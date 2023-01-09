U.S. markets open in 6 hours 31 minutes

Arcade Games Machine Market Size [2022-2029] | Industry Share, Growth, Price and Trends Forecast Report

Fortune Business Insights
·5 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Arcade Games Machine Market to Expand Substantially: Improved and Interesting Technologies of Games to Accelerate Product Demand: Fortune Business Insights

Pune, India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global arcade games machine market size is expected to grow due to the increasing number of gaming facilities such as gaming parlors and changes in consumer lifestyle. Further, rising demand for user-friendly and realistic animation is expected to accelerate market growth. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in its report titled "Arcade Games Machine Market, 2022-2029."

Key Industry Developments

June 2021 – Jio partnered with SEGA to bring Sonic the Hedgehog 2 and other games to Jio Games Store.                                                   

Arcade games are commonly found in public venues such as shopping malls, amusement arcades, and game parlors. These games have a scoring component that encourages players to compete with one another. Arcade games engage the players by raising the levels of difficulty. These games use a single–screen view, which helps the player focus. Further, these games can be played continuously, as it has no conclusion.

Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/arcade-games-machine-market-106082

Drivers & Restraints –

Increasing Number of Gaming Facilities to Propel Product Adoption    
The changing consumer lifestyles are arcade games machine market growth worldwide. The demand for games is set to expand due to the increasing number of commercial gaming facilities, such as gaming parlors, and shopping malls. Further, players demand realistic and user-friendly animated games to compete with others. In addition, the players demand the latest developed and improved products during online and e-sports competition, thereby propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
On the contrary, high maintenance costs associated with the product impede market growth.

COVID-19 Impact:

Closure of Public Places Restricted Market Growth in 2020   
COVID-19 pandemic impacted the market growth in 2020. The closure of amusement arcades, shopping malls, and gaming parlors restricted the demand for arcade gaming machines during the pandemic. However, with the gradual ease of COVID-19 restrictions, the demand is slated to rise in the forthcoming years.


To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/arcade-games-machine-market-106082


Competitive Landscape

Key Players Focus on Partnerships to Gain a Competitive Advantage
Prominent market players are partnering with other companies to stay ahead in the competition. Many companies are also investing in new product launches to expand their product portfolio. Mergers and acquisitions are also among the key strategies used by players to expand their product portfolios.

Market Segments: 

In terms of type, the market is broken down into pinball, video games, redemption games, electro-mechanical games, and others.
By application, the market is divided into residential, and commercial.
Region-wise, the market is segregated into Europe, Asia Pacific, North America, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Arcade Games Machine Market Segmentation

By Type

  • Video Games

  • Pinball

  • Electro-mechanical Games

  • Redemption Games

  • Others

By Application

  • Residential

  • Commercial

  • Amusement Arcades

  • Bars

  • Restaurants

  • Others

By Region

  • North America (U.S., Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (U.K., Germany, Spain, Italy, France, Benelux, Nordics and Rest of Europe)

  • Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Oceania and Rest of Asia Pacific)

  • Middle East & Africa (Israel, Turkey, GCC, North Africa, South Africa and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

  • South America (Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South Africa)


Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/arcade-games-machine-market-106082


Report Coverage

Arcade Games Machine Market report offers:

  • Major growth drivers, restraining factors, opportunities, and potential challenges for the market.

  • Comprehensive insights into the regional developments.

  • List of major industry players.

  • Key strategies adopted by the market players.

  • Latest industry developments such as product launches, partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions.

Regional Insights:

Increasing Income Levels in North America to Drive Market Share
Growing acceptance of advanced gaming technology and rising incomes levels are expected to boost arcade games machine market share in North America. Further, smartphone adoption and internet access resulted in an increasing number of gamers in the region. In addition, restaurants and entertainment complexes in the U.S. are expected to fuel market growth.
Europe is expected to show significant growth due to the rising monetization and increasing adoption of smartphones.
Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to the industry's increasing number of arcade competitions. Further, the market's growing number of spectators and sponsors are boosting product demand.

The Report Lists the Key Players Profiled in the Market Report:

  • Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (Japan)

  • Sega Games Co. Ltd (U.S.)

  • D Box Technologies Inc. (Canada)

  • Taito Corporation (Japan)

  • Vesaro (U.K.)

  • Eleetus (U.S.)

  • Brunswick Group (U.S.)

  • Gold Standards Games (U.S.)

  • Rene Pierre (France)

  • Valley Dynamo, Inc. (U.S.)

  • Chicago Gaming Company (U.S.)

  • Innovation Concept in Entertainment (ICE)(U.S.)

  • Capcom Co. Ltd., (Japan)

  • Konami Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • Atari SA (France)

Table of Content:

1. Introduction

1.1. Research Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Methodology

1.4. Definitions and Assumptions

2. Executive Summary

3. Market Dynamics

3.1. Market Drivers

3.2. Market Restraints

3.3. Market Opportunities

4. Key Insights

4.1 Key Industry Developments - Merger, Acquisitions, and Partnerships

4.2 Distribution Analysis

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4 PEST Analysis

4.5 Technological Developments

4.6 Impact of COVID-19

Continued…


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/arcade-games-machine-market-106082


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.
US: +1 424 253 0390
UK: +44 2071 939123
APAC: +91 744 740 1245
Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com 


