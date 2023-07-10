Is ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Trading At A 49% Discount?

Key Insights

The projected fair value for ARC Resources is CA$36.23 based on 2 Stage Free Cash Flow to Equity

ARC Resources is estimated to be 49% undervalued based on current share price of CA$18.38

Analyst price target for ARX is CA$22.59 which is 38% below our fair value estimate

Today we'll do a simple run through of a valuation method used to estimate the attractiveness of ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) as an investment opportunity by taking the expected future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. The Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) model is the tool we will apply to do this. Models like these may appear beyond the comprehension of a lay person, but they're fairly easy to follow.

Companies can be valued in a lot of ways, so we would point out that a DCF is not perfect for every situation. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the rationale behind this calculation can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model.

Crunching The Numbers

We use what is known as a 2-stage model, which simply means we have two different periods of growth rates for the company's cash flows. Generally the first stage is higher growth, and the second stage is a lower growth phase. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next ten years. Where possible we use analyst estimates, but when these aren't available we extrapolate the previous free cash flow (FCF) from the last estimate or reported value. We assume companies with shrinking free cash flow will slow their rate of shrinkage, and that companies with growing free cash flow will see their growth rate slow, over this period. We do this to reflect that growth tends to slow more in the early years than it does in later years.

Generally we assume that a dollar today is more valuable than a dollar in the future, so we need to discount the sum of these future cash flows to arrive at a present value estimate:

10-year free cash flow (FCF) forecast

2024 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2031 2032 2033 Levered FCF (CA$, Millions) CA$1.36b CA$1.76b CA$1.75b CA$1.76b CA$1.77b CA$1.79b CA$1.81b CA$1.83b CA$1.86b CA$1.89b Growth Rate Estimate Source Analyst x6 Analyst x1 Est @ -0.54% Est @ 0.17% Est @ 0.66% Est @ 1.00% Est @ 1.24% Est @ 1.41% Est @ 1.53% Est @ 1.61% Present Value (CA$, Millions) Discounted @ 9.1% CA$1.2k CA$1.5k CA$1.4k CA$1.2k CA$1.1k CA$1.1k CA$983 CA$914 CA$850 CA$792

("Est" = FCF growth rate estimated by Simply Wall St)

Present Value of 10-year Cash Flow (PVCF) = CA$11b

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business's cash flow after the first stage. For a number of reasons a very conservative growth rate is used that cannot exceed that of a country's GDP growth. In this case we have used the 5-year average of the 10-year government bond yield (1.8%) to estimate future growth. In the same way as with the 10-year 'growth' period, we discount future cash flows to today's value, using a cost of equity of 9.1%.

Terminal Value (TV)= FCF 2033 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = CA$1.9b× (1 + 1.8%) ÷ (9.1%– 1.8%) = CA$26b

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV)= TV / (1 + r)10= CA$26b÷ ( 1 + 9.1%)10= CA$11b

The total value, or equity value, is then the sum of the present value of the future cash flows, which in this case is CA$22b. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. Compared to the current share price of CA$18.4, the company appears quite good value at a 49% discount to where the stock price trades currently. Valuations are imprecise instruments though, rather like a telescope - move a few degrees and end up in a different galaxy. Do keep this in mind.

The Assumptions

Now the most important inputs to a discounted cash flow are the discount rate, and of course, the actual cash flows. If you don't agree with these result, have a go at the calculation yourself and play with the assumptions. The DCF also does not consider the possible cyclicality of an industry, or a company's future capital requirements, so it does not give a full picture of a company's potential performance. Given that we are looking at ARC Resources as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighted average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation we've used 9.1%, which is based on a levered beta of 1.228. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility, compared to the market as a whole. We get our beta from the industry average beta of globally comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

SWOT Analysis for ARC Resources

Strength

Earnings growth over the past year exceeded the industry.

Debt is not viewed as a risk.

Dividends are covered by earnings and cash flows.

Weakness

Dividend is low compared to the top 25% of dividend payers in the Oil and Gas market.

Opportunity

Good value based on P/E ratio and estimated fair value.

Threat

Annual earnings are forecast to decline for the next 3 years.

Moving On:

Whilst important, the DCF calculation ideally won't be the sole piece of analysis you scrutinize for a company. It's not possible to obtain a foolproof valuation with a DCF model. Rather it should be seen as a guide to "what assumptions need to be true for this stock to be under/overvalued?" For instance, if the terminal value growth rate is adjusted slightly, it can dramatically alter the overall result. Can we work out why the company is trading at a discount to intrinsic value? For ARC Resources, we've put together three additional items you should consider:

Risks: As an example, we've found 2 warning signs for ARC Resources (1 is a bit concerning!) that you need to consider before investing here. Future Earnings: How does ARX's growth rate compare to its peers and the wider market? Dig deeper into the analyst consensus number for the upcoming years by interacting with our free analyst growth expectation chart. Other High Quality Alternatives: Do you like a good all-rounder? Explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there you may be missing!

