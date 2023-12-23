ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It's Going Ex-Dividend Soon

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 4 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase ARC Resources' shares before the 28th of December in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 15th of January.

The company's next dividend payment will be CA$0.17 per share, on the back of last year when the company paid a total of CA$0.68 to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, ARC Resources stock has a trailing yield of around 3.5% on the current share price of CA$19.66. We love seeing companies pay a dividend, but it's also important to be sure that laying the golden eggs isn't going to kill our golden goose! So we need to investigate whether ARC Resources can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. ARC Resources is paying out just 22% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. That said, even highly profitable companies sometimes might not generate enough cash to pay the dividend, which is why we should always check if the dividend is covered by cash flow. It distributed 41% of its free cash flow as dividends, a comfortable payout level for most companies.

It's positive to see that ARC Resources's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

TSX:ARX Historic Dividend December 23rd 2023

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. Investors love dividends, so if earnings fall and the dividend is reduced, expect a stock to be sold off heavily at the same time. It's encouraging to see ARC Resources has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. ARC Resources is paying out less than half its earnings and cash flow, while simultaneously growing earnings per share at a rapid clip. This is a very favourable combination that can often lead to the dividend multiplying over the long term, if earnings grow and the company pays out a higher percentage of its earnings.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. ARC Resources has seen its dividend decline 5.5% per annum on average over the past 10 years, which is not great to see. It's unusual to see earnings per share increasing at the same time as dividends per share have been in decline. We'd hope it's because the company is reinvesting heavily in its business, but it could also suggest business is lumpy.

The Bottom Line

Is ARC Resources an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? ARC Resources has grown its earnings per share while simultaneously reinvesting in the business. Unfortunately it's cut the dividend at least once in the past 10 years, but the conservative payout ratio makes the current dividend look sustainable. It's a promising combination that should mark this company worthy of closer attention.

While it's tempting to invest in ARC Resources for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for ARC Resources (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

