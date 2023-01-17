Arcade gaming market size to grow by USD 1.79 billion from 2020 to 2025: A descriptive analysis of customer landscape, vendor assessment, and market dynamics - Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global arcade gaming market size is estimated to increase by USD 1.79 billion from 2020 to 2025. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 1.85% during the forecast period - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Arcade Gaming Market

Global arcade gaming market – Vendor analysis

Vendor offerings -

BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS - This company offers various arcade games such as the big bass wheel, connect 4 hoops, dizzy chicken, full tilt, and Hypernova.

Bay Tek Entertainment Inc. - This company offers various arcade games such as big bass wheel, connect 4 hoops, dizzy chicken, full tilt, and Hypernova.

Capcom Co. Ltd. - This company offers various arcade game operations.

CXC Simulations - This company offers various arcade games such as CXC Craftsmanship, a racing simulation center, and virtual reality racing.

For details on vendors and their offerings – Buy the report!

Vendor landscape –

The global arcade gaming market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer arcade gaming in the market are BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. and others.

The global arcade gaming market is at its growing stage. This statistical study of the arcade gaming market encompasses successful business strategies deployed by the key vendors. The arcade gaming market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as technological innovations to compete in the market.

Global arcade gaming market - Customer landscape

To help companies evaluate and develop growth strategies, the report outlines –

Key purchase criteria

Adoption rates

Adoption lifecycle

Drivers of price sensitivity

Story continues

Global arcade gaming market - Segmentation assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on end-user (gaming hubs, semi-commercial, and residential), and type (video games, simulation games, and mechanical games).

The gaming hubs segment will grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. The equipment required for present-day arcade gaming is very expensive and beyond the reach of average consumers. Therefore, consumers can only experience this type of arcade gaming at gaming hubs. Such factors will support the market growth through this segment in the coming years.

Geography overview

By geography, the global arcade gaming market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global arcade gaming market.

APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China, Japan, and South Korea, and India are the key markets for arcade gaming in APAC. Market growth in APAC will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The availability of innovative arcade games with high graphics capabilities will facilitate the arcade gaming market growth in APAC over the forecast period.

Download a Sample Report

Global arcade gaming market – Market dynamics

Leading drivers - One of the key factors driving the global arcade gaming market growth is the increased physical activity in arcade gaming. The innovations in arcade gaming have changed gaming from 2D gameplay on a screen, which only requires gamers to use their hands, to VR, in which the gamer can experience the virtual world of gaming. Vendors are focusing on R&D and innovation to involve the gamer's physical motions. For instance, in March 2022, the AEI convention in Las Vegas introduced a VR laser tech arcade game that has one platform, and players can move around and play. Such factors will drive market growth during the forecast years.

Key trends - The rising integration of VR in arcade games is one of the key arcade gaming market trends that is expected to impact the industry positively in the forecast period. Advances in VR technologies have led to the introduction of VR 360-degree videos. VR is fast being considered a mainstream gaming platform in the entertainment sphere, which is making its way to various digital arenas. Adding a 360-degree vision with the VR headset enhances the QoE of the gaming simulator. While playing racing or shooting games, gamers can experience 360-degree VR content. Gamers can not only see the front side of the gaming but also look around. With tech giants, such as Facebook, Sony, and HTC, launching their flagship VR devices, namely, Oculus Rift, Morpheus, and Vive, respectively. Such factors will further drive market growth in the coming years.

Major challenges - One of the key challenges to the global arcade gaming market growth is the high maintenance cost. From the screens to the legs of the simulator, the hardware is prone to repairs considering the increased penetration of motion simulation and heavy usage. The high demand for motion simulation and the rugged usage of the arcade gaming machine, especially in commercial places, will reduce the product life cycle and increase the maintenance cost. After factoring in these costs, the ROI will be delayed from a business standpoint. Such factors may limit the market growth in the coming years.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this arcade gaming market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the arcade gaming market between 2021 and 2025

Precise estimation of the arcade gaming market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the arcade gaming industry across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of arcade gaming market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The cloud gaming market share is expected to increase by USD 5.73 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 31.13%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by platform (gaming consoles, computing devices, smart TVs, and mobile devices), type (video streaming and file streaming), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The mobile gaming market size is predicted to surge to USD 66.43 billion from 2021 to 2026 at an accelerating CAGR of 12.26%. This report further entails market segmentations, including platform (online and offline) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

Arcade Gaming Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.85% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 1.79 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 1.63 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and India Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS, Bay Tek Entertainment Inc., Capcom Co. Ltd., CXC Simulations, D-BOX Technologies Inc., International Games System Co. Ltd., Nintendo Co. Ltd., PrimeTime Amusements, SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc., and Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio's consumer discretionary market reports

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market Definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Gaming hubs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Semi-commercial - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Residential - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

6.2 Comparison by Type

6.3 Video games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.4 Simulation games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.5 Mechanical games - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

6.6 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Genre

7.1 Market segments

7.2 Comparison by Genre

7.3 Racing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 Shooting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Sports - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 Action - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 Market opportunity by Genre

8 Customer landscape

8.1 Customer landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

9.2 Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

9.8 Key leading countries

9.9 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Landscape disruption

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

12.3 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Europe SAS

12.4 Bay Tek Entertainment Inc.

12.5 Capcom Co. Ltd.

12.6 CXC Simulations

12.7 D-BOX Technologies Inc.

12.8 International Games System Co. Ltd.

12.9 Nintendo Co. Ltd.

12.10 PrimeTime Amusements

12.11 SEGA SAMMY HOLDINGS Inc.

12.12 Square Enix Holdings Co. Ltd.

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

13.3 Research methodology

13.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com

Global Arcade Gaming Market

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade-gaming-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-1-79-billion-from-2020-to-2025-a-descriptive-analysis-of-customer-landscape-vendor-assessment-and-market-dynamics---technavio-301721103.html

SOURCE Technavio