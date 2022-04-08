Arcade Gaming Market: 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers
NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcade Gaming Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 1.74%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Arcade Gaming Market Facts at a Glance-
Total Pages: 120
Companies: 10+ – Including BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. among others
Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis
Segments: End-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), Type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), Genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action)
Geographies: APAC [China, South Korea (Republic of Korea) and Japan], North America (US), Europe, South America, and MEA
Vendor Insights-
The arcade gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting advanced technologies to compete in the market.
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS- This company offers various arcade games such as namco museum arcade pac, digimon survive, tales of arise, and pac man 99.
Capcom Co. Ltd.- The company runs its operations in Digital contents, Arcade operations, and Amusement equipment business segments. Moreover, the company also offers various arcade games operations.
D-BOX Technologies Inc.- This company offers various arcade games such as SIM Racing games, DiRT rally 2.0, and GRID.
Regional Market Outlook
52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for arcade gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.
The availability of innovative arcade games with high graphics capabilities will facilitate the arcade gaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period.
Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-
Arcade Gaming Market Driver:
Despite the global arcade gaming market being hindered by the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets for gaming, an arcade machine still has a target audience whose spending on gaming has only increased. Considering the enhanced gameplay experience, arcade gaming has limited substitutes available in the market. As the popularity of new-age arcade machines increases, they will be accessible to the larger population. This will result in more gamers being hooked to the game and will result in increased revenue. Vendors will always be able to monetize the passion of gamers. The repetitive arcade gaming users will not mind paying a price premium if the gaming experience is significantly better than other sources of gaming, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.
Arcade Gaming Market Trend:
Advances in VR technologies have led to the introduction of VR 360-degree videos. VR is fast being considered as a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment sphere, which is making its way to various digital arenas. Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of the gaming simulator. While playing racing or shooting games, gamers can experience 360-degree VR content. Gamers can not only see the front side of the gaming but also look around. With tech giants, such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC, launching their flagship VR devices, namely, Oculus Rift, Morpheus, and Vive, respectively, VR integration with 360-degree content and gaming simulators is expected to increase during the forecast period.
Arcade Gaming Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.74%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 1.66 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
1.51
Regional analysis
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 52%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
