kakwa.

Invest $100 million to expand natural gas production at Sunrise by 80 MMcf per day.

ARC remains prepared to sanction Attachie West Phase I once the BC regulatory environment on Crown lands in NEBC becomes more certain. The total project costs for Phase I are estimated at approximately $700 million, which includes all facility capital and the initial wells required to fill the facility. Phase I is estimated to pay out in less than two years based on the current forward curve.

(1) Refer to the section entitled "About ARC Resources Ltd." contained within the Q3 2022 MD&A for historical capital expenditures, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release.

Free Funds Flow Allocation

ARC's goal is to provide shareholders with an attractive total return through profitable investments and sustainable return of capital measures. Balance sheet strength is foundational to ARC and critical to capitalize on counter-cyclical opportunities; however, as net debt meets or falls below ARC's long-term targets, ARC intends to increase the proportion of free funds flow that is returned to shareholders.

ARC intends to return 50 to 100 per cent of free funds flow to shareholders, an increase from 50 to 80 per cent of free funds flow outlined previously:

ARC has reduced its long-term debt by $1.1 billion or $1.73 per share since acquiring Seven Generations in 2021.

Over the past year, ARC has returned 72 per cent of free funds flow to shareholders through a growing base dividend and share repurchases. In the third quarter of 2022, ARC returned 94 per cent of free funds flow to shareholders.

Since renewing the NCIB on August 30, 2022, ARC has repurchased 32 per cent of its allotment under the NCIB and has retired 13 per cent of its issued and outstanding shares since commencing the NCIB in September 2021.

2023 Guidance

ARC's 2023 preliminary corporate guidance is based on various commodity price scenarios and economic conditions; certain guidance estimates may fluctuate with commodity price changes and regulatory changes. ARC's guidance provides readers with the information relevant to Management's expectations for financial and operational results for 2023. Readers are cautioned that the guidance estimates may not be appropriate for any other purpose.



























































2023 Guidance Crude oil (bbl/day)























































8,500 - 9,000 Condensate (bbl/day)























































79,000 - 81,000 Crude oil and condensate (bbl/day)























































87,500 - 90,000 Natural gas (MMcf/day)























































1,260 - 1,270 NGLs (bbl/day)























































47,000 - 49,000 Total (boe/day)























































345,000 - 350,000 Expenses ($/boe)(1)

























































Operating























































4.60 - 5.00 Transportation























































5.50 - 6.00 General and administrative ("G&A") expense before share-based compensation expense























































0.85 - 0.95 G&A - share-based compensation expense























































0.25 - 0.35 Interest and financing(2)























































0.65 - 0.75 Current income tax expense as a per cent of funds from operations(1)























































10 - 15 Capital expenditures ($ billions)























































1.8

(1) See "Non-GAAP and Other Financial Measures" in the Q3 2022 MD&A for an explanation of the composition of these supplementary financial measures, which information is incorporated by reference into this news release. (2) Excludes accretion of ARC's asset retirement obligation.

2022 Guidance

Full-year 2022 guidance for production, expenses, and capital expenditures remains unchanged. Refer to the section entitled "Annual Guidance" in ARC's MD&A for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, available on ARC's website at www.arcresources.com and under ARC's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

THIRD QUARTER RESULTS

Cash Flow Used in Investing Activities and Capital Expenditures

Cash flow used in investing activities was $352 million during the third quarter of 2022, with the Company drilling 32 wells and completing 27 wells. Cash flow used in investing activities was $1,063 million during the nine months ended September 30, 2022, of which $1,049 million was invested in capital expenditures to drill 92 wells and complete 106 wells.

The following table details ARC's capital activity by area during the first nine months of 2022.