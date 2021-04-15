U.S. markets close in 1 hour 42 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,168.10
    +43.44 (+1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,008.67
    +277.78 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,033.46
    +175.62 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,252.46
    +4.74 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.43
    +0.28 (+0.44%)
     

  • Gold

    1,768.20
    +31.90 (+1.84%)
     

  • Silver

    26.00
    +0.48 (+1.86%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1976
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5370
    -0.1010 (-6.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3789
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.6100
    -0.3170 (-0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    62,801.07
    -862.36 (-1.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,379.29
    -1.66 (-0.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,983.50
    +43.92 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,642.69
    +21.70 (+0.07%)
     

Arcade Fire release a 45-minute song through Headspace's mindfulness app

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Mindfulness app Headspace is about more than sleep and meditation assistance. It's now a platform on which Grammy-winning artists are releasing new music. Arcade Fire just created a 45-minute instrumental piece called “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” for the app.

The band wrote in an Instagram post that the track was a collaboration with John Legend and Headspace. Legend has curated a Headspace playlist that features “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety." Arcade Fire noted that it offers "meditative vibes to help you focus and feel inspired."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Arcade Fire (@arcadefire)

Along with Arcade Fire and Legend, Headspace has worked with a number of other artists, including St Vincent, Madlib, Sudan Archives and Hans Zimmer. Endel, a rival relaxation app has partnered with musicians such as Grimes and Toro Y Moi to create AI-enhanced soundscapes.

It's actually the first release of an Arcade Fire studio recording since 2019, as Stereogum points out. Putting out “Memories In The Age Of Anxiety” on Headspace makes a lot of sense, though. There isn't much that would send me to sleep faster than a 45-minute Arcade Fire song.

Recommended Stories

  • Microsoft Edge Kids Mode rolls out in the US

    We learned in February that Microsoft was testing a Kids Mode for its Edge browser — as of today, it's now available for English users in the US.

  • Oculus titles can now offer subscriptions via the Quest store

    You can now subscribe to online fitness and productivity suites through the Quest store.

  • FitXR's VR fitness club offers multiplayer workouts with a monthly subscription

    FitXR is becoming a VR fitness club, with multiplayer. Could it replace real gyms?

  • Apple starts $200 million fund to remove CO2 by restoring forests

    Apple has launched a $200 million Restore Fund to capture CO2 by reviving forests.

  • 'F1 2021' is coming to PlayStation, Xbox and PC on July 16th

    It's the first announcement of a Codemasters game since EA bought the racing specialist.

  • ‘Days Gone’ hits Steam and Epic Games Store on May 19th

    Sony's survival horror game will have 21:9 ultra-wide monitor support on PC.

  • Mercedes EQS first look: The pinnacle of EV luxury

    The EQS is an EV take on the Mercedes-Benz S Class, the company's classic luxury model. While we wait for US pricing, Mercedes gave us an opportunity to check out the vehicle and test some of its features.

  • Xwing completes first autonomous gate-to-gate commercial cargo flight

    Autonomous aviation startup Xwing has completed the first gate-to-gate commercial cargo flight using a Cessna Grand Caravan 208B utility aircraft retrofitted with its AutoFlight system.

  • Google Earth's biggest update in years adds free 3D timelapse videos

    Google Earth is getting its biggest update to the service since 2017. It's adding 3D timelapse videos that anyone can watch and download for free.

  • US stock markets hit record highs as economy appears to rebound strongly

    Sharp rise in consumer spending, falling unemployment claims and strong earnings from largest companies boost markets Retail spending increased by nearly 10% in March as federal-stimulus funds made their way to households and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. Photograph: Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images US stock markets hit record highs again on Thursday boosted by a sharp rise in consumer spending, falling unemployment claims and strong earnings from some of the largest US companies. The economy appears to be rebounding strongly from the Covid-19 pandemic as vaccination rates surge and businesses reopen. The commerce department said retail spending increased by nearly 10% in March as federal stimulus funds made their way to households and pandemic-related restrictions were lifted. The gains were broad-based, with restaurants and bars and retail, two sectors hit hard by the pandemic, gaining ground. The retail news came as the number of people filing for unemployment benefits hit a record low. According to the latest figures from the labor department 576,000 people filed unemployment claims last week, down from 769,000 a week earlier. While the number is still twice as high as it was before the coronavirus arrived in the US, it marks a low point in claims for the pandemic. Markets were further cheered by better than expected results from some of the country’s largest companies. Citigroup released better than expected quarterly results on Thursday morning and BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, logged a 16% jump in profit. The reports come a day after a strong report from JP Morgan and record results from Goldman Sachs boosted by a strong performance from the firm’s investment banking and trading businesses. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 256 points in morning trading, passing 34,000 for the first time after a slew of good news about the economy. The S&P also hit an intraday high. “I am incredibly bullish on the markets,” Larry Fink, BlackRock chief executive, said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box. “I believe because of monetary stimulus, fiscal stimulus, cash on the sidelines, earnings, markets are OK. Markets are going to continue to be stronger.”

  • Nor'easter to wallop Northeast with cold rain and April snow

    A developing nor'easter was beginning to bear down on the Northeast on Thursday, bringing major weather changes to the region. AccuWeather meteorologists, who have been keeping tabs on the storm all week, warn that it will strengthen quickly enough to unleash a soaking rain and colder air in New England and the upper part of the mid-Atlantic and a heavy snowfall in the higher elevations in true nor'easter fashion into Friday. A nor'easter is simply any large storm that brings northeasterly winds along the Atlantic coast of North America, according to the National Weather Service (NWS) definition. Even though explosive strengthening is not expected, the storm will develop enough to cause winds to increase along the upper mid-Atlantic and New England coasts to create nor'easter conditions. Winds from the northeast are forecast to pick up and average 15-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph from northern New Jersey to Maine at the storm's peak during Friday and Friday night. Few problems are expected from the storm's winds other than creating a period of rough seas along the coast and over offshore waters of New England. In this satellite image, clouds can be seen gathering along the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts in response to a developing nor'easter on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East) The main impacts from the storm will be due to its precipitation. As the storm organizes, it will tap into colder air aloft and allow rain to change to snow from high to intermediate elevations in eastern New York state and much of New England, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson. "An inch of snow can accumulate at elevations as low as 750 feet, while snowfall will ramp up at progressively higher elevations," Anderson said. Several inches of wet snow is forecast with upwards of 6 inches over the ridges in the Berkshires, Adirondacks and the Green and White Mountains. The highest elevations of the Green and White Mountains can pick up 10-20 inches of snow. Farther south, up to a few inches of snow can pile up over the higher elevations of the Catskills. "There is even the chance that snow briefly mixes in along the coast of Massachusetts, including in the Boston area, as well as in coastal areas of New Hampshire and Maine on Friday," Anderson said. A bit of snow is also expected to fall either mixed with rain or briefly in pure form on the mountains of western Pennsylvania, western Maryland, western New York state and northeastern West Virginia for a time on Friday. Most of the roads at lower elevations in the Northeast will be just wet. Secondary roads that venture over the high ground can become slushy and snow-covered, even though it is the middle of April and the bulk of the snow is expected to fall during the daylight hours on Friday. CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP Many in the Northeast may not be looking forward to a cold rain or snow, especially after warm weather so far this month. For instance, the average temperature in New York City has been 3.2 degrees Fahrenheit above normal thus far in April. Philadelphia's average temperature has been 2.8 degrees above normal. Farther north, where the weather is expected to be even more wintry late this week, the warm trend has even more notable. Boston has been 4 degrees above normal through mid-April. Interior areas like Pittsburgh have had even more extreme departures from normal. The Steel City's average temperature through April 14 was 5.7 degrees above normal. However, many of these places have also experienced a drier-than-average spring, so moisture from the storm is greatly needed across parts of the region. Soil conditions range from average to that of moderate drought across New England and New York state, according to the United States Drought Monitor. "The low-elevation rain and mountain snow will help to alleviate the dry conditions in the region at a critical time with the approach of the warm weather and growing season," Anderson said. The storm is forecast to bring 1-2 inches of rain to most locations -- or the equivalent of 1-2 inches of liquid from melted snow. However, local amounts of up to 4 inches are predicted from central New England westward to eastern New York state. Even though the moisture is needed, too much rain may fall too fast and lead to quick runoff at low elevations. The bulk of the moisture is expected to occur in 36 hours or less into Friday evening. The runoff may lead to urban flooding as well as rapid rises on small streams. Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., are likely to miss the bulk of the storm's rainfall with only spotty showers anticipated, but the swath from New York City to Boston is expected to receive a thorough soaking that could lead to slow travel and ponding on some low-lying roadways. The worst conditions in New York City are likely into Thursday night, while Boston will bear the brunt of the rain from later Thursday night into Friday. Snow during April is not unusual especially over the higher elevations of New York state and New England. In fact, just last year, several inches of snow fell on part of the region on April 18. During that storm, Worcester, Massachusetts, picked up 4.7 inches of snow. The same storm brought nearly an inch of snow to Boston and 2.4 inches of snow to Windsor Locks, Connecticut. Many cities in the Northeast get at least a little snow in an average April, AccuWeather Meteorologist Jake Sojda said. "Albany, New York, averages 2.1 inches of snow in April," Sojda explained, adding, "The last time Albany didn't record any snow in April was in 2012." On April 9, 2000, a spring snowstorm dumped 13.3 inches of snow on Albany. AccuWeather meteorologists are not expecting that kind of snow accumulation on low elevations around Albany with this storm, but a small slushy accumulation of snow can occur in the New York state capital. Grassy areas of the lower Hudson and Connecticut valleys can be whitened by some snow. No snow of consequence is forecast for New York City, but there can be some wet snow mixed in at times in Hartford, Connecticut, on Friday. Parts of the Northeast have received accumulating snow well into May and not even just confined to high elevations. Albany managed to pick up 2.2 inches of snow on May 18, 2002. It has snowed all the way to sea level in May in New England. Boston's latest snowfall on record was 0.5 of an inch that fell on May 10, 1977. That same storm brought more than a foot of snow to the highest elevations of western Massachusetts with close to 7 inches reported in Providence, Rhode Island. The coldest air will be locked up in close proximity to the story, but milder air will begin to filter eastward over the weekend. In general, the weather will be improving during the weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say. However, very spotty showers can't be ruled out. However, where the sky manages to clear out and winds drop off at night over the weekend, there can be a bit of frost in the normally cold spots of the central Appalachians and interior New England. In many cases, though, cloud cover may prevent frost from forming this time around. That may not be the case later in the month as a major push of cold air is forecast to invade the Central states later this weekend to next week. Even though the main thrusts of cold air may hold up west of the Appalachians, some cold nights are likely in the Northeast. Temperatures could get low enough to be of concern. Frosts or freezes may develop where budding and blossoming of fruit trees, berry bushes and vineyards are underway during late April to mid-May, AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, adding that these plants are most susceptible to damage when budding is occurring. Keep checking back on AccuWeather.com and stay tuned to the AccuWeather Network on DirecTV, Frontier, Spectrum, FuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios.

  • BlackRock profit beats estimates as assets top $9 trillion

    BlackRock Inc's first-quarter profit beat Wall Street estimates on Thursday, as a continued rally in global financial markets and broad-based strength in the asset manager's businesses helped vault the firm's assets under management to a record $9.01 trillion. "The broadness of our platform is really resonating with clients," BlackRock's chief executive, Larry Fink, said in an interview. Clients, who a few years ago came to BlackRock mainly for its index and fixed income actives business, are now looking to the firm for a range of needs including investing in alternatives, active equities, risk management and technology, Fink said.

  • ‘Make or Break’ Call on Inflation Stumps Global Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond veteran Greg Wilensky has seen hype about a surge in inflation crushed too many times to get carried away with this year’s great reflation trade.“I’ve been managing bond portfolios for 25 years, through very large monetary programs, big deficits, and the Fed trying to raise inflation expectations,” the Janus Henderson money manager said in an interview. “As much as I can see legitimate reasons why it might happen this time -- I could have said that very often over the last 12 years too.”Wilensky’s skepticism epitomizes the cooling investor enthusiasm for bets linked to a rapid economic recovery and higher prices. Trades favoring economically-sensitive value stocks, steeper yield curves and a rebound in commodities have faltered after a stellar first quarter.The MSCI AC World Value Index has lagged its growth counterpart by about 6 percentage points since March 8. Benchmark Treasury yields have retreated some 13 basis points already this quarter, even as U.S. inflation data begin to beat expectations. And Tuesday’s strong 30-year Treasury auction suggested demand for even the most interest rate-exposed bonds is returning.One of the biggest questions money managers confront now is whether the stimulus-fueled rebound in growth and inflation -- in particular in the U.S. -- can transition to a sustainable expansion that will keep pushing equities and bond yields higher. The International Monetary Fund recently upgraded its 2021 global growth forecast to the strongest in four decades, but the outlook beyond that is less clear-cut.Envisaging a trajectory for price levels beyond this year is even harder for investors given the warping effect of coronavirus shutdowns, temporary supply bottlenecks and base effects from last year’s disinflation. A surge in five-year U.S. breakevens-- a gauge of inflation expectations -- has petered out since they hit their highest since 2008 in mid-March.Simple Math Is About to Cause an Inflation Problem: QuickTake“Inflation and rates, especially as a bond investor right now, is the call that you have to make,” said Elaine Stokes, fixed income portfolio manager at Loomis Sayles. “It’s the make-or-break call of your year.”The response to the stall for many investors has been to pare back some trades geared to the sharpest stage of the economic rebound. Vishal Khanduja, fixed income fund manager at Eaton Vance Management, has halved his portfolio’s overweight in U.S. inflation-linked bonds from the start of the year.“Inflation expectations were dislocated in 2020” in a “surgical recession,” Khanduja said. “The typical post-recession positioning that you see happen over multiple years is quickly going through the market.”Franklin Templeton’s Gulf Arab bond fund has removed its hedges against the risk of accelerating U.S. inflation, as it sees another spike in Treasury yields as “possible, not probable,” according to its Dubai-based manager.As for some traditional inflation hedges in the commodities markets, the story is about to get more complicated than the year-to-date rebound in oil and copper prices would suggest. Strategists at the BlackRock Investment Institute anticipate a divergence within the asset class, as factors such as climate risks are more fully captured in pricing.“The lift for oil from the economic restart is likely to be transitory, while some metals may benefit from structural trends such as the ‘green’ transition for years to come,” a team including Wei Li wrote in a note this week.Tremendous ChallengeMeanwhile, in the bond market, traders are not reacting to signs of inflation as one might expect. On Tuesday, data showed U.S. consumer prices climbed in March by the most in nearly nine years, yet 10-year Treasury yields fell five basis points to their lowest in three weeks.“The tremendous challenge right now, especially this year is that the quality of almost any of the numbers we’re looking at, whether it’s the short-term inflation numbers, the economic growth numbers, these things are being very much distorted by the economic volatility,” Janus Henderson’s Wilensky said.(Adds Franklin Templeton move in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Coinbase Direct Listing Gets $100B+ Valuation as Share Price Jumps in Nasdaq Debut

    The Coinbase listing is seen as a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry.

  • Market Wrap: Bitcoin, Ether Steady Near Record Highs, as All Eyes on Coinbase Listing

    Crypto bulls are taking over the market in anticipation of Coinbase's direct listing.

  • Citigroup profit jumps, plans Asia and EMEA exits as Fraser makes her mark

    Citigroup Inc trounced first-quarter profit expectations, thanks to a rebound in the broader economy and a jump in investment banking activity, and said it will exit some overseas businesses as new chief executive Jane Fraser starts to make her mark on the country's third-largest lender. Citigroup's share price was broadly flat in afternoon trading. "Our first impression is the incoming CEO Jane Fraser is striking the right cord on messaging a sense of urgency to undertake strategic changes that enhance the profitability profile," UBS analyst Saul Martinez wrote in a note.

  • Bitcoin ETF Drumbeat Gets Louder as Eight Issuers File With SEC

    (Bloomberg) -- As Bitcoin hits records and Coinbase Global Inc. goes public, ETF issuers are betting en masse that U.S. regulators will green-light a fund tracking the largest cryptocurrency at long last.No fewer than eight applications for a Bitcoin ETF have now been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission since late December, after billionaire Michael Novogratz’s Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. joined the list on Monday.It is racing with the likes of Fidelity Investments for first-mover advantage as conviction grows that the SEC will relent after years of rejected applications. With the first North American Bitcoin ETF in Canada already at $1 billion in assets, industry-watchers are wagering the agency will follow its northern neighbor’s lead.“Anyone who wants to launch a Bitcoin ETF and has been waiting wants to make sure their hat is in the ring if/when the SEC approves,” Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffart said. “So if they’re not first, they’re at least on the radar.”Bitcoin rose for a seventh straight day on Wednesday morning, hitting the highest on record and trading at about $63,900 as of 6:12 a.m. in New York. The all-time high comes as Coinbase, the largest U.S. crypto exchange, prepares to list on the Nasdaq.Whether Gary Gensler, the nominee to be next SEC chairman, will prove more open-minded toward a Bitcoin ETF than his predecessor Jay Clayton remains unclear. The agency has rejected every crypto ETF application since the first was filed in 2013 amid concerns about manipulation and criminal activity.An SEC spokesperson declined to comment.This time around, there’s more attention on the potential benefits of a Bitcoin ETF as a way to reduce market distortions.The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (ticker GBTC) is the largest crypto product. In its current structure as an investment trust, it lacks the share creation and redemption process that helps an ETF keeps its price in line with its holdings. That makes GBTC vulnerable to dislocations like its monster premium at the end of 2020 relative to the Bitcoin it held, or the record discount it swung to earlier this year.In a report on Friday, JPMorgan Chase & Co. touted the benefits of a listed ETF over the closed-end trust to reduce tracking errors. Grayscale Investments LLC, the firm behind GBTC, has said it is “100% committed” to converting GBTC into an ETF.That means the pipeline is even larger than the eight official applications.“There’s a huge amount of pressure on the SEC to do something,” said Nic Carter, a partner at crypto-focused venture firm Castle Island Ventures. “The trust has way outgrown its structure and the lack of an arbitrage mechanism is causing a fair amount of harm to holders.”Between events like the Reddit-fueled GameStop Corp. mania and the recent blowup of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management, the SEC may have bigger priorities. But the Bitcoin ETF clock is ticking.The regulator has now acknowledged applications from VanEck Associates Corp. and WisdomTree Investments, meaning it has a limited period of time in which to approve or reject their proposals, though it can also extend its deliberations.“They would have to either approve or deny both WisdomTree and VanEck in 2021,” Seyffart said. “Personally, I just can’t see the SEC denying both of them, unless something changes.”Other ETF watchers are similarly bullish on a turning of the regulatory tide.“At some point, if we’re not already there, the SEC runs out of reasons for not approving,” said Nate Geraci, president of advisory firm The ETF Store.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • World stocks soar to fresh peaks, dollar slips

    Major global stock indexes scaled new peaks on Wednesday after upbeat U.S. and European earnings pointed to a strong recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, while the dollar dipped to three-week lows as Treasury yields held below recent highs. High-flying growth stocks declined on Wall Street, sending the benchmark S&P 500 and Nasdaq lower in afternoon trade, while underpriced value stocks rose, lifting the Dow to a new record. U.S. import prices increased more than expected in March, lifted by higher costs for petroleum products and tight supply chains in the latest data to show inflation is heating up as economies reopen.

  • Japan state-backed funds consider offer for Toshiba - report

    Japan Investment Corp (JIC) and Norinchukin Bank are considering buying Toshiba Corp, the Nikkan Kogyo Shimbun reported on Thursday, a Japan-led bid which may be more palatable to regulators and management than rival offers by foreign funds. Private equity fund CVC Capital Partners, which has already made a preliminary offer for Toshiba, may join the bid to take the conglomerate private, but the Japanese funds would lead the offer, the newspaper said. JIC declined to comment when contacted by Reuters, whereas Norinchukin officials were not immediately available.

  • Bitcoin May Rise to $100,000 Within 4 Months: Diginex CEO

    Apr.15 -- Richard Byworth, chief executive officer of Diginex&nbsp;Ltd. a&nbsp;Nasdaq-listed digital asset financial services company,&nbsp;discusses the initial public offering of Cryptocurrency exchange&nbsp;Coinbase Global Inc. and the outlook for Bitcoins. Coinbase soared above a $112 billion valuation in its trading debut Wednesday, then slipped back below its opening price as Bitcoin fell from record highs. Byworth speaks on "Bloomberg Markets: Asia."