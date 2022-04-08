U.S. markets open in 7 hours 22 minutes

Arcade Gaming Market: 52% of Growth to Originate from APAC | Key Findings in the Area of Vendor Landscape, Key Market Segments, Regions, and Latest Trends and Drivers

·7 min read

NEW YORK, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Arcade Gaming Market Share is expected to increase by USD 1.66 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 1.74%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Arcade Gaming Market by End-user, Type, Genre, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download FREE Sample: for more additional information about the Arcade Gaming Market

Arcade Gaming Market Facts at a Glance-

  • Total Pages: 120

  • Companies: 10+ – Including BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. among others

  • Coverage: Key drivers, trends, and challenges; Product insights & news; Value chain analysis; Parent market analysis; Vendor landscape; COVID impact & recovery analysis

  • Segments: End-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), Type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games), Genre (racing, shooting, sports, and action)

  • Geographies: APAC [China, South Korea (Republic of Korea) and Japan], North America (US), Europe, South America, and MEA

Vendor Insights-

The arcade gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are adopting advanced technologies to compete in the market.

  • BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS- This company offers various arcade games such as namco museum arcade pac, digimon survive, tales of arise, and pac man 99.

  • Capcom Co. Ltd.- The company runs its operations in Digital contents, Arcade operations, and Amusement equipment business segments. Moreover, the company also offers various arcade games operations.

  • D-BOX Technologies Inc.- This company offers various arcade games such as SIM Racing games, DiRT rally 2.0, and GRID.

Find additional highlights on the vendors and their product offerings. Download Free Sample Report

Regional Market Outlook

52% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea) are the key markets for arcade gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

The availability of innovative arcade games with high graphics capabilities will facilitate the arcade gaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download our FREE sample report for more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

Latest Drivers & Trends of the Market-

  • Arcade Gaming Market Driver:

Despite the global arcade gaming market being hindered by the growing adoption of smartphones and tablets for gaming, an arcade machine still has a target audience whose spending on gaming has only increased. Considering the enhanced gameplay experience, arcade gaming has limited substitutes available in the market. As the popularity of new-age arcade machines increases, they will be accessible to the larger population. This will result in more gamers being hooked to the game and will result in increased revenue. Vendors will always be able to monetize the passion of gamers. The repetitive arcade gaming users will not mind paying a price premium if the gaming experience is significantly better than other sources of gaming, such as consoles, PCs, and mobile devices.

  • Arcade Gaming Market Trend:

Advances in VR technologies have led to the introduction of VR 360-degree videos. VR is fast being considered as a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment sphere, which is making its way to various digital arenas. Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of the gaming simulator. While playing racing or shooting games, gamers can experience 360-degree VR content. Gamers can not only see the front side of the gaming but also look around. With tech giants, such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC, launching their flagship VR devices, namely, Oculus Rift, Morpheus, and Vive, respectively, VR integration with 360-degree content and gaming simulators is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Find additional information about various other market Drivers & Trends mentioned in our FREE sample report.

Didn't Find What You Were Looking For? Customize Report-

Don't miss out on the opportunity to speak to our analyst and know more insights about this market report. Our analysts can also help you customize this report according to your needs. Our analysts and industry experts will work directly with you to understand your requirements and provide you with customized data in a short amount of time.

We offer USD 1,000 worth of FREE customization at the time of purchase. Speak to our Analyst now!

Here are Some Similar Topics-

Online Lottery Market in China by Product and Device - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The online lottery market share in China is expected to increase by USD 3.67 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.13%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Casino Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The casino market share is expected to increase by USD 38.23 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.97%. To get more exclusive research insights: Download Free Sample Report

Arcade Gaming Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.74%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 1.66 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.51

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 52%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, and South Korea (Republic of Korea)

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization preview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by End-user

  • Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by End-user

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Genre

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Genre

  • Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Action - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Genre

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS

  • Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

  • Capcom Co. Ltd.

  • CXC Simulations

  • D-BOX Technologies Inc.

  • International Games System Co. Ltd.

  • Nintendo Co. Ltd.

  • PrimeTime Amusements

  • SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.

  • Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade-gaming-market-52-of-growth-to-originate-from-apac--key-findings-in-the-area-of-vendor-landscape-key-market-segments-regions-and-latest-trends-and-drivers-301520071.html

SOURCE Technavio

