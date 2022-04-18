ARCA biopharma Establishes Special Committee of the Board of Directors

ARCA biopharma, Inc.

WESTMINSTER, Colo., April 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARCA biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ABIO), a biopharmaceutical company applying a precision medicine approach to developing genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases, today announced that its Board of Directors has established a Special Committee to evaluate strategic options for maximizing stockholder value. The Company believes there are multiple potential opportunities to enhance value for ARCA stockholders. The Special Committee includes ARCA Board Chairman Robert E. Conway (chair), and Board members Linda Grais, M.D. and Anders Hove, M.D.



About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma is dedicated to developing genetically and other targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases through a precision medicine approach to drug development. The U.S. FDA has granted the Gencaro development program Fast Track designation and a Special Protocol Assessment (SPA) agreement. At present, ARCA is engaged in strategic planning, including for additional development of its assets, collaborations and other strategic options. For more information, please visit www.arcabio.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn.

