U.S. markets open in 9 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.00
    +2.25 (+0.05%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,013.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,143.00
    +17.75 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,235.10
    +2.40 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.33
    +0.85 (+1.28%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.10
    +1.60 (+0.09%)
     

  • Silver

    23.29
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3270
    +0.0100 (+0.76%)
     

  • Vix

    16.66
    +0.51 (+3.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3848
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4820
    +0.1770 (+0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,851.60
    +145.46 (+0.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,132.64
    +73.31 (+6.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,132.66
    +0.36 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

Arcade Joins CDK Global Partner Program

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Leading Workforce Engagement Software Provider Brings Powerful Solution to the Automotive Industry with Key New Partner Relationship

DALLAS, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcade, the software company engaging people across workforces, has today announced it is now a member of the CDK Global Partner Program. The partner program, one of the largest in the industry, brings Arcade's workforce engagement solution to thousands of automotive dealers around the world. Arcade's participation in the CDK program is effective immediately.

emeals (PRNewsfoto/Arcade)
emeals (PRNewsfoto/Arcade)

Founded in 2015, Arcade leverages gamification and other technology to enable companies to increase employee performance, productivity and engagement across their workforce and teams. Through Arcade's all-in-one, innovative solution, companies can implement rewards, recognition, contests and other programs via any smartphone, tablet or other device, as well as streamline communication and staff training. The company's participation in the CDK Global Partner Program brings Arcade to automotive dealers seeking to increase productivity, employee retention and other benefits.

"We're thrilled that automotive dealers that run on CDK around the world will now have access to Arcade through the CDK Global Partner Program," said Andre Riley, CRO of Arcade. "We know how challenging it can be for these organizations to engage employees and drive productivity, particularly across multiple locations and teams. Arcade provides a solution."

CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading enabler of end-to-end automotive commerce, developed to help automotive dealers succeed. Its Global Partner Program provides its partners with access to a diverse CDK ecosystem with the ability to integrate with a range of CDK applications, as well as with CDK dealer websites.

"We're very pleased to introduce Arcade as the newest member of the CDK Global Partner Program," said Dave LaGreca, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Fortellis and Data, CDK Global. "Arcade is a welcomed addition."

About Arcade
Arcade is a software company engaging people working in distributed workplaces. Our mission is to make for one million happy frontline workers across the globe. We believe that happy workers do their best work, live their best lives, and are more successful because of it. For more information, visit www.arcade.co.

About the CDK Global Partner Program
The CDK Partner Program now numbers more than 430 partner companies and 600 unique applications auto dealers can use to run their businesses. As part of the CDK ecosystem, the CDK Partner Program provides data and workflow integration to a wide range of third parties, OEMs and dealers. For a full list of partners and applications available through the program, visit cdkglobal.com/us/partners-list.

About CDK Global
CDK Global (NASDAQ: CDK) is a leading provider of integrated data and technology solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. Focused on enabling end-to-end, omnichannel retail commerce through open, agnostic technology, CDK Global provides solutions to dealers and original equipment manufacturers, serving nearly 15,000 retail locations in North America. CDK solutions connect people with technology by automating and integrating all parts of the dealership and buying process, including the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles. Visit cdkglobal.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arcade-joins-cdk-global-partner-program-301351979.html

SOURCE Arcade

Recommended Stories

  • The Purpose of Business and the Circular Economy

    by Tom Szaky, founder and CEO of TerraCycle

  • British AI tech firm Kortical beats Google as it helps drive revenues for business

    Kortical is configuring machine learning algorithms faster and making them learn better than Google’s Vertex, helping companies with first mover advantage.

  • Digital transformation depends on diversity

    Across industries, businesses are now tech and data companies. The sooner they grasp and live that, the quicker they will meet their customer needs and expectations, create more business value and grow. It is increasingly important to reimagine business and use digital technologies to create new business processes, cultures, customer experiences and opportunities.

  • Griffith Foods | 2020 Sustainability Report

    We're excited to share our 2020 SustainabilityReport!

  • FreshBooks reaches $1B+ valuation with $130.75M for its SMB-focused accounting platform

    FreshBooks, a Toronto-based cloud accounting software company focused on SMBs, announced today it has secured $80.75 million in a Series E round of funding, as well as $50 million in debt financing. Existing backer Accomplice led the equity financing, which the company described as "an inside round" that propelled FreshBooks to unicorn status with a valuation of “over $1 billion.” J.P. Morgan, Gaingels, BMO Technology & Innovation Banking Group and Manulife also participated in the equity investment, along with platform partner and new backer Barclays.

  • Pay cut: Google employees who work from home could lose money

    Google employees based in the same office before the pandemic could see different changes in pay if they switch to working from home permanently, with long commuters hit harder, according to a company pay calculator seen by Reuters. Alphabet Inc's Google stands out in offering employees a calculator that allows them to see the effects of a move. "Our compensation packages have always been determined by location, and we always pay at the top of the local market based on where an employee works from," a Google spokesperson said, adding that pay will differ from city to city and state to state.

  • With Sturgis rally underway, Harley-Davidson rolls out $600 million debt deal

    Bonds from iconic motorcycle maker are offered to investors as the 10-day annual bike run in Sturgis, South Dakota, gets underway during a COVID-19 surge.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 9%

    The markets are getting buffeted by a combination of headwinds and tailwinds that make for confused navigation. Corporate second quarter earnings have given a boost, as 85% of the S&P-listed firms that have reported so far have also beaten the forecasts. In another piece of positive news, the July jobs report came in well ahead of expectations, with the best performance in a year. On the negative side, the Delta variant of the corona virus has renewed fears of pandemic lockdowns, while employers

  • Nearly 4 in 10 US workers say they may quit if their employer doesn’t mandate vaccines

    A large survey shows the majority of workers support vaccine mandates and nearly 40% would even consider leaving their jobs if mandates were not put in place. Still, a larger share would quit if they faced an ultimatum.

  • Billionaires Bezos, Murthy to End Controversial India Venture

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is disbanding a controversial joint venture in India with billionaire Narayana Murthy, a potential setback for the e-commerce giant as the country’s online market is projected to surge to $1 trillion.The seven-year-old joint venture, called Prione Business Services Pvt., will cease operating from mid-2022, the companies announced on Monday. The business, which began by helping merchants get online to sell their wares before becoming a dominant vendor itself, is own

  • I’m 60 and have $1 million in my retirement accounts. My house needs a new roof. Should I use my savings to cover the repairs?

    'I am still working but at a job that pays me far less than I used to make, so being able to afford the repairs would require the withdrawal.'

  • The stock market is on a stunning winning streak

    Stocks continue to notch impressive gains. Here is one interesting stat you. need to know.

  • Inflation risk or profit engine? High car prices are both

    Early this year, Brian Benstock, a Honda and Acura dealer in New York City, convinced his banker it would be smart to buy more vehicles than he could fit onto his parking lot. Rising prices for vehicles and other goods are a problem for the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • My sister’s husband died, but his ex-wife’s name is still listed on the mortgage of his $400,000 house. What happens now?

    ‘My sister is getting ready to retire and be on a fixed income. The balance of the mortgage is approximately $150,000.’

  • If you've got extra cash, should you pay off your mortgage or invest?

    Got extra disposable income? Here's how to make the right choice for it.

  • ‘I wonder if he married me for monetary reasons’: I want to buy a home without putting my husband of 7 years on the deed

    'He wanted half from the sale of the house I inherited from my mother.'

  • When to expect your second child tax credit payment

    More than 30 million households are set to get their second child tax payment from the IRS this week.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work?

    A mega backdoor Roth is a unique 401(k) rollover strategy that’s designed for people whose incomes would ordinarily keep them from saving in a Roth Individual Retirement Account. The advantage of using a Roth IRA to save for retirement is … Continue reading → The post How Do Mega Backdoor Roths Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Stocks to Benefit From an EV Boom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Electric vehicles (EVs) have been on the roads for the better part of two decades now, in slowly increasing numbers. The technology isn’t new – EVs were part of the initial wave of automotive technology over a century ago – but modern metallurgy, batteries, and drive trains have made them more practical. While the internal combustion engine still offers an overall better package of performance, power, and price, EVs are catching up. They are getting a boost from the government, in the form of su